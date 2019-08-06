Website matters (i.e., read the Roolz)

There are a few issues I’d like to bring up, most dealing with people who haven’t read the website posting protocol, otherwise known as “Da Roolz” (h/t: Mike Ditka). You can find them on the left sidebar, or at this link. If you are a new commenter, please read them.

Two posting matters and an addition:

A) I’ve had a spate of new commenters who come onto the site and begin firing a fusillade of comments, taking over threads, engaging in arguments, and in general not adhering to the civility standards that I consider vital. If you are new here, please take a bit of time to read the posts and, especially, the comments before you start contributing. A lot of new commenters tend to be fractious and rude towards either the host or other commenters. While I try to either temper these by warnings or remove the miscreants, I don’t always see every comment. I remind you of these three comments from Da Roolz:

Please do not tell me how to run my site. That is, comments about “too many cats,” “too many boots,” “not enough biology,” “too much religion,” etc., are not welcome. I provide content free of charge, and if you don’t like the mix of posts, you’re free to go elsewhere. By all means take issue with what I say, but don’t argue about the balance of topics. Do not insult your host. Pretend that you’re speaking to me in my living room which is, in a sense, what this website is. Most important, please try to refrain from insulting other posters, no matter how misguided you think they are. I don’t like name-calling, for it lessens whatever class this site has and certainly doesn’t foster discussion. I will often warn people about this behavior either on the site, or in a private email. About 70% of those who are warned respond with truculence, either insulting me or saying that their behavior is fully justified. That’s a good way to get blacklisted—almost as good as telling me to stop posting on cats or cowboy boots. If I ask you to apologize to a commenter whom you insulted, please do so.

B) I sometimes see commenters (and often they’re newbies, see above) trying to dominate a thread, answering every comment and in general hijacking the discussion. These guidelines from the Roolz still apply, though I don’t count comments:

9. Try not to dominate threads, particularly in a one-on-one argument. I’ve found that those are rarely informative, and the participants never reach agreement. A good guideline is that if your comments constitute over 10% of the comments on a thread, you’re posting too much.

Finally, a copyright lawyer told me that I should add a copyright notice to the page so that people wouldn’t steal more than “fair use” quotations without my permission. That notice is now on the sidebar, looking like the image right below, and when you click on it you go to this notice.

.

Thanks for your cooperation.