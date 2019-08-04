Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Sunday, August 4, 2019, National Chocolate Chip Day. In the U.S. it’s Coast Guard Day, Sisters’ Day, and Single Working Womens’ Day. I will call my sister!

News of the Day: Now there’s been a second mass shooting within a day: at least nine people were killed and 16 wounded in a murder spree this morning in Dayton, Ohio. The gunman was killed, and information is still scanty at this time.

The death toll in the El Paso Walmart shooting has now reached 20, with 26 wounded. The killer is 21 year old Patrick Crusius, who left a manifesto. According to the NYT, although the manifesto hasn’t been absolutely verified as his, it’s on 8chan and appears to be a tirade against immigrants, with praise for the mosque shooting in Christchurch, and so on. It’s sad that there’s a correlation between people who tout gun ownership and bigots against foreigners and immigrants.

If the manifesto turns out to be real, then it would be a hate crime and act of domestic terrorism, which could carry the death penalty in federal court.

Matthew sent this tweet. I can’t vouch for the statistics, but perhaps the data are correct:

Did you know that the United States is the ONLY nation in the world that has more guns than people? We have 122 guns for every 100 people. No other nation has 100.

Or 90.

Or 80.

Or 70.

Or 60 guns per 100 people. In fact, only 1 other nation has more than 40. War-torn YEMEN. — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 3, 2019

The gunman apparently targeted Hispanics in his murder spree, and Matthew sent this statement by the El Paso county sheriff:

Incredibly powerful statement from El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles. pic.twitter.com/Ro1A2DSFkW — Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) August 4, 2019

Murder is not an appropriate way to address the immigration issue.

Stuff that happened on August 4 include:

1693 – Date traditionally ascribed to Dom Perignon’s invention of champagne; it is not clear whether he actually invented champagne, however he has been credited as an innovator who developed the techniques used to perfect sparkling wine.

1789 – France: members of the National Constituent Assembly take an oath to end feudalism and abandon their privileges.

1873 – American Indian Wars: While protecting a railroad survey party in Montana, the United States 7th Cavalry, under Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer clashes for the first time with the Cheyenne and Lakota people near the Tongue River; only one man on each side is killed.

Custer survived that one, but died on June 25, 1876, killed (with all his men) in “Custer’s Last Stand” by a much larger coalition of Lakota and Cheyenne warriors. Here he is the year before his death:

More stuff that happened on August 4 includes:

1892 – The father and stepmother of Lizzie Borden are found murdered in their Fall River, Massachusetts home. She was tried and acquitted for the crimes a year later.

Borden, who probably did commit the crime, remained in Fall River after the acquital, despite the community’s ostracizing her, and died in 1927. Here she is in 1890:

1914 – In response to the German invasion of Belgium, Belgium and the British Empire declare war on Germany. The United States declares its neutrality.

1964 – Civil rights movement: Civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney are found dead in Mississippi after disappearing on June 21.

I remember this well. The three men: two Jews and an African-American, epitomize the long-gone period when members of these two groups worked together (they were registering black voters in Mississippi: a capital crime!). Eventually seven men were convicted of the murder, but none served more than six years. Here’s the “missing” poster for Schwerner, Goodman and Chaney before, acting on a tip, police officers found their bodies buried in an earthen dam:

1993 – A federal judge sentences Los Angeles Police Department officers Stacey Koon and Laurence Powell to 30 months in prison for violating motorist Rodney King’s civil rights.

Notables born on this day include:

1792 – Percy Bysshe Shelley, English poet and playwright (d. 1822)

Shelley died at only 29, having drowned in a boating accident in a gulf off Italy.

1859 – Knut Hamsun, Norwegian novelist, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1952)

1900 – Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother of the United Kingdom (d. 2002)

1912 – Raoul Wallenberg, Swedish architect and diplomat (d. 1947)

1955 – Billy Bob Thornton, American actor, director, and screenwriter

And note that Barack Obama turns 58 today. The Nobel Prize? Well, let’s just say it wasn’t a sterling choice for a Peace Prize, but he sure as hell was better than Laureate Henry Kissinger!

1961 – Barack Obama, American lawyer and politician, 44th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate

Notables who snuffed it on August 4 were few; they include:

1875 – Hans Christian Andersen, Danish novelist, short story writer, and poet (b. 1805)

1962 – Marilyn Monroe, American model and actress (b. 1926)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili ponders the words of John Donne about mortality:

Hili: For whom does the bell tolls? A: Better not to ask.

In Polish:

Hili: Komu bije dzwon?

Ja: Lepiej nie pytać.

From the FB page “Amazing Things“:

A meme from Fat Cat Art on Facebook: “If Dracula had a cat”:

A tweet Grania sent me on December 3 of last year. She was fond of all thing space. Be sure to watch the video:

In 1959 a capsule with a 16mm camera was launched aboard a Thor missile. Designed to record footage of the missile, the engineers realized the device could record images of the Earth too. So this the first video footage of Earth from space on a 16mm film https://t.co/nIlioThFFW pic.twitter.com/uJI5ZaEnfH — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 1, 2018

Two tweets from Nilou, the first showing a wonderful bird:

A full-body shot from Wikipedia:

Have you wondered how many flights are in the air at the same time? Here’s a shot from the other night in the U.S.:

Flights in air tonight pic.twitter.com/3m6A17MYQl — Adrienne Mayor (@amayor) August 2, 2019

From reader j.j.: what looks to be a multi-legged bird. But it’s parental care:

An African Jacana carries its young under its wings to protect them from predators pic.twitter.com/X6mhPp0UCV — 41 Strange (@41Strange) July 28, 2019

Reader Barry says, “I know you’re not a dog person, but this is so sweet.”

Walter has just been adopted 😭😭💕💖 pic.twitter.com/MWXwpKhJyG — 💖WENDY WOO💖 (@Wendywoo_g) July 29, 2019

Three tweets from Matthew. Sound up on this one, and make sure to read the caption:

I wonder if the many beautiful little films like this on social media are slowly making people realise that animals have exactly the same emotions and empathies as us and that the idea of human specialness, which allows us to treat them very badly, is just an old religious myth. https://t.co/b6kSG1D6A1 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) August 2, 2019

Remember that in the UK, “fanny” doesn’t mean “butt,” but “vagina”:

I am a very serious grown up, and write books about science and race and history and I will never be grown up enough to not find this funny pic.twitter.com/52jOTps6ux — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) August 2, 2019

And journalism standards from “back in the day”:

Not sure I have seen a better list of journalism standards and practices. More remarkable, it was published in 1913 by Willard Bleyer, the final words of his college textbook. He was chair at Wisconsin. This is where craft meets mission and purpose. 1913! pic.twitter.com/L3vBOwk9aX — Roy Peter Clark (@RoyPeterClark) August 1, 2019