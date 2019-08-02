Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, August 2, 2019, and National Ice Cream Sandwich Day. (Are these unique to the U.S. and Canada?) It’s also Dinosaurs Day. And, since it’s the first Friday in August, it’s International Beer Day.

Stuff that happened on this day in history includes:

1610 – During Henry Hudson’s search for the Northwest Passage, he sails into what is now known as Hudson Bay.

1776 – The signing of the United States Declaration of Independence took place.

1790 – The first United States Census is conducted

1870 – Tower Subway, the world’s first underground tube railway, opens in London, England, United Kingdom.

1923 – Vice President Calvin Coolidge becomes U.S. President upon the death of President Warren G. Harding.

1932 – The positron (antiparticle of the electron) is discovered by Carl D. Anderson.

This particle was, of course, first predicted by Paul Dirac in 1928. It had been observed previously, but Anderson is credited with the discovery, for which he won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1936. It was the first antimatter particle to be detected.

1934 – Gleichschaltung: Adolf Hitler becomes Führer of Germany following the death of President Paul von Hindenburg.

of Germany following the death of President Paul von Hindenburg. 1937 – The Marihuana Tax Act of 1937 is passed in America, the effect of which is to render marijuana and all its by-products illegal.

Well, I’m not quite sure how it worked, as what the Act involved was taxing all sales of “marihuana”, and some people even paid that tax. Here, for example, is a Marihuana Tax Stamp from 1937. At any rate, the act was repealed in 1970 and in many states (including Illinois on January 1!), weed is now legal, though still illegal on the federal level. Some reader can explain the Tax Act to us.



1939 – Albert Einstein and Leo Szilard write a letter to Franklin D. Roosevelt, urging him to begin the Manhattan Project to develop a nuclear weapon.

Here’s the letter: Szilard wrote it and Einstein signed it. Roosevelt, of course, did not ignore it:

1990 – Iraq invades Kuwait, eventually leading to the Gulf War.

2018 – Apple Inc. became the first U.S. company to be valued at over $1 trillion.

Notables born on this day include:

1820 – John Tyndall, Irish-English physicist and mountaineer (d. 1893)

1865 – Irving Babbitt, American academic and critic (d. 1933)

1905 – Myrna Loy, American actress (d. 1993)

1924 – Carroll O’Connor, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1932 – Peter O’Toole, British-Irish actor and producer (d. 2013)

1937 – Garth Hudson, Canadian keyboard player, songwriter, and producer

Hudson, along with Robbie Robertson, are the only two surviving members of The Band, one of the great rock groups of all time. I’ve heard them play live twice, once in a very small theater (room, really) at The University of Maryland.

As for Myrna Loy, half of the hard-drinking couple (along with William Powell) in “The Thin Man” series, well, I always had a thing for her. Here’s a bibulous scene from one movie:

Others born on August 2 include:

1942 – Isabel Allende, Chilean-American novelist, essayist, essayist

1964 – Mary-Louise Parker, American actress

Those who expired on August 2 include:

1788 – Thomas Gainsborough, English painter (b. 1727)

1859 – Horace Mann, American educator and politician (b. 1796)

1876 – “Wild Bill” Hickok, American sheriff (b. 1837)

1921 – Enrico Caruso, Italian tenor and actor (b. 1873)

1922 – Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish-Canadian engineer, invented the telephone (b. 1847)

1923 – Warren G. Harding, American journalist and politician, 29th President of the United States (b. 1865)

1934 – Paul von Hindenburg, German field marshal and politician, 2nd President of Germany (b. 1847)

1955 – Wallace Stevens, American poet and educator (b. 1879)

1986 – Roy Cohn, American lawyer and politician (b. 1927)

1997 – William S. Burroughs, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (b. 1914).

Gainsborough, unlike many other artists of his era (Delacroix is an exception) really could draw cats. Here’s his “Six studies of a cat” (chalk on paper) drawn between 1763 and 1769:

