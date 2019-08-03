Another mass shooting, this time in Texas

From CNN, a bulletin (click on screenshot). So far news is scanty.

How many deaths will it take till we know
That too many people have died?

  1. BobTerrace
    Obviously, we need to ban the existence of Walmarts and malls, since we can’t ban assault weapons.

  2. Brendan Birth
    Good grief.

  3. rickflick
    We must be averaging one a month. Should I buy a machine gun so I can get ice cream at the mall?

