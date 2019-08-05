Bad news for the economy, perhaps good news for the Left

According to the article below, the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, which involved China’s devaluing its currency relative to the dollar today, and Trump threatening to escalate with more tariffs, has led to the year’s worst day on Wall Street.
For many people, the only thing Trump has going for him is that the economy has been relatively strong. If Trump continues his stupid trade war and his idiotic tariff increases, things could well change. And when Americans get hit in the pocketbook, they tend to want a change in the ruling party.
It’s ironic to wish for a tanking economy so we can get rid of the authoritarians who rule us, but so it goes. Am I a bad person to think that?
You shouldn’t feel guilty for that.
In a word, no.
sub
I too feel a sense of schadenfreude at the prospect of an economic downturn.
That was the word I was searching for!
RE PCC(E)’s: “It’s ironic to wish for a tanking economy so we can get rid of the authoritarians who rule us, but so it goes. Am I a bad person to think that?”
Drastically bad “leadership” requires drastic action. The Drumph is so evil and so dangerous that honorable, rational people are driven to thinking irrational thoughts. But, in this case, The Drumph has brought it on himself and the consequences of his craziness are finally, it seems, catching up with him (and us). So, there is no need to “wish for a tanking economy.” My wish is that not too many innocent people will be badly hurt by The Drumph’s and his enablers’ twisted minds. Regrettably, I don’t think that my wish will be granted.
This is a uniquely Trumpian disaster and a vindication for everyone who said letting a guy with six bankruptcies run the country was not a smart idea. No other Republican would have dug his heels in this far, and the magical power of tariffs seems to be the one policy area in which Trump maintains a principled (if laughably wrong) stance. No matter what other Republicans and business leaders keep telling him, he’s sticking to his guns on the trade war.
It’s just a matter of how much more Republicans can tolerate of this. Right now they’re more scared of Trump and his fanbase than they are the donor class, but the arithmetic could change any day if this keeps up.
A tanked economy would be good, but let’s remember Trump is the master of screwing around, threatening and backing off at the last minute. Even though he is an ass, this gets him news coverage and makes him look reasonable to his idiot followers when backs off instead of going over the cliff. I hope he goes thru with his new tariffs, but I would not bet on it.
It doesn’t necessarily make you a bad person. If it was merely a personal dislike for Trump, that would be different.
Those of us with guaranteed incomes or large and not-easily raided savings are in a better position to enjoy the schadenfreude of a Trump admin shot down by a bad economy. But
tens of millions of Americans are one paycheck away from economic disaster and some of us have only recently gotten our heads above water after the last crisis. In short, I have a hard time hoping for a recession even if it means an end to Trump.
This says well what I was considering. I have been moving toward hoping the economy does not tank and precipitate a one-term presidency. I want the 1 term. But not like that.
I wish the Chinese would loudly call his bluff calling him weak and stupid. This might make the whiny little bugger go thru with the tariffs. Unfortunately, this probably wont happen.
If that’s what it takes to get rid of trump and the Republican Senate majority, I’m willing to take a hit in my investments.
As long as the tanking is due the moron’s moronic trade wars and other moronic economic policies, it is fine to hope that those fail badly enough to turn the electorate against him. We should not wish that the economy fails in a more general sense, but that those bad policies cause enough harm to get a new leader elected.
Yep. Trump gets credit for Obama’s policies that prevented a depression and gave Trump a growing economy, while the next Democratic president will get the blame for the coming collapse of Trump’s insane bubble economy.
Don’t worry; Trump will get rid of the tariffs as soon as the Chinese govt. does what he wants — nmaely, cut down on Fentanyl production — which the latest comments from the Chinese govt. show that they’ll be willing to do. The Chinese govt. is addicted to playing economic warfare, but Trump is good at that game too. Patience!
I’ve explained previously why comprehensive, long-term tariffs against China are a good idea, but I’ll do so again, though I won’t list all the points.
(1) China has had tariffs on US goods for years.
(2) This is a very important point: tariffs only hurt the US temporarily, but, if they are kept long enough (say, four or five years), they will damage China significantly and permanently. As soon as the tariffs are lifted, the effects on the US stop. The damage to China will be important not only to the US and its economy, but to most other nations as well (see point 3 below). Why will the damage to China be permanent? Because China’s manufacturing sector has continued to see rising wages. Meanwhile, countries like Vietnam have been ramping up their manufacturing capabilities considerably and continue to do so, and they and the other countries in their class have significantly lower wages, and thus lower prices for the same goods. The tariffs will likely lead to a significant amount of manufacturing moving out of China to other countries if they remain in effect long enough, which will be beneficial to those other nations and to all the nations (read: nearly every) that buy these goods from China.
(3) China has been manipulating worldwide currency and stealing intellectual property and patents for decades now, and have also been selling pirated goods. This leads into point number four:
(4) China’s political institutions are significantly more fragile than any other in the First World. If the tariffs last long enough, China will be forced to back down from their constant shenanigans regarding corporate espionage, stealing of intellectual property and trade secrets, selling of pirated/copied products, and decades-long manipulation of worldwide currency. The only reason China’s ruling party can remain in power is because it is providing a steadily rising economy. It is an extremely repressive regime, but people put up with it because standards of living continue to increase. If the economy slows or stops growing, China’s ruling party will be forced to back down and sign a fair trade deal.
(5) Not having a trade deal robs China of certain certifications that would bring in billions of dollars in multinational investment.
The trade war with China is not a bad idea; in fact, I think it’s the only way to deal with them. Their economic shenanigans have worked brilliantly for at least 20 years now, and this is because the world has allowed them to continue engaging in them. These things must be stopped at some point, and a trade war is really the only way to make that happen. Tariffs are the biggest weapon in that war.
Note: this is not to say that Trump actually understands all of this. I’m merely trying to explain why long-term tariffs and a larger trade war with China are a good idea.
One more point I forgot: China has also started shenanigans when it comes to data collecting through their own tech companies, like Huawei. Huawei builds distributive tech and is selling that tech to Western nations and, more worryingly, governments. The prospect of China being able to collect and even manipulate data on sensitive material is pretty frightening.
We all remember well, early in the previous election cycle, how so many Republicans spoke up against Trump. They often expressed shock and disgust about the various utterances of this human walking disaster. Then he became the nominee, and many got into bed with him. Then he won, and most of the Republicans sold out to him.
Well, what goes around comes around. If he loses his base, the politicians in the unprincipled party may sell out once again.