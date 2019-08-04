Is American meritocracy responsible for unrest on campus?

There are many diagnoses for the rise of the Offense Culture on college campuses: helicopter parenting, a surfeit of Left-wing administrators, a lot of students with an activist bent but nothing to protest locally (well, there is Trump), and so on. I myself don’t know the reasons behind it, though Jon Haidt and Greg Lukianoff have discussed the issue in their book The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas are Setting Up a Generation for Failure.

In a new op-ed below, conservative columnist Bret Stephens for the New York Times has another diagnosis: pushback against elitism. Click on the screenshot to read.

There may be something to Stephens’s thesis, but I’m not sure about his diagnosis, for the whole column seems not only glib, but disjointed. Take this:

Anyone who has followed the news from college campuses over the past few years knows they are experiencing forms of unrest unseen since the late 1960s. Now, as then, campuses have become an arena for political combat. Now, as then, race is a central issue. Now, as then, students rail against an unpopular president and an ostensibly rigged system. Now, as then, liberal professors are being bullied, denounced, demoted, threatened, sued and sometimes even assaulted by radical students. But there are some important differences, too. None of today’s students risk being drafted into an unpopular, distant war. Unlike the campus rebels of the ’60s, today’s student activists don’t want more freedom to act, speak, and think as they please. Usually they want less.

Well, yes and no. Student activists do indeed want more freedom to act, speak, and think. They are constantly trying to change college rules to enable them to do what they want, including deplatforming speakers, committing civil disobedience without punishment, and so on. The issue is not that they want less freedom for themselves, but for those whose ideas they oppose. In other words, the problem is one of ideological conformity and the punishment of those who don’t conform. Granted, the “shaming” aspect of this culture is more pervasive now than in the Sixties, but what’s new is the total and irrevocable demonization of your peers if they step out of line.

We had a tad of demonization in the Sixties. The Young Americans for Freedom, a Republican group at my college, was regarded as a bunch of kooks (these were the days of Nixon and Vietnam), but they weren’t demonized the way Republicans are now. And now students are protesting things in a different way: not so much concerned with national issues, I think, as with local issues: food in the cafeteria, “structural racism” of their university (often imagined), calls for segregated housing and ethnic-centered “safe spaces,” and so on. And this difference needs an explanation.

Stephens offers a thesis proffered in what he calls “Anthony Kronman’s necessary, humane, and brave new book, The Assault on American Excellence.” (The book won’t be out until August 20, but since Stephens’s column appeared the book has shot up to #203 on Amazon.) Kronman is a chaired professor of law at Yale, and was Dean of the Law School from 1994 to 2004. According to Stephens, Kronman’s thesis is that student malaise and dissatisfaction stem from their rejection of American meritocracy and the concomitant existence of a national “aristocracy”—an aristocracy said to have promoted American achievement.

Stephens:

Yale has been ground zero for recent campus unrest, including a Maoist-style struggle session against a distinguished professor, fights about “cultural appropriation,” the renaming of Calhoun (as in, John C.) College, and the decision to drop the term “master” because, to some, it carried “a painful and unwelcome connotation.” It’s this last decision that seems to have triggered Kronman’s alarm. The word “master” may remind some students of slavery. What it really means is a person who embodies achievement, refinement, distinction — masterliness — and whose spirit is fundamentally aristocratic. Great universities are meant to nurture that spirit, not only for its own sake, but also as an essential counterweight to the leveling and conformist tendencies of democratic politics that Alexis de Tocqueville diagnosed as the most insidious threats to American civilization. (I think Kronman and Stephens are wrong here. The elimination of the word “master”, even if misguided, surely comes from the advent of language policing, which indeed sees “master” as a word connected with slavery. It also suggested “men in charge”, which is changing as women assume ever more power.) What’s happening on campuses today isn’t a reaction to Trump or some alleged systemic injustice, at least not really. Fundamentally, Kronman argues, it’s a reaction against this aristocratic spirit — of being, as H.L. Mencken wrote, “beyond responsibility to the general masses of men, and hence superior to both their degraded longings and their no less degraded aversions.” It’s a revolt of the mediocre many against the excellent few. And it is being undertaken for the sake of a radical egalitarianism in which all are included, all are equal, all are special. “In endless pronouncements of tiresome sweetness, the faculty and administrators of America’s colleges and universities today insist on the overriding importance of creating a culture of inclusion on campus,” Kronman writes.

