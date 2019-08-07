Gun violence in Chicago spiked last weekend

If you live in Chicago, you’re constantly reminded of the huge number of homicides in the city, many of them gang-related, most gun-related, and the largest proportion of identified victims African-American. According to the Chicago Tribune, which tracks these data, in the last 365 days there were 547 homicides. Of these, 314 involved guns, 209 had unknown causes, 19 involved stabbings, and 5 involved other causes. That is, of all homicides in which the cause could be ascertained, 93% involved guns.
Among the victims, 281 were African-Americans, 224 were not known, 34 were white, 5 were Hispanic, and 3 were Asian. That is, of all homicides in which the race of the victim could be ascertained, 87% were African-Americans. But only 30.5% of Chicago residents are African-American. The age of homicide victims spikes at about age 25. This is a terrible waste of young lives.
The peak of gun violence, as we all know, is in the summer, and I’ve heard gunshots in summer. Granted, the rate of gun deaths is down 11% from last year, but, as you see below, it’s still higher than in the years from 2013-2015. Whether this is a permanent decline in our city remains to be seen, but we still have about 1.5 homicides per day, most by guns. The U.S. and Latin America lead the world in gun deaths, and you can see the death rates of different countries caused by firearms in this chart on Wikipedia. The U.S., for instance, has 12.2 fire-arm related deaths per 100,000 population per year, while Britain has 0.23—a 53-fold difference.
Last weekend we had the biggest spate of gun violence this year, as the New York Times reported in the article below. Seven were killed and 52 wounded in 32 episodes, with more than 300 homicides this year.
An excerpt:
CHICAGO — While much of the nation’s attention was focused on the gun massacres in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, last weekend, Chicago was convulsed by its own burst of violence — the worst weekend the city has seen so far in 2019.
It was an extreme example of the routine but devastating gun violence, often related to gang conflicts, that cities like Chicago, Baltimore and St. Louis experience on a regular basis. The police said seven people were killed and 52 wounded by gunfire throughout Chicago from Friday evening to Sunday, including a 5-year-old boy who was shot in the leg while sitting in a car.
Early Sunday, 17 people were shot in a period of two hours in a small pocket on the city’s West Side, turning residential blocks into chaotic scenes of ambulances, grieving family members and cars pockmarked with bullets.
There were 32 separate shooting incidents throughout the weekend, the police said.
. . .Gun violence in Chicago tends to peak during the summer months, when school is out, the temperature is high and residents spend more time outside at social gatherings, which can be a magnet for conflict. Shootings and homicides have decreased in 2019, but there have been at least 300 homicides this year and 1,600 people shot, according to The Chicago Tribune.
Data from the Chicago Tribune:
Yes, America, we have a gun problem (the NRA would call it a “criminal problem”, but without easy availability of guns, does anybody doubt that homicides would drop?). My solution, which some readers oppose, is to impose extremely stringent controls on guns; in fact, I’d like to see them banned completely except for target practice or, in rare cases, pest control. My position is extreme, but I think it would save lives.
As an aside, Ivanka Trump tweeted about Chicago’s gun violence this week, and, although she got the total numbers right, she got the circumstances wrong, saying that all the deaths and injuries occurred in one incident:
Well, I can excuse that error, though the “violence faced by inner city communities” seems a bit racist, as there are plenty of homicides outside of the inner city. But her message is in the right direction: we have to do something about gun violence.
But because she is a Trump, that message was completely obscured by her mistake, and so HuffPost jumped on her. Rather than highlight the epidemic of gun violence in Chicago, they prefer to bash Ivanka for her mistake. To wit:
From the reportage:
According to Chicago Tribune, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was “livid” about Trump’s error-filled tweet.
“It wasn’t a playground, it was a park. It wasn’t seven dead. It wasn’t 52 wounded in one incident, which is what this suggests. It’s misleading,” Lightfoot said. “It’s important when we’re talking about people’s lives to actually get the facts correct, which one can easily do if you actually cared about getting it right.”
Lightfoot said her focus was to protect and run the city, and she wouldn’t allow herself to be distracted by “nonsense tweets from people who don’t know what they’re talking about.”
Our new Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, was all over the news last night—not calling attention to the gun violence, which on a yearly basis far exceeds deaths by mass shootings, but going after Ivanka Trump for her mistake about the circumstances. In this case, contra Lightfoot, the circumstances of the shootings aren’t nearly as important as the constant toll of gun-related homicides. But such is the hatred of Trump (a hatred I share), that every issue somehow gets turned into a criticism of the President (even via his daughter).
