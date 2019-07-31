Tonight’s debate

I watched half an hour—all about healthcare—and I give up. Harris won’t admit that she’s banning employer-sponsored healthcare, nor tell us where the money for her plan comes from. Biden is being overly polite. And Americans care about other stuff, too. It’s dispiriting. Something about an internecine squabble, necessary thought it may be, makes me think that Trump is sitting back, waiting to use some of this stuff when he finally is forced to debate.
Anyway, by all means discuss your impression below. I’m done, and am going to work on my lectures for Antarctica.
Uncle Joe just said “malarkey,” so people must be goin’ bottoms-up in a drinking game somewhere.
I, for one, welcome our Trump overlord. Not.
It’s ugly. But Dems will eventually whittle down to their nominee, and that’s when the real fight can commence.
President Trump is indeed gleefully watching “confusion on my enemies” but he would be vulnerable if a way can be found to get young people to vote in the election .
Yes!
Homer’s look in the thumbnail is an exact reflection of how I feel.
Do any of the candidates know that nonprofit health insurance companies such as Tufts and Harvard-Pilgrim exist and are very highly rated?
Kaiser is well-liked in CA.
Again, I made it about 10 minutes.
The health care is a worry to me, for a number of reasons. I have 30 years invested in having health care that meets a certain standard when I retire. I pay WAY too much (my “portion”) as a public employee for my employer sponsored program; I could get the same coverage– EXACTLY the same– for less than my nominal 33%, through one of the professional societies I belong to.
I am torn. Deeply torn. I have friends with useless plans that are permitted due to a prior governor and current president selective enforcement of standards. As I write this, I am looking at my left forearm, swollen to the size of an american football due to an animal bite, and thinking that if I had the plan my neighbor has, I would have just tied a rope around at the elbow and pulled it as tight as possible, then waited for the inevitable, as he would not be able to get the care I did and will have. (No idea if the infection is treatable, but at least I won’t lose my house to find out)
I haven’t seen any VIABLE plan from any candidate, yet. I had hope 10 years ago, but that hope got nicked away as the bill progressed, and more was chipped off after, as the lawsuits, riders, and executive policy turned a system that could have been molded into something useful into…. what we have now.
Went back to my cat videos again.
I’m not sure if I misunderstood your comment, but, if you’ve been bitten by an animal and haven’t had it checked out yet, do so as soon as possible. I don’t know you, but nobody should lose an arm, or die of some disease, or be debilitated by some brain infection because they didn’t see the doctor soon enough. Even a bite from a stray (or domesticated, but outdoor) cat can cause a severe infection and/or disease if the bite goes deep enough.
If you haven’t had your arm checked, please make sure you do it ASAP.
My magnificent black cat has put me in the hospital before with a forearm that looked like that and it was deep purple. It took two days in the hospital with intravenous amoxicillin, then two weeks to drain and heal the quarter sized abscess. You are right about having coverage. It saved me.
On a lighter note, Andrew Yang got in the best line of any of the debates so far: “I’m the exact opposite of Donald Trump: I’m an Asian who likes math!”
If immigration without proper permission is downgraded from a crime to a civil infraction, that doesn’t prevent the Border Patrol from deporting rule violators. I really don’t see the problem there. Of course I’m biased – my ancestors immigrated to the United States too. 😉
When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris met and shook hands at center stage before the debate started, they smiled, had a little laugh, and Joe said, “Go easy on me, kid.”
I don’t think ol’ Joe’s gonna go wire-to-wire all the way to the nomination, But, damn, how can ya not have a warm spot for a guy like that?
My magnificent black cat has put me in the hospital before with a forearm that looked like that and it was deep purple. It took two days in the hospital with intravenous amoxicillin, then two weeks to drain and heal the quarter sized abscess. You are right about having coverage. It saved me.
We should keep in mind that the goal of CNN (and all media) is to encourage people to watch or read their content – not to pick the best person to be president. Not faulting them for that, but that’s why we can safely ignore their attempts at creating drama and disproportionately going back to Biden and Harris because they assume that’s what viewers want to see. Picking the right candidate should be our goal, even if it’s not theirs.
Listen to Yang: he’s not sniping at the other candidates, he’s not interrupting, he’s giving his honest reasoning why his UBI proposal is a step in the right direction. He’s not getting much speaking time, because it’s less drama for CNN, but the rational among us should be listening to rational arguments, not to the onstage theatrics.
Castro seems pretty sharp, so does Gabbard, but I’ve seen nothing here to change my mind: Yang is the logical candidate for those of us who value intellectual integrity over efforts to land political jabs.