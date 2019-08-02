Impeachment in the air

Here we go. . . . from CNN:

I don’t think Pelosi can fight this one off. . .

(CNN) A majority of House Democrats are now on record publicly supporting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to a CNN count — a sign of momentum for pro-impeachment lawmakers that is likely to ramp up pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic leaders.

The current number of impeachment backers may not necessarily, or immediately, change the calculation for House Democratic leadership on how to proceed as Democrats continue their investigations into the President and his administration. But it nevertheless shows that support among Democrats on Capitol Hill for an inquiry is continuing to grow.

Rep. Salud Carbajal of California became the 118th Democrat to publicly support the start of an impeachment inquiry in a statement on Friday, at least the 23rd lawmaker to do so since special counsel Robert Mueller testified on Capitol Hill last week.

Maybe it will help bring Trump down, but of course I’m afraid it will make him a martyr, for there’s no chance that even if the House brings charges, the Senate will convict.