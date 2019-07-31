Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the links

This week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “golf”, came with an email note:
Based on this story from The Freethinker.
The story, in fact, relates how Rochester Cathedral is converting its medieval nave, at least for a time, into a miniature golf course, complete with bridges so that young folk can learn about bridges and their engineering. I thought at first this was a joke, but it doesn’t seem to be. Here’s a mockup of what’s envisioned:
The only reason for this, which isn’t stated, is the declining attendance of the Church of England, so that geegaws like this have to be built to entice the flock back into the fold. And of course some Church officials are peeved:
Dr Gavin Ashenden, former chaplain to the Queen, above, who deserted the Church of England after the Koran was read in Glasgow Cathedral, told Church Militant:
The Church of England, suffering a reductio ad absurdum, has turned its Catholic cathedrals into entertainment centres. Having lost contact with transcendence, majesty and holiness, the C of E has become a branch of the leisure and entertainment industry. Since they no longer know what a cathedral is, or what it is for, it is indeed time for them to return them to the Church that conceived, built and knows how to honor and use them.
Ashenden, Bishop of the Anglican Episcopal Church, also expressed his fury to the BBC, saying:
I’m afraid I think it’s a really serious mistake, perhaps born of desperation. The idea that people are so trivial that they can be almost tricked into a search for God by entertaining them with a golf course is a serious-category error.
One honest Canon, however, admits that they’re doing this to put butts in the pews:
But Canon Matthew Rushton, from Rochester Cathedral, said:
Cathedrals are very confident at the moment to innovate and have events like this and to tell people about our faith in Jesus which is what we’re all about. The Archbishop of Canterbury said to us that if you don’t know how to have fun in cathedrals then you’re not doing your job properly.
At any rate, here’s Mo’s take on the tricking-out of the Cathedral:
A round of hole-in-ones could get you well on the way to a sainthood these days, but the Catholic Church may not want to support a miracle in a CoE establishment.
I like it.
The cathedral WEB SITE says this:
The course – which is designed and paid for by Rochester Bridge Trust and constructed by HM Adventure Golf – is made up of nine holes, each accompanied by a model of a different type of bridge. It includes the original Roman bridge at Rochester, and the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at Dartford, all of which is accompanied by information for further learning.
Andrew Freeman, Operations Manager at the Rochester Bridge Trust, added: “We are always looking for new ways to engage with young people and inspire them to take an interest in bridges and civil engineering. Joining forces with the Cathedral to set up this educational activity within such a stunning setting is the ideal opportunity to reach out to the community and get families and young people thinking about bridges while they have fun.
“Learning through play is at the heart of many of our educational initiatives, as we introduce new concepts and ideas to young people away from the classroom environment.”
Adventure Golf runs from 1st August – 1st September. Previews will run from the 27th July – 31st July. Daytime sessions will be free of charge. More details will be released soon.
P.S. Just strolling around their web site I noticed that Scott Farrell, 48, former director of music at Rochester Cathedral, was up in front of the Cambridge beak in May for various child sex offences against young boys at Rochester & his previous gig at Ely cathedral, over a twenty year period to today:
3 counts of gross indecency
2 counts of voyeurism
1 count of indecent images
He pleaded guilty & has been bailed awaiting sentence. Bailed…