Let’s forget Ivanka: we have to do something about guns. But, as I’ve said before, the cry for gun control—and most Americans favor stricter regulations—goes up right after mass shootings (we’ve had three lately), but over time dies down, and business gets back to normal. You can still order assault-style rifles online, which is a travesty. And, of course, the carnage leads to stuff like this, which is about the saddest sign of our problem that I can imagine:
I agree with Mayor Lightfoot’s criticism. It’s one thing for Ivanka (whose exact position and role in the White House remains unidentified) to Tweet about Chicago’s gun violence. But in the complete absence of ANY action in terms of her position — a phone call, any outreach to Chicago officials — her Tweet comments are utterly worthless.
Lightfoot is meeting weekly with CPD and demanding action. There’s no agreed-upon solution to Chicago’s violence, which has complex roots. Ivanka needs to walk the walk if she’s gonna talk. But, that ALL she does — superficial Tweets. No real action on developing solutions. Lightfoot doesn’t need Tweets from this ridiculous peanut gallery.
“Ridiculous peanut gallery”: good way to describe pop-personality Ivanka. Los Angeles, with a population about 50% larger than Chicago’s, ‘only’ had 130 homicides so far this year.
There are those who think that the extraordinary fervor from the El Paso murders is not due to the number of people killed, but that the shooter was white, and most of the victims not white. In other words, the outrage is not the murders themselves, but their intersectionality.
I can tell you that when the nearly 50 gay Hispanic men in Orlando were murdered in 2016 , there was not the level of fervor that there is now. As example, I am seeing New York Times articles with over 6,000 comments (on facebook). That is rare. In fact, the initial reaction to Jussie Smollet, or the Covington kids was of even greater fervor. Trump, of course, a factor.
You will recall that in Orlando the shooter was a male Muslim man. What I do remember was an immediate effort to homosexualize him (the reverse of Rock Hudson), which would render the crime non-intersectional. (BTW, Months after the event, the Washington Post published a small article detailing that the FBI had found no evidence to think he was gay…they followed the leads, but nothing.)
What these events, and many others, point to is the fact that we live in a world that for a crime to have true moral purcahse, it must be intersectional.
This is why I think, the crimes of Chicago, and Baltimore, and St. Louis (largely black on black) rarely rouse much passion, even at the local level.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Mayor Lightfoot will show more passion and drive ever again regarding crime in Chicago, than now, that Ivanka is involved.
I think Lightfoot has already shown great passion and drive in regard to Chicago violence. If anyone has an easy solution — speak up! Ivanka’s Tweets are unhelpful. She has a position of considerable influence, yet she does nothing that will work towards a real solution. Empty words.
I’ve seen many posts on social media about how “Chicago has some of the toughest gun laws.” That is complete BS. Yes, Chicago has gun laws, but what good are they? Gangs can go to neighboring Indiana and buy guns by the bushel to bring into our city. Same things at Gilroy, Ca. The shooter could not legally buy that gun in California, so he drove to neighboring Nevada.
Gun laws at local level are worthless. Federal actionis needed. Clinton banned assault rifles and shootings were more rare.
Ivanka, having a position in the Federal Government (although exactly what that is remains undefined), could be a real agent of change — but she is too unconcerned to even Tweet correct facts. At least she didn’t Tweet “I don’t care, do you?”
If Ivanka cannot be bother to be part of the solution, then she is part of the problem.
It is a serious felony to buy guns with the intention of reselling them to criminals.
But besides that, if the guns themselves were the problem, then there would no doubt be high rates of violence corresponding to the rates of gun ownership in places where guns are more common.
What I see is not a gun problem, but a gang problem. Even in Indiana, gun crime is largely a matter of gang violence in two cities.
What mass shooters seem to have in common is that most of them come from “broken” families.
I understand that the solutions to the problems of gun and other violence are very complicated. I am pretty sure that careful examination of the problem will not lead an open minded person to conclude that the sure solution is to disarm law abiding people who are not contributing to the problem.
Out here, it is generally believed that most proposed gun control measures are not really meant to address actual causes of gun violence, but serve primarily to teach rural rubes who is in charge. I don’t really think that is the truth. I think it is just utopian thinking, coupled with a desire to feel like one is doing something, anything to solve the problem. That those adversely affected are people of no consequence is just a bonus.
