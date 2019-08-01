Today we have. . . . leipidopterans, and from two readers.

The bulk of the photos come from reader Mark Jones, who decided to anthropomorphize the insects. His notes are indented:

Among my usual butterfly photos this year I have collected some butterfly faces. I like to think they are reincarnated celebrities, so I’ve linked them to who they look like to me. Your readers may have other ideas, but I think they would be wrong! [JAC: I like his chutzpah![

Painted Lady (Vanessa cardui) Terry-Thomas (arch cad from the fifties and sixties):

To round things off, we have a gorgeous moth photographed by Barbara Wilson. Her notes: