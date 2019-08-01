Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s finally August: Thursday, August 1, 2019. It’s National Catfish Month, National Panini Month, National Peach Month, and National Sandwich Month. And today is National Raspberry Cream Pie Day. It’s also National IPA Day, celebrating a beer that has fatigued my palate so much that I never drink it any more. It is the Beer of Hipsters.

And it’s Yorkshire Day, bringing up this classic skit of “Four Yorkshiremen”. I’m not sure exactly what stereotypes accrue to those from Yorkshire, but here it seems to be a claim of a hard life. Is that in fact the case?

Stuff that happened on this day includes:

1620 – Speedwell leaves Delfshaven to bring pilgrims to America by way of England.

Speedwell met the Mayflower in England, and the two ships sailed on August 15, 1620. They arrived in Cape Cod (they were aiming for Virginia) after 66 days at sea.

1774 – British scientist Joseph Priestley discovers oxygen gas, corroborating the prior discovery of this element by German-Swedish chemist Carl Wilhelm Scheele.

1834 – Slavery is abolished in the British Empire as the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 comes into force.

1936 – The Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.

Here’s Hitler rocking back and forth as he watches the games. Ironically, he resembles a Jew davening (rocking) during prayer.

It’s well known that Hitler was upset that Jesse Owens, a black American track-and-field star, won so many events, and ignored him. In fact that doesn’t seem to be quite true: Hitler saluted and waved to the four-time medalist. However, Wikipedia reports this: “Albert Speer wrote that Hitler ‘was highly annoyed by the series of triumphs by the marvelous colored American runner, Jesse Owens. People whose antecedents came from the jungle were primitive, Hitler said with a shrug; their physiques were stronger than those of civilized whites and hence should be excluded from future games’.” Goebbels, too, was enraged that a black man beat the Aryans.

This video is a great documentary of Owens’s performance in the 1936 games.

1960 – Islamabad is declared the federal capital of the Government of Pakistan.

1966 – Purges of intellectuals and imperialists becomes official China policy at the beginning of the Cultural Revolution.

1984 – Commercial peat-cutters discover the preserved bog body of a man, called Lindow Man, at Lindow Moss, Cheshire, England.

2008 – Eleven mountaineers from international expeditions died on K2, the second-highest mountain on Earth in the worst single accident in the history of K2 mountaineering.

Notables born on this day include (note W.D. Hamilton):

1744 – Jean-Baptiste Lamarck, French soldier, biologist, and academic (d. 1829)

1819 – Herman Melville, American novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1891)

1907 – Eric Shipton, Sri Lankan-English mountaineer and explorer (d. 1977)

1931 – Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1936 – W. D. Hamilton, Egyptian born British biologist, psychologist, and academic (d. 2000)

1936 – Yves Saint Laurent, Algerian-French fashion designer, co-founded Yves Saint Laurent (d. 2008)

1942 – Jerry Garcia, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)

Those who expired on the first of August include:

1977 – Francis Gary Powers, American captain and pilot (b. 1929)

1981 – Paddy Chayefsky, American author, playwright, and screenwriter (b. 1923)

2007 – Tommy Makem, Irish singer-songwriter and banjo player (b. 1932)

2009 – Corazon Aquino, Filipino politician, 11th President of the Philippines (b. 1933)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is back posing in the flowers:

Hili: Take my picture. A: There was a similar picture yesterday. Hili: Never mind that.

In Polish:

Hili: Zrób mi zdjęcie.

Ja: Wczoraj było podobne zdjęcie.

Hili: Nie szkodzi.

Three tweets from Matthew. Here's what the residents of our 50 states are called.

After about a dozen arguments about what to call residents of certain states, I finally googled and found the U.S. Government Publishing Office Style Manual. Have fun with this, twitter. pic.twitter.com/H8bugwOH2j — Natalie Jackson (@nataliemj10) July 31, 2019