There’s a qualitative difference between terrorism and most other violent crime. People who kill because they want someone else’s money or drugs or territory may be deplorable, but it’s comprehensible. People who murder for political or religious reasons and especially those who are willing to martyr themselves to do so are a different kind of horrifying.
I know, this comment may not be taken all that well, but the fact is that there IS a clear “racist” point to be made here.
I was born and lived my first 45 years or so near the Austin district. Played golf and had picnics in Columbus park. My 3 older sisters and brother were born in West Suburban Hospital. The point is that I have a working perspective of that area and the ‘culture’ that thrives there.
Please see this site for some stats. https://heyjackass.com/home/ Yes, the websites name can be offensive, but look past that and see the map and the other stats surrounding Chicago gun violence.
Note that the VAST majority of the gun violence is concentrated in a few areas. These are specifically black areas.
What I would most like to add here is that these areas have a ‘culture’ that includes gangsta style ‘do not snitch’ rules which is what drives the extraordinarily low clearance rate. This in turn makes things worse.
In MY opinion, it is this ‘culture’ of ‘gangster’ like thinking that is prevalent in Chicago’s black community among young black males that is the foundational root of the problem. There is little if any push back to this meme generally. Police are the ‘bad guys’ there.
As clearly indicated by the map, the non black neighbor hoods do not have a ‘gun violence’ problem.
At least in Chicago, this IS a black issue.
The stats clearly indicate that.
When the police arrive at the scene to investigate in these areas, they consistently get the “I didn’t see or know anything” response.
So where does that leave the community? Into a downward spiral of lawlessness and violence by their own acceptance of it.
That bit is always missing when these reports come out.
Culturally things went downhill when jazz (Armstrong, Ellington, Mingus, Coltrane etc.) were replaced by hip hop/rap music.
The fact that we celebrate and encourage both black and white trash culture I find very disturbing.
I agree… forget Ivanka. Her tweets are of little value. If she actually cared about this she would try to convince the Orange Menace to support gun control.
Ivanka Trump — has there ever been an emptier vessel, a more useless dilettante in an exalted West-Wing position — other than her husband perhaps?
And she’s the “smart one” in the family.
How can it be that the cause of death in 209 cases is unknown? Aside from cases where a body has decomposed prior to discovery (cases which I should think would be quite rare), I don’t see how an autopsy could fail to reveal the cause of death in so many cases. How were they even adjudged homicides (as opposed to suicides or natural deaths) if the cause of death is unknown?
AN UPDATE: On the Chicago Tribune website (where Jerry got his data), all the homicides for 2019 are listed, including links to Trib stories (if any). Looking only at cases in the “NOT KNOWN” category, I checked ten of the stories in the Trib. Eight were shootings, one a stabbing, and one “other”. Thus, the person compiling the causes of death has apparently not used the Trib‘s own stories in making the compilation. 90% of homicides being due to shootings may thus be a fair estimate for the entire set of homicides.
Allow me to paraphrase Ivanka:
“This stuff happens all the time, guys. So don’t make such a big deal of Mexicans in Walmart.”
What’s next — kevlar onesies?
I would ask those seeking stringent gun control laws to consider:
1. That other country’s laws did not have an impact on their gun crime rates in time series analysis. Other countries’ crime rates were low before and after new gun control laws. Cross-country comparisons are not necessarily useful. (It’s the correlation v causality issue.)
1a. Many comparisons are made only within developed countries. The exclusion of developing countries, even those with stringent gun controls, confirms an understanding that gun availability is not the primary factor in violence.
2. Gun and other types of violence have declined by half since 1993, at the same time as we’ve had a doubling of the number of guns in the US. That seems to rebut the notion that more guns = less crime.
3. Making guns illegal may have the same effect as making heroin illegal: not eliminate the heroin/gun and concentrate the black market in the hands of criminals (while disarming non-criminals)
4. Guns are used defensively more often than offensively. I would find it difficult to argue that person A cannot defend themselves because person B might misuse a gun.
5. Finally, gun ownership is concentrated in rural and suburban areas whereas gun crime is concentrated in urban areas. Is taking guns away from suburban owners likely to make the country safer? Excluding inner cities, it’s been said that the US would have gun violence rates comparable to Europe.
We all have the same goals – to eliminate violence where possible. But I fear that some extreme positions not only would not help, but actually cause greater loss of life. (#4/5)
I’ll just leave this here. Again.
https://www.theonion.com/no-way-to-prevent-this-says-only-nation-where-this-r-1836949715
And I’ll leave the obligatory Bill Hicks quotation as well:
England, where no one has guns: 14 deaths. United States, and I think you know how we feel about guns – whoo! I’m gettin’ a stiffy! 23,000 deaths from handguns. But there’s no connection, and you’d be a fool and a communist to make one.
I agree, it’s foolish to think the large number of deaths in the United States from guns isn’t at least partially explainable along the lines of why there are so few cobra bite deaths.
The reasons for opposing gun bans lie elsewhere.
No one claimed that guns aren’t involved in gun violence. The claim is that gun law differences don’t account for gun violence differences, that there was a decline in violence during a time when the number of guns increased, that bans won’t work, and that guns are used defensively. In other words (I’ll say it nicely) you have not responded to any of my points. Although you get a half a point for entertainment value. cobras and stiffies, oh my.
I was born and raised in Dayton and now live one hour away. No American should have the right to own a gun like that shooter had! ARs and “drum magazines” (50 rounds in each drum for 100 shells immediately available) have the overwhelming consequence for our society of Mass Murder! He killed 9 and wounded 26 in 24seconds of shooting. Thank the ceiling cat that police were on hand and did fantastic work.
I don’t care how many American men get their egos stroked through through ownership of these and their ‘responsible’ use (target practice
and secure storage). Their manufacture and future sale should be banned (and ammo).
ARs and extended magazines mean, for us now, mass murder.
I thoroughly dispute your contention that “defensive use of guns is greater than offensive use”. You must have one weird definition of “defensive use”.
Re: Defensive gun use:
The lowest defensive gun use statistic I could find was over 100,000 per year. The bulk of the studies land between 400,000 and 1.5mn. There are higher estimates at 2.5mn and 3mn, from legitimate sources as well. Maybe the real number is 700,000-800,000. Suffice it to say that defensive gun use is far higher (multiples of) gun homicides in this country.
“Defensive use of guns by crime victims is a common occurrence, although the exact number remains disputed (Cook and Ludwig, 1996; Kleck, 2001a). Almost all national survey estimates indicate that defensive gun uses by victims are at least as common as offensive uses by criminals, with estimates of annual uses ranging from about 500,000 to more than 3 million (Kleck, 2001a), in the context of about 300,000 violent crimes involving firearms in 2008 (BJS, 2010).” – from an Obama era, 2013 CDC/National Academies study.
“Despite hundreds of thousands of times a year when Americans use firearms defensively, none of those incidents is likely to be reported in the mainstream media, even when lives are saved as a result. But one accidental firearm death in a home will be broadcast and rebroadcast from coast to coast.” – Thomas Sowell, Hoover Institution, Stanford University
It should be clarified that just showing one’s gun to another is considered defensive gun use. No shooting is necessary for this designation, so yeah, in that context I can see the number of DGU as high as offensive use.
Well, let’s not be disingenous. “showing a gun” is not a defensive gun use unless you are waving it at and threatening an unknown intruder. Sometimes the guns are fired, not always. While there are methodological differences in the research, the studies gravitate towards the hundreds of thousands per year. There IS a tradeoff to stringent gun control, in terms of innocent death, rape and robbery. To ignore this for ideological aversion to inanimate objects is not only dishonest, but harmful.
Your statistics will be disputed or ignored. Many people who discount self defense gun use live in communities or live lives that are so safe they can’t imagine the need.
I may agree with you on magazines of that size. But “ARs” are no more powerful than any rifle or “long gun” (the technical definition) and long guns are used in fewer than 2% of gun deaths. Actually a lower number than ‘fists, elbows, and feet’ according to the FBI.
Believe it or not, there are (estimated) 5-8 mn AR-style rifles in the country and they are used for defense as well. Obviously very,very few are misused.
https://www.ocala.com/news/20190711/summerfield-homeowner-injured-kills-2-intruders-with-ar-15?fbclid=IwAR3xZDZSe8pKRYex_ONXyPalcTny5fQBQdV8iCxXtL-KCv-w-gKVdsuRoXc
It is true that guns don’t kill people. People kill people. People with guns, mostly. People that can kill large groups quickly, with little thought, and little need to pay attention to or focus on the targets as human beings in the process.
I would love to see data that supports your claim that guns are used more defensively than offensively. Most everything I have seen contradicts your statement. Many of the ‘defensive’ uses are not meaningful, as if you draw your weapon because you imagine a raccoon in the garbage is a band of [insert preference of group here] coming to invade your home, that is not defensive use. You show me data to back your claim, and it will be addressed.
