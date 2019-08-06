Toni Morrison died

According to CNN, author and Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison has died at 88. I’ve read two of her books (Beloved and The Bluest Eye) and enjoyed them both. Besides her Nobel for literature, she won a Pulitzer Prize (for Beloved) and received the National Medal of Freedom from President Obama, shown in the photo below.
You can see the details, and a retrospective of her life, by clicking on the screenshot below.
My aunt went to high school with Toni Morrison in Lorain, Ohio (near Oberlin lol). Can’t recall any stories about her, tho
I saw a recently released documentary about Morrison a couple weeks ago, Toni Morrison: the Pieces of Me. It’s well worth a see.
One of the things Morrison says in the film that she learned from James Baldwin was that, in order to write in their own voice, they had to knock the little white man off their shoulder — the little voice in their head that kept them wondering what the white folk would make of whatever they were writing.
Made me wonder how today’s writers, especially of youth fiction, must feel with the little politically correct scold sitting on their shoulders — the one always scanning their prose for the slightest cultural appropriation or insensitivity. Must be suffocating, in much the same way, I imagine.
She was a legend and will be greatly missed.