“They stress the need to respect and honor the feelings of others, especially those belonging to traditionally disadvantaged groups, as an essential means to this end. In this way they give credence to the idea that feelings are trumps with a decisive authority of their own. That in turn emboldens their students to argue that their feelings are reason enough to keep certain speakers away. But this dissolves the community of conversation that the grown-ups on campus are charged to protect.”

I can see how disadvantaged groups, or those whose lives haven’t been as successful as they hoped, could want to level the playing field by pulling up those on the bottom and pushing down those on top. I’ve seen it myself with white friends, possessed of a lot of privilege, suddenly becoming woke because they weren’t as successful as they hoped. Not achieving what they wanted, they start blaming the system instead of themselves. And one could explain the rise of socialistic Leftism, like the proposals of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as a revolt against aristocracy. Colleges are now doing away with standardized tests like the SAT and GRE as admissions requirements, and that is meant to allow those whose scores are lower to nevertheless gain admission.

In other words, one way to help the disadvantaged is to take from the advantaged.

But one could also say that about the rise of Donald Trump and of Trumpism. For that, too, is a form of populism that rails against “the elite”. If there is an elite media to them, it’s the New York Times and The Washington Post. Who disses them constantly? Trump et al.!

In other words, while I can see symptoms of a revolt against meritocracy, I think that the causes lie deeper, and I don’t know what those causes are. The meritocracy (which, after all, isn’t fully meritocratic, as it depends largely on privileged people inheriting wealth, power, and opportunity) stands in the way of people disadvantaged by their own cultural and historical inheritance. Much of what students are doing can be seen as a way to overcome the vagaries of history and bigotry. I often object to their tactics, but at bottom their aims are often admirable. It’s just that they often throw out the baby with the bathwater, and their actions seem excessive and often ridiculous.

The question that Stephens—and presumably Kronman, though I haven’t read his book—don’t answer is this: Why did this revolt against the aristocracy happen now? What is different?

And I don’t know the answer. Could it be the fact that the vast majority of college administrators are on the Left? But historically those people, who are of my generation, were in favor of free speech, though against an oligarchy. Weigh in below if you have an opinion.

The weakness of Stephens’s column, then, lies not only ibn his failure to explain why this change on campus is happening now, but also in how it connects to the drive for “diversity and inclusion”. Perhaps he sees a meritocracy as inimical to that goal, but that doesn’t explain things like the following:

This is a bracing, even brutal, assessment. But it’s true. And it explains why every successive capitulation by universities to the shibboleths of diversity and inclusion has not had the desired effect of mollifying campus radicals. On the contrary, it has tended to generate new grievances while debasing the quality of intellectual engagement. Hence the new campus mores. Before an idea can be evaluated on its intrinsic merits, it must first be considered in light of its political ramifications. Before a speaker can be invited to campus for the potential interest of what he might have to say, he must first pass the test of inoffensiveness. Before a student can think and talk for himself, he must first announce and represent his purported identity. Before a historical figure can be judged by the standards of his time, he must first be judged by the standards of our time. All this is meant to make students “safe.” In fact, it leaves them fatally exposed. It emboldens offense-takers, promotes doublethink, coddles ignorance. It gets in the way of the muscular exchange of honest views in the service of seeking truth. Above all, it deprives the young of the training for independent mindedness that schools like Yale are supposed to provide.

It’s true that there is successive capitulation by universities to the wishes of their students (see, for instance, Evergreen State and Middlebury College), but why doesn’t this satisfy the students? Why the never-ending set of ever-increasing “demands”? Why the call for safety and inoffensiveness? And why identity politics?

Perhaps these questions are answered in Kronman’s book, which I’ve ordered. Granted, Stephens has limited space in which to write. But in that space he should lay out a coherent argument, and that is where he fails.