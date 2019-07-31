Thanks for several readers for sending in photos, but remember—I can always use more.

Today’s presentation is from Graham Ramsay, who lives in Australia. His notes are indented:

As promised, here are some photos I’ve taken of the wildlife here around Perth. Woodpigeon – Columba palumbus. Despite the efforts of farmers, this chunky pigeon remains a common bird of parks, gardens and farmland. The white neck patches are very obvious and are found on both sexes. Many pigeons have neck markings of one sort or another and no one really knows why.

Western Jackdaw – Corvus monedula. Sometimes classified as Coloeus monedula. Jackdaws, being corvids, are intelligent. When I was still at school in the 1970s, a girl who lived round the corner rescued an orphaned chick and it grew up to became her pet for many years. It used to perch on her shoulder when she went to the shop!

European Robin – Erithacus rubecula. Britain’s unofficial national bird. Originally known simply as “redbreast” it was given a name like many small birds – Jenny wren, Tom titmouse etc. Eventually Robin redbreast became just Robin.

A pair of goosander, or common merganser – Mergus merganser. Much persecuted by fishermen, these handsome sawbill ducks congregate in pairs along the River Tay each winter. Their serrated beaks are beautifully evolved to capture slippery fish. Females are known as red-heads for obvious reasons.

Eurasian Bullfinch – Pyrrhula pyrrhula. The bullfinch is another bird that has earned the enmity of farmers. This is due to its favourite springtime activity of eating the buds of fruit trees. Here is a cock bullfinch doing just that.

Long-tailed tit – Aegithalos caudatus. These charming little birds are more closely related to the old-world warblers rather than “true” tits. They are familiar visitors to many gardens.

Little egrets – Egretta garzetta have expanded their range northwards and are familiar breeding birds in much of southern Britain. It was nice to see a small group on one of the local lochs earlier this year.

Osprey – Pandion haliaetus is probably more associated with this part of the world and, thanks to dedicated conservation efforts over many years, they are indeed now a common sight. This one caught a Northern pike – Esox lucius.

Sand martins – Riparia riparia are, as the scientific name suggests, closely associated with riverbanks. For many years a small number have nested in the unused drainage pipes of the old lade in the centre of Perth. Here is a young martin almost ready to leave the nest.

European Roe deer – Capreolus capreolus are numerous and widespread. I got lucky with the timing of this picture.