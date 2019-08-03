Michael Jackson reincarnated as a duck

I was going to write at least one substantive post today, but I’m too sad about Frank (and others recently departed) to do that. Tomorrow is time enough.

Here, to cheer us up, is a video called to my attention by reader Norm, who gave it this caption:

The Tibetan Lama Council has recently proclaimed that Michael Jackson was reborn as a duck and is now residing in a farm in Lhasa, Tibet.  A video captured by the farm owner recently showed that he was happy and has not forgotten his signature dance moves.

  1. Ken Kukec
    Looks like Michael’s still carrying Tito and Jermaine and the rest of the clan.

  2. rickflick
    Ha!

