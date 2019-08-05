Spot the ducks! (and two other photos)

This one is dead easy, but I’m posting it just to show how cryptic mallards can be. Many people at the pond yesterday, trying to see the ducks, walked right by this pair (Katie and her one remaining offspring). Click to enlarge

Bottoms up for one of Anna’s ducklings, all of whom were dabbling yesterday. You cqn see by the crossed flight feathers that these puppies are fully airworthy:

And Anna, now that her offspring can fly, is molting. Here are two speculum feathers and a flight feather:

 

2 Comments

  1. DrBrydon
    Posted August 5, 2019 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

    Lord love a duck! I could actually spot them.

    Reply
  2. Paul S
    Posted August 5, 2019 at 2:15 pm | Permalink

    Finally a spot the (__) I got without a magnifying glass!

    Reply

