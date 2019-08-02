Frank is getting his operation today

Thanks to the generous readers here, we raised £2000 pounds for Feline Friends London, half of which is going for an operation to save the life of Frank, a young kitten who needs a liver shunt. He’s going under the knife even as I write, and we all wish him luck (the chances of success are at least 90%).

Here are a few photos of Frank with the woman who has volunteered to take him in and care for him while he recovers. She clearly loves him:

And here’s a photo I just got with Frank in the car on his way to surgery. He’s reported to be in good spirits. I will of course provide updates.