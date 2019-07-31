Frank Bruni on last night’s debate

I’ve seen a lot of criticism of the debate last night, including the claim that the CNN moderators acted like Republicans, throwing hard questions at the candidates. I reject that: for it seems to me that’s exactly what the moderators should be doing—not coddling the candidates or asking them to expand on their ideas, but challenging them the way Republicans or centrists would challenge them. If the candidates can’t defend their stands against liberal moderators, how could they defend them against Republics? As for the candidates going after Warren and Sanders, who apparently decided not to go after each other (is there a ticket in the offing?), it’s because they realize that most Americans, including Democrats, don’t subscribe to many ideas of “progressive” Democrats.
Nor do I, at least not whole hog. I consider myself a tad more liberal than most Democrats, for there’s no way I could ever be persuaded to vote for a Republican president, nor would I ever stay home from the polls. But do I want my healthcare removed in favor of “Medicare for all”? Nope. I have a great healthcare plan for which I pay basically nothing, and I’d be loath to swap that for a form of healthcare in which you have to wait months to see a specialist. On the other hand, I do want the option of Medicare for all, and I’d be willing to pay higher taxes to get that as an option for all Americans. Do I want open borders? No. Nor do I want illegal immigrants to be treated as if they were legal (including free healthcare), nor do I accept the view that we should believe every immigrant who says they’re refugees. That’s palpably ridiculous—many, who are migrating for economic reasons (and thus don’t qualify as refugees) have learned how to game the system.
Do I want college debt forgiven? I’m not sure. Those people took on the debt willingly, but now want it forgiven. Where will the money come from? Do I want the Green New Deal? In principle, yes, but in practice it’s unachievable and financially insupportable, though I do think that we need “action this day” about global warming.
That said, I would vote for any of the Democrats over Trump, but right now I’d vote for Buttigieg over either Sanders or Warren in the primary.”Mayor Pete” is young and inexperienced, but he’s smart and, I think, would grow into the Presidency. Sanders is a non-starter, and Warren, while also smart and progressive in many ways I’d like, is less likely to defeat Trump. She will be typed, as were John Kerry and Mike Dukakis, as a “Massachusetts liberal.”
In general, then, I agree with Frank Bruni’s take in today’s New York Times (quotes from Bruni are indented below the link):
On Elizabeth Warren:
Sanders and Warren, in turn, cast their critics as merchants of nothing more than “small ideas and spinelessness,” as Warren put it. She didn’t match Sanders’s volume — who can and who would want to? — but her lines were as good or better.
Like this one: “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.”
Or this: “Democrats win when we figure out what is right and we get out there and fight for it. I am not afraid. And for Democrats to win, you can’t be afraid either.” Fight, fight, fight, fight. There is no syllable more central to Warren’s campaign.
She’s sharp. She’s stirring. I also think she’s wrong — wrong that enough general-election voters will choose a candidate who aims to take away options when it comes to medical insurance, wrong that enough of them want a government at bitter war with all of corporate America, wrong that enough of them would be comfortable with the scope of federal spending that she proposes.
Also wrong that voters will choose a candidate who basically favors open borders and the decriminalization of illegal immigration, although Warren is loath to admit it.
. . . [The moderate candidates raised questions about] the dizzier dimensions of the Green New Deal and any Medicare for all plan that starts by wiping out private insurance. They raised the right questions about it and poked the right holes in it, prompting Warren to complain repeatedly that they were playing into Republicans’ hands by appropriating Republican talking points.
That was deft of her politically and cheap of her substantively, which made two things abundantly clear.
One, she’s a better candidate than Sanders, at least in the abstract.
Two, if she winds up with the nomination, it will be after planting herself as firmly as possible on an island of purity.
There’s probably no credible toggle toward the center for her, no ready bridge to a messier but potentially bigger mainland. What bold real estate. What risky terrain, too.
On Mayor Pete (and Beto):
And I was impressed by Pete Buttigieg. I’m always impressed by him. How does a person become this articulate, this informed and this poised by the age of 37? It’s like his parents read him the Encyclopaedia Britannica instead of “Goodnight, Moon” and regularly injected him with some analogue of human growth hormone that supersizes developing brains.
. . .There were smaller contests within the larger one on Tuesday night — for example, Buttigieg versus Beto O’Rourke, 46, for the affections of voters who yearn for generational change. Buttigieg definitely came out on top, in part because he hewed more tightly to the argument that it was time for new approaches and unsullied optimism, capably noting how much of the conversation around him had remained unchanged in Democratic politics for decades. O’Rourke rambled, and the only strong impression of him that I came away with was that he’s tall. His performance won’t arrest his fade from the promise and prominence of his 2018 Senate campaign. He must miss Ted Cruz dearly, and no one ever does that.
Buttigieg’s backers told him before this debate that he needed to show more fire than he did the last time around, after which he stalled in the polls. He didn’t achieve quite the animation that they sought, but he made strides in that direction. At no point during the night did I come so close to standing up and cheering as when he took on Trump’s Republican enablers on Capitol Hill.
