Impeachment in the air

I don’t think Pelosi can fight this one off. . .
(CNN)A majority of House Democrats are now on record publicly supporting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to a CNN count — a sign of momentum for pro-impeachment lawmakers that is likely to ramp up pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic leaders.
The current number of impeachment backers may not necessarily, or immediately, change the calculation for House Democratic leadership on how to proceed as Democrats continue their investigations into the President and his administration. But it nevertheless shows that support among Democrats on Capitol Hill for an inquiry is continuing to grow.
Rep. Salud Carbajal of California became the 118th Democrat to publicly support the start of an impeachment inquiry in a statement on Friday, at least the 23rd lawmaker to do so since special counsel Robert Mueller testified on Capitol Hill last week.
Maybe it will help bring Trump down, but of course I’m afraid it will make him a martyr, for there’s no chance that even if the House brings charges, the Senate will convict.
I love the smell of impeachment in the morning. It smells like … victory.
Oooo … … morning time, Mr Kukec ?
Howza’bout … … Friday at 5 ?!
the Universe’s .routine. dumping time, not ?!
And it sounds like…Wagner.
I’m heartened by this; it tells me the Mueller testimony compelled constituents to call their representatives demanding an inquiry. Keep the investigations on the front-page, and I’m confident public support will grow. I also agree with what Julian Castro said during the debate; if the House doesn’t move to an impeachment inquiry, Trump will say “see, the dems didn’t try to impeach me…you know why? NO COLLUSION!” He’ll use the House’s inaction as vindication, and many people will believe him (people that aren’t necessarily in the cult). If the House succeeds w/ impeachment and Moscow Mitch ignores it, that will rev up the dems more than the republicans.
I agree. One argument that definitely makes no sense to me is the “If the Senate doesn’t convict Trump will use that to his advantage” argument. No sense. Trump will use whatever the Dems do or don’t do to his advantage. And how he does that, what he says, won’t make any sense compared to reality but his core supporters won’t notice. They’ve been living in Trumplandia for a long time already. That being the case, which it very clearly is, then this is not a valid criteria to judge whether or not the Dems should impeach.
I agree, there is roughly no chance the senate will follow through (I love the “Moscow Mitch” designation btw) but it keeps the general sneeze in the public sphere for a good while. They just need to string it out for a long time.
If the House doesn’t impeach, Trump will crow about “all those investigations, and they couldn’t find anything bad enough for impeachment.” I say the Ds should run a full scale, televised impeachment hearing; even if they don’t vote to impeach, the hearings alone will inform the public. If the House does vote to impeach, and the Senate acquits, sure, Trump will crow about that, but the Ds can counter with, “look at all the crimes we uncovered, and Moscow Mitch and the R toadies chose to protect a criminal administration.”
No matter what the Senate does, Trump’s supporters are going to believe that he’s the Second Coming. So, yes, he’ll be a martyr to people who aren’t going to be swayed by impeachment hearings anyway.
I agree with Mark R. above – Trump will use the Dems failure to begin impeachment hearings as vindication.
I think it’s possible impeachment hearings will bring to light some very damning information about Trump’s illicit activities.
Pelosi is very stubborn, I think it will take a lot more than a majority of Dems to convince her. Plus, she may think she can just run out the clock. Rather than who will vote for impeachment, I’d like a list of Dems who would vote against it.
Apropos…
“I’m not trying to run out the clock. We will proceed when we have what we need to proceed, not one day sooner… Everybody has the liberty and the luxury to espouse their own position and to criticize me for trying to go down the path in the most determined positive way. Again, their advocacy for impeachment only gives me leverage.”
(emphasis added)
-Nancy Pelosi
Guess we’ll just hafta see whether Trump gets impeached or indicted first.
The Manhattan DA’s office be droppin’ subpoenas on Trump World like they’re ’80s mix-tapes at an uptown house party (you know, relating to the same hush-money criming that Michael Cohen’s doin’ time up-state in Otisville for).
These are New York state charges, so the OLC memo, AG Barr’s machinations, and the pardon power can’t save the Donald’s ample ass on this one.
“ample ass” made me lol
They really have no choice. Russia was essentially the centrist Democratic gangplank from 2016, if they don’t impeach they end up losing all credibility on every other issue.
I’d like to see what the pollsters have discovered about the general public’s view of impeachment. If the house could get Trump’s tax returns and an unredacted Mueller report there might be enough for a strong case.
The letters to the editor in the local paper
from Trump’s supporters are almost giddy with the idea of impeachment and saying that Trump will walk all over it. I think we’re entering a dangerous time and we need to be prepared for a Trump win in 2020.
Morning consult poll – this week (generally in line with most of what’s been around for a while):
Democratic voters are strongly in favor of impeachment, with 64 percent supporting it, combined with 18 percent who oppose it.
Republicans (6 percent support, versus 86 percent oppose)
Independents (34 percent support, versus 42 percent oppose)
But then there was a majority against impeachment proceedings against Nixon, that changed as they proceeded.
Sorry Mike – that was supposed to be a response to you
” there’s no chance that even if the House brings charges, the Senate will convict.”
1) Supposedly (I haven’t looked for confirmation), this is what was said before Nixon’s impeachment.
2) We need to retake the Senate.
I can not imagine a better campaign issue than a months-long demonstration of the seriousness of any obstruction of justice offense, the spectre (yes, a Bond reference) of Russians subverting our democracy – and the venality, corruption, and unpatriotic disregard for the rule of law that would be on high-definition display by a Republican Senate who would protect such criminality.
The Democrats could really use the opportunity to tell the world that they do actually stand for something worthwhile.
Meanwhile, back in the swamp – six Republican Senators have already announced they will not be seeking reelection. What do you suppose is motivating them?
I believe those were Republican Representatives, not Senators, who announced their “retirement” today.
If I understand correctly, impeaching Trump would make make it much more difficult to resist requests for related information. Any lawyers know about this?
Since these things take time, it would be best if it is done quickly to expose information before the election.
The argument that Democrats should avoid impeaching and work on legislation important to voters is specious, since the senate wont let anything useful pass. Impeach the crooked, lying bastard!
Impeachment?
Does this mean Democrats can not defeat the worst president in US history through the ballot box?
Impeachment hearings are risky, but principled. An attempt to hold Trump accountable for his corruption is the right thing to do. After all, the Republicans held dozens of bogus hearings of Benghazi to whittle away Clinton’s reputation, etc. I see no reason Dems shouldn’t keep Trumps corruption in the public eye until the election. Given there will be no conviction, if there is no impeachment, Trump will declare victory. If there is impeachment, Trump will also declare victory. I say, impeach.