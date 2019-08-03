Another mass shooting, this time in Texas

From CNN, a bulletin (click on screenshot). So far news is scanty.
How many deaths will it take till we know
That too many people have died?
Obviously, we need to ban the existence of Walmarts and malls, since we can’t ban assault weapons.
It’s the only way.
Good grief.
We must be averaging one a month. Should I buy a machine gun so I can get ice cream at the mall?