As to causation vs correlation, I would need to look to the data, but I don’t think it is particularly relevant to the issue, which is that ALL firearms make it much easier to kill individuals or groups, sometimes with little forethought– crimes of passion–, sometimes with detailed, maniacal planning (see: the last week). NO OTHER tool, mechanism, infernal machine, or weapon that provides this capability is generally or easily available. That is why I can’t go into Wallyworld and buy a tactical nuclear weapon.
correction: “rebuts the notion that more guns = more crime”
At his standard walk-by South Lawn press scrum this morning on his way to Marine One to head to Dayton (or is it Toledo?) and El Paso, Trump said in the course of a single sentence that we shouldn’t politicize the recent mass shootings and, oh, didja hear that the Ohio shooter was a big fan of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren? I shit you not, a single sentence.
Wait…you mean that Trump actually managed to speak a sentence? Like, all at once?
That’s your Trump hatred speaking. The President just told us what we shouldn’t do, then gave a helpful example
Give me a break. You do realize that the “president” just politicized the issue by pointing out the Dayton’s shooter supported Bernie/Warren. Helpful example my ass.
I’m sorry you don’t recognize irony when you see it. That’s easier to do if you imagine I may not be some evil deviant, but am trying to make a point, or a joke.
Your comment had no tone of irony/sarcasm, so yeah, I didn’t recognize it. Sometimes it’s good online to write /s or such to denote one is being sarcastic.
I’m sorry you didn’t recognize my intent, but have to go with Johnny Carson’s, “it’s not funny if you have to explain it.”
Sure, Carl, here’s el caudillo del Mar-a-Lago expatiating with his “helpful example”:
“that we shouldn’t politicize the recent mass shootings..”
Would you agree that both sides of the political spectrum are using hyperbolic language and are playing a very dangerous game of identity politics?
Mebbe so, Eric, but only ONE side does stuff like this:
I take your point, but the reason this idiot is in the White House is because the Democrats were playing identity politics in the last election.
I am not impressed by any of the democratic candidates and the “open border” and “white man bad” crowd will alienate core voters.
> in the last 365 days there were 547 homicides. Of these, 314 involved guns, 209 had unknown causes, 19 involved stabbings, and 5 involved other causes. That is, of all homicides in which the cause could be ascertained, 93% involved guns.
I don’t think that math works out. 547 homicides. 314 involved guns. That’s 57%, not 93%.
And why are there so many “unknown causes”? That is insanely high. 38% of homicides have unknown causes? That is incredibly fishy. How do they rule it a homicide without a known cause in so many cases? Gunshot wounds, stab wounds, and blunt force trauma are generally pretty easy to recognize.
Lastly: “300 homicides this year and 1,600 people shot” Can we stop for a moment to appreciate the absolute AMAZING work by the Chicago trauma centers? Roughly 85% of the people who were shot survived!
US surgeons are pretty skilled at dealing with gunshot wounds because they get a lot of practice.
Someone could probably spin a good Onion style article out of that about how reducing gun violence jeopardizes those few victims who do get shot because of less experienced surgeons.
What it is saying is that whoever gathered the data was really only interested in firearms and knives.
As for the survival rate, I wouldn’t be surprised if US trauma centres were the best in the world at treating gunshot wounds.
Many doctors now in the US get training from Army doctors as to the best treatment for gunshot wounds. They’re also trained to allow certain patients to die if they’re deemed too far gone…just like what happens in the battlefield. Either way, there aren’t any hospitals in the US that are in any way prepared for mass shootings like El Paso’s.
“Among the victims, 281 were African-Americans”
I assume in Chicago most of the perpetrators are african american gangs?
When did Chicago become so violent? What was it like in the 50’s and 60’s?
Is one of the major causes the breakdown of nuclear families (social welfare for mothers and high male incarceration)?
One of the major causes is the Drug War. A lucrative market in illegal drugs encourages people to form gangs, take over turf, and defend the enterprise with violence. The gangs have plenty of money to buy guns, and they will legal or not. Rather than make guns illegal, make drugs legal.
The parallel to Capone era violence and alcohol prohibition should offer some clues.
Illicit drug use is a socio-medical problem and should be dealt with as such, not as a criminal justice problem. Decriminalize them all; take the profit motive (and, thus, the turf battles and retaliations) outta the mix.
As the late Mr. Frey put it, we’re trapped in the politics of contraband.
According to the Washington Post many countries have issued travel warnings for prospective visitors to the U.S.
In general, international tourism to the US has slowed down since Trump became potus. No surprise. In 2018, it amounted to a loss of $4.6 billion and 40,000 jobs. It’s called the “Trump Slump”.
Many countries?
I am sceptical.
Can you provide a link?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2019/08/06/gun-violence-america-prompts-growing-list-countries-issue-travel-warnings/?wpisrc=nl_most&wpmm=1
” Venezuela have discouraged their citizens from traveling to the United States”
These travel warnings sounds a bit political.
Does the New Zealand government warn people not to enter certain high crime black areas in the US? I think not.
After a quick search I readily found a multitude of articles relating warnings by Japan, Venezuela (yes, ironic) and Uruguay in response to these most recent shootings.
Other articles also readily found (1st page of search results) relate warnings that many other governments have given their citizens about traveling to the US. My quick look found at least 25 different countries, since 2016, warning their citizens about issues ranging from higher than normal probability of terrorist attacks to warning about non-white males interacting with police to warning about being more reserved towards members of the opposite sex lest you get in trouble for sexual harassment.
I was not skeptical and I think nearly all the warnings I quickly skimmed were reasonably warranted. I’m sure the US has tons of warnings for US travelers regarding many other countries. Why should the US, a relatively violent, corrupt and prudish country, not be the subject of warnings to travelers? Shit, I warn my kids constantly about this kind of stuff.
” Why should the US, a relatively violent, corrupt and prudish country, not be the subject of warnings..”
Valid point, however the impression I got from the post is that these were recent travel warnings – in response to “Trumps violent America”.
This seems like a non-story.
Looks like every country in the world are on the New Zealand list.
Even Finland and Ireland!
https://safetravel.govt.nz/travel-advisories-destination
One comment above: “Clinton banned assault rifles and shootings were more rare.” Not exactly. First, it was not Clinton but both houses of Congress which passed the Federal Assault Weapons Ban of 1994, although the Clinton administration supported it. The Act lapsed in 2004, and attempts to renew it have failed regularly. What is the difference?
One likely explanation: in 1994, the Democrats held the White House and majorities in both house of Congress.
“Shootings were more rare.” Also not exactly. There was apparently no general decrease in violent crime while the assault weapons ban was in force, a factor argued by opponents to its renewal. {Of course, most violent crimes involve handguns rather than long guns.] Mass shootings did seem to decrease, except for spikes in 1998-9 (Columbine). I guess those two bad years undermine the statistical significance of the decrease recorded in other years 1995 to 2005. But mass shootings sure went up again from 2007 on. There is an illuminating timeline chart at The Economist.
OK, so mass shooting rather than just shootings.
Mass shootings did seem to decrease, except for spikes in 1998-9 (Columbine). I guess those two bad years undermine the statistical significance of the decrease recorded in other years 1995 to 2005.
Columbine is often cited as the beginning of the mass-shooting era. But mass shootings sure went up again from 2007 on.
When the ban was allowed to expire.
So, the assault rifle ban WAS effective.
[i]My solution, which some readers oppose, is to impose extremely stringent controls on guns; in fact, I’d like to see them banned completely except for target practice or, in rare cases, pest control. My position is extreme, but I think it would save lives.[/i]
Why not impose extremely stringent surveillance on Chicago? If suspects could be tracked from the moment they left home, a majority of these crimes would be solved. Take the guy whose company operated the surveillance plane over Baltimore, give him enough money to cover 24-hour surveillance and then release it on the city.
I sent this to PCC(E) earlier today – Trevor Noah has a good piece which thinks over the “root cause” arguments. In lieu of me writing more, I give the YouTube link : https://youtu.be/yiER4rUrGN8
A ray of hope: my Republican Ohio Governor has proposed modest state gun regulation reforms yesterday. ‘Modest’ reforms is all that we might be able to pass, but still, he is a Republican and any break in that gun-block is welcome.
As an 18 year old in this state, you can’t buy a beer but you can buy an AR!
“As an 18 year old in this state, you can’t buy a beer but you can buy an AR!”
As a non-american I find your culture alien and fascinating!
More research without ideology…
http://discovermagazine.com/bonus/gunviolence
“My solution, which some readers oppose, is to impose extremely stringent controls on guns; in fact, I’d like to see them banned completely except for target practice or, in rare cases, pest control. My position is extreme, but I think it would save lives”.
Extreme, maybe, in the USA, but the sane approach as seen from the UK.