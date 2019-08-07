Philosophy professor writes embarrassing prayer in NYT, asking God not to stop shootings, but to make us better people so we won’t shoot each other

I haven’t read “The Stone”—the philosophy column of the New York Times—in quite a while, but I seem to remember that it was very soft on faith and very hard on atheism. Well, today’s piece, by George Yancy, continues that tradition. (Yancy is a philosophy professor at Emory University, specializing in in critical whiteness studies, critical philosophy of race, African American philosophy. He’s also written a ton of books.)

Rightfully distressed by the shootings in Dayton and El Paso, and by Trump’s racism and divisiveness that seems to have changed the national mood in a way that might prompt such killings, Yancy offers up a column-length prayer to God. It seems that Yancy is a believer (he defines himself as a “hopeful Christian theist”), and thus sees nothing to lose by writing up a prayer. No matter that God, if He existed, would hear the prayer without having to read it in the New York Times, but Yancy clearly has bigger fish to fry. (Bigger than God?)

This part I don’t quite get, for why is writing a long prayer to a possibly nonexistent God a “risk worth taking”? Why couldn’t Yancy just think the words he writes? That way he wouldn’t have to embarrass himself in the pages of the good gray Times:

So, why write this letter? Ralph Waldo Emerson argues: “Our age is retrospective. It builds the sepulchers of the fathers. It writes biographies, histories, and criticisms. The foregoing generations beheld God face to face; we through their eyes. Why should not we also have an original relation to the universe?” Emerson emboldens a legitimate question, though one with a theological inflection: Why can’t I have an original relation to You, God? There is nothing about our universe that proves a priori that this letter will not be heard by You. So, I’ll just take the leap.

Notice that he’s looking for any a priori reasons that God doesn’t exist. I contend that the reasons to doubt God are a posteriori: not enough evidence! But let’s leave that aside and move on. Yancy:

I realize that the act of writing such a letter is itself hasty as it assumes that You exist. Of course, if You don’t, and there is no absolute, faultless proof that You do, then this letter speaks to nothing at all. The salutation is perhaps a bit silly. Yet, that is the risk that I take. In fact, it is a risk worth taking.

Then there’s a bit of implicit atheist-bashing, followed, ironically, by a plea for God to show himself. Yancy seems curiously unaware that the fact that if God wants us to know him and accept him (remember, Yancy is a theist), he’s remarkably reluctant about letting us see Him. Yancy doesn’t contemplate one of my favorite sayings by another philosopher, Delos McKown, “The invisible and the nonexistent look very much alike.” Yancy goes on:

Karl Marx would be quick to remind me that I have been seduced by religion, the opium of the people. Sigmund Freud would tell me that I’m infantile, needing a “God-figure” that functions as an illusion to restrain certain human impulses. Bertrand Russell would tell me that many arguments for Your existence (cosmological, ontological, teleological) are simply false and that science, in terms of its access to genuine knowledge, eclipses religion. The atheists Richard Dawkins, Sam Harris, Daniel Dennett and, before his death, Christopher Hitchens, have no place for You in their thinking unless it is to show that You have been created by human religious superstition, whose history, they might add, has proved to be morally abysmal. Yet, the astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson at least calls himself an agnostic; he is on the proverbial fence until there is verifiable evidence to the contrary.

Give me a break! Tyson calls himself an agnostic because that word falls more sweetly on public ears than the word that really describes Tyson: “atheist”. For Tyson has admitted that he is a nonbeliever. He sees no possibility that God might exist.

Yancy goes on, raising the big problem with his theism:

I’m often possessed by a visceral angst, at times unbearable, a sense of suffering that I feel isn’t satisfied by atheism, agnosticism or, paradoxically, theism. Theists, after all, are too certain; for me this certainty can too quickly satisfy that profound sense of searching, of really wanting to know, of painfully screaming in the night for Your existence to be revealed, a face-to-face moment. You, of course, remain hidden (Deus Absconditus). Why? Is it too much to ask, as a philosopher in the 21st century, to reveal yourself to me, to the world, to have an original relation to You, like Moses?

Apparently, yes. God is very shy! Or, as McKown implies, perhaps it’s more parsimonious to assume that God doesn’t exist. (Yancy never tells us why he’s a theist.)

Yet God is silent while Yancy proclaims his own even-handed humanity:

Yahweh, I die just a little when Palestinian children are killed by Israeli forces. Allah, I die just a little when Israeli children are killed by the hands of Palestinians. According to one report, 2,175 Palestinian children and 134 Israeli children have been killed since September 29, 2000. There is a deep feeling of personal moral failure when I read about such deaths. Shiva, Vishnu, Ahura Mazda, Oshun, Kami — we need your help. Allah, if you are there, please hear the cries of those Israeli children. Yahweh, if you are there, please hear the cries of those Palestinian children. Even as billions of religious believers across religious traditions prostrate themselves in ritualistic prayer, we continue to suffer from horrible acts of violence.

Earth to Yancy: Yahweh ain’t listening!

The presence of moral evil against innocents (as well as physical evils like cancer and tsunamis) is the Achilles Heel of the theist; it’s an issue that, to my mind, no theologian has successfully rebutted. Either God could prevent the tragedies but won’t for reasons that are completely obscure (that is, he isn’t “all loving”), or he can’t prevent the tragedies, in which case he’s not omnipotent, or he’s an evil God that actually likes tragedy.

At any rate, Yancy seems to have more or less accepted that God, if he is all-powerful, isn’t doing much to stop the mass murders. What is a theist to do, then? Yancy decides that we need to pray for God not to stop the tragedies, but to make us better people, people who aren’t bigoted, people who don’t want to kill “the other”, people who are in favor of unification rather than division. And so here is Yancy’s prayer to his God:

So, it is with this letter that I seek You, that I ask for something more than we seem to be capable of, more than the routine prayers that are said in response to tragedy and sorrow. I don’t want to simply repeat clichés and recall platitudes. I am a philosopher who weeps; I am a human being who suffers. This letter is not for me alone. It can’t be. The suffering of others is too great not to be moved by it, not to feel somehow partially responsible for it. So, it is with this letter that I seek an original relation, one that seeks our collective liberation, one that desires to speak especially on behalf of children and to free them from our miserable failure as adults to honor their lives more than we honor flags, rhetorical mass distraction, political myopia, party line politics, white nationalistic fanaticism and religious vacuity.

But if God is powerful enough to make us better and stop us from killing people, why can’t he just stop the killings in the first place? For if he’s capable of one, he’s capable of the other. Verily I say unto you: the ways of Yancy’s God are truly mysterious.

This column is embarrassing, to both Yancy and to the New York Times. If I were in charge of “The Stone”, I’d sure as hell do a better job than the present editors. For one thing, I wouldn’t publish soppy, chest-beating pabulum like this.