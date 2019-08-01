Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have. . . . leipidopterans, and from two readers.

The bulk of the photos come from reader Mark Jones, who decided to anthropomorphize the insects. His notes are indented:

Among my usual butterfly photos this year I have collected some butterfly faces. I like to think they are reincarnated celebrities, so I’ve linked them to who they look like to me. Your readers may have other ideas, but I think they would be wrong! [JAC: I like his chutzpah![
Common Blue (Polyommatus icarusAudrey Hepburn (singing Moon River):
Painted Lady (Vanessa carduiTerry-Thomas (arch cad from the fifties and sixties):
Marbled White (Melanargia galatheaZsa Zsa Gabor (glamourous lady of the fifties and sixties):
Meadow Brown (Maniola jurtinaBob Hoskins ( “You’re joking, intcha?”):
Small Skipper (Thymelicus sylvestrisRonnie Corbett (wee Scottish comedian):
Silver-Washed Fritillary (Argynnis paphiaLeslie Phillips (arch roué from the fifties and sixties):
To round things off, we have a gorgeous moth photographed by Barbara Wilson. Her notes:
The moth is Habrosyne scripta, the Lettered Habrosyne, attracted to lights at Ellmaker State Wayside, western Oregon.  The apparent tearing and curving are optical illusions.  The round things toward the head are tufts of hairs.  A thoroughly deceptive moth.  Larvae eat Rubus (blackberries and allies), and so must have plenty of food nearby.  After all, this is the home of the Blackberry That Ate the Pacific Northwest, variously called Rubus bifrons, Rubus armeniacus, and other things—reasonable botanists disagree.
  1. Dominic
    I kept meaning to send PCC[E] various beastie photos, for example of Vanessa cardui, then I left my nice camera in a pub last week 😦 arrrggghhh!

    Painted ladies have a migration as great or greater than Monarch butterflies. This year seems to be a good year for them in Northern Europe. I saw lots in June, though the present wet & windy weather will not have been to their liking…

    • Serendipitydawg
      I was expecting a massive influx of cardui but have so far seen just one (possibly two, not certain because its wings were seriously faded and it flew away before I could move in for a closer look… certainly looked like cardui from 6 metres). We haven’t had a whole lot of atalanta either – just two or three so far. Aglais io, however, is abundent and pugnacious (and it was Nymphalis io when I was a lad, so I always have to look the names up these days!)

    • Mark Jones
      Yes, I saw lots of Painted Ladies all at once one week in July (in Sussex); but not so many since then. They say we may get a massive influx at some point.

  2. Serendipitydawg
    Is it just me, or is the Lettered Habrosyne channeling Darth Vader?

  3. Charles Sawicki
    Great pictures!

  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Amusing allusions!

    • ThyroidPlanet
      …. might be “references” not “allusions” because the connection is explicit…