“If you are watching at home and you are a Republican member of Congress,” he said, “consider the fact that when the sun sets on your career, and they are writing your story, of all the good and bad things you did in your life, the thing you will be remembered for is whether in this moment, with this president, you found the courage to stand up to him or continued to put party over country.” It was a canned soliloquy, sure, but that made it no less necessary.
And then there’s Marianne Williamson. She’s already out of the running, and won’t be in the next round of debates, but Bruni has a grudging admiration for her:
That’s not to say I didn’t enjoy Marianne Williamson. How can you not? She says big things and loopy things and impassioned things and sometimes they’re even the same thing. And she’s constantly chiding Democrats for what clichéd, banal, uneducable windbags they can be. More than a few of them need to hear that.
But she’s an anti-vaxer, or at least against vaccination requirements. Enough said.
Of course it’s early days: we have 16 more months of campaigning, and things may (and will) change dramatically over that time. Perhaps someone like Obama will rise from the pack to trounce Trump. But it’s fun to speculate, and fun—but sometimes depressing—to hear the Democratic candidates go after each other, and Trump, with hammer and tongs. What’s most depressing is that no one candidate stands out right now. Biden is leading by a large margin, but I wonder what kind of President he’d make.
Sub
🐾🐾
Thanks, Professor Coyne. I always appreciate your keen ability to temper idealism with realism and common sense.
No one gets healthcare for free. If you have really good employer paid health insurance then it ultimately comes out of your pay check. Your employer could be paying you that money instead of spending it on your health insurance.
We could also pass laws that require all physicians to take Medicare, protect Medicare patients from discrimination so that they get their care in a timely manner, and adjust prices so that cost will support the current economy of healthcare while also setting us on a glide path towards more affordable care. Government intervention is the only way we are going to get costs down so that we are no longer paying twice what other first world nations are spending on the same care.
I think that the unaddressed issue with insurance is that people like me, who have great insurance, have the benefit as a result of a union contract. It is simple to say that my employer could pay me more, but if we switch to a medicare for all system I still have a health benefit in my contract and no pay to replace it. Would the law include a provision that turns health benefits into pay increases of equal value (modified by the change in pension contribution). Would the union have to negotiate the pay increase, in which case we’d have poor leverage without demanding that our employer provide that private insurance until the time at which we negotiate a new contract, though they may get a reduced rate if it serves as secondary insurance, reducing their need to negotiate the full value of the former insurance into a pay increase. Would we negotiate a medicare supplement along with a smaller pay raise?
Mind you, I’m not opposed to making this change, but I do understand why some might fear it. There are unanswered questions, at least in my mind.
The concerns you raise indicate why a debate over the details of a universal healthcare plan is fruitless and counterproductive. First, the likelihood of ANY plan being passed in the relatively near future is uncertain at best, even with a Democratic Senate and House. Second, if a plan should be passed, it will be by Congress. The best a president can do is cheer it on. Such a plan will entail compromise and probably would address your concerns to assure that it is passed. The Democrats mad a big mistake by wasting so much time defending and attacking mythical plans that most likely will not see the light of day. They should have simply said that they support a plan that is universal and comprehensive and will have the support of the American people. In addition, they should have spent more time attacking Trump and the Republicans for trying to take away insurance from people who already have it. The debate was painful to watch.
You are absolutely right that no one gets healthcare for free. I was a contractor (no benefits) for Microsoft talking with a Microsoft employee. He was happy with his insurance until I mentioned he could get a $25,000 raise if he paid for insurance himself.
I differ on your solution. I prefer letting the consumer do the shopping for bargains. Since I was a paying for my insurance, I made sure I found a cheap one (around $4000 per year for a family of 4) with a huge deductible. I always looked for low prices – e.g. asking doctors for cheaper prescription alternatives and shopping around. I was often able to reduce the cost by over 90% for a slightly different medicine or 50% for the same by going to ifferent pharmacy for different drugs.
@PCC[e]…
As “a person of a certain age” (>65), aren’t you on Medicare as I am? Isn’t your health insurance just a supplemental plan paid for by your former employer? Is it really any different from supplemental plans available to the rest of us older persons?
If he is technically still an employee, the requirement to join Medicare is delayed (as I understand it).
No. You have to join Medicare (Part A) at 66, regardless. An employee who gets insurance from an employer will have the Medicare as secondary insurance. I did this for a year, mostly out of error and misunderstanding of how it worked. My company-supplied insurance had a higher deductible than did the Medicare w/supplemental and it resulted in unnecessary cost to me and confusion for medical providers. I’m a great fan of Medicare. It is much better than the private insurance I got from the company (and from the exchange).
Thanks for the clarification. I signed up at 66 when I retired but was told I had to signup at 65 which was incorrect.
Oops… I realize that I just confused things. It is 65 for Medicare. 66 is the age for Social Security… when you are considered 100%.
