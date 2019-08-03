Today we have some lovely garden birds from reader Paul Peed, whose notes are indented and whose images available at eBird and Instagram.

Some favorites from my gardens

My gardens are Audubon Native Plant gardens which beside using far less water tend to attract a variety of birds, bees, butterflies and other visitors. The most colorful of the avian visitors is the Painted Bunting ( Passerina ciris ). Here is a male enjoying my west birdbath. Passerina ciris

Painted Buntings have visited my gardens for 5 years running. This year they fledged 3 young. Below is the male with an immature male or female newly fledged. Breeding populations of Painted Buntings have been affected by the illegal cage bird trade. Ruby-throated Hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) visiting a native Yellow Necklacepod (Sophora tomentosa) near the east birdbath. Brown Thrasher (Toxostoma rufum) visits my west birdbath for a thorough wash every morning and most evenings. These guys have visited for 4 years running and fledged 3 this year.