Sheesh… apologies for the screwup. I’d go edit the above, but….
I guess I kind of standby my original post. Size matters. Idid verify this with SSA before I retired at 66.
Medicare Special Enrollment Period for the working aged
If you (or your spouse) are still working when you turn 65 and have group coverage through an employer or union, you can generally delay Part A and/or Part B. When that employment – or your health coverage – ends, you can typically enroll in Part A and Part B with a Medicare Special Enrollment Period. You have eight months to enroll, beginning the month that employment or employment-based coverage ends – whichever happens first. You may not have to pay a late enrollment penalty for not enrolling when you were first eligible.
I did not signup for Medicare until 2 months before 66 andI qualified for the special enrollment period for BOTh A and B.
This does seem to contradict that..
https://boomerbenefits.com/medicare-while-working/
See my apology, above, for the numeric error.
I believe you cover the privileged class in the democratic party very well. You have the good coverage that is available thru medicare and a supplemental private coverage that is likely provide free. You have a good pension as well. I am guessing on these things but also believe the conservative democrat is a declining item just as the republican is for future elections.
The majority of the middle class no longer have these things so what do those running for office offer to them. The hope of higher wages and maybe health insurance if they can afford it. I would say, in fact, the moderate republican comes closer to the privileged class of the democratic party and neither cares much about the interest of others.
They could all come out and start speaking in tongues and they’d still be the only rational choices for president in 2020.
I admit that my preference has been for Buttigieg, ever since I first saw him.
I don’t think he’ll win the nomination, but he is the one who comes closest to being Trump’s Kryptonite: young, intelligent, informed, calm, collected, witty, military man, genuine Christian…
And he is the only one who is intelligent enough to know how to talk to the persuadable Trump voters, and the waverers in the centre.
He talks past Trump completely, doesn’t get pulled into his absurd orbit of bullshit, and doesn’t pull faces when Trump’s supporters are mentioned. He doesn’t moralise about them.
And crucially _he doesn’t directly criticise Trump in emotional terms_. He’s clever enough to know that Trump has turned himself into an avatar, and if you attack him a big chunk of the ‘anti-elite’ part of the country will see it as an attack on them. So he avoids doing so.
His responses to Trump’s insults have been exquisite: I liked it when Trump tried to invent a new nickname, the Mad Magazine thing, and Buttigieg just smiled and said he didn’t get the reference – “maybe it’s a generational thing”. It was beautifully played.
I don’t think Trump would be able to deal particularly well with Buttigieg – he nullifies Trump’s strengths.
…And one last thing; for liberals like PCC complaining about the array of talent on display in these primaries, spare a thought for British liberals. We have a Conservative party that is essentially running unopposed, its only nominal adversary an intransigent man-child who hasn’t changed his mind about anything since he was a teenager.
You could be doing A LOT worse than the candidates in this healthy, competitive primary.
I mostly share your view here, although the “genuine Christian” bit does rankle me. Until we agree who exactly gets to determine which the “genuine” Christians are, I can only point at two millennia of warfare in the attempt to determine the issue.
I did put the “…genuine…” bit in inverted commas originally, but removed them as I looked back at that para. I agree with you.
But my focus has shifted away from fighting religion over the last couple of years. I’m much more willing to find common ground with religious allies when our opponents are as dangerous as Trump. If getting Trump out means being a touch soft on religion, as Buttigieg undoubtedly is, I honestly think that’s a price that’s more than worth paying.
It’s a question of priorities. My views on religion haven’t changed, but my views on its relative threat(compared with the far-right/populist-right) have changed quite substantially.
Pete belongs to the religious left. I am not concerned that he would attempt to impose his views on society as would the religious right, which is very intertwined with the populist right, i.e., the Trump base.
Unfortunately, Pete has little chance of winning the nomination for no other reason that he has no support in the African-American community, which makes up about 25% of those voting in the Democratic primaries. Biden is the favorite of that group and something dramatic will have to happen for that to change.
+1
🤞for Pete
I hope he can make himself heard a bit more. He could really do with some kind of ‘moment’ as awful media types say.
I think you are not seeing immigrants in the proper dimension. The way you say it sounds like most of them are just a bunch of conartists (they game the system) that want to get better wages (economic reasons=. Most of these people have to endure not only poverty (in part caused by US intervention in Central America in past decades), but also violence, both from their failed states and organized crime. Most people would not move out from their countries knowing well that they have to cross Mexico, which is a very hazardous thing to do, only to get better earnings. There’s more to that, believe me.
I agree that completely open borders is unrealistic, but whatever we do, people will still try to get through. The US, Mexico and other countries have to cooperate to make things better in Central America to have at least a chance of reducing immigration.
For me, proper treatment of immigration has to include but go beyond humane treatment of asylum seekers fleeing violence and seek to address the root causes in central America. Only Castro and Biden have addressed this, and Biden is correct to point out that Obama had a fairly meaty, if insufficient, effort in this direction that, of course, Trump killed. Sonia Nozario has had a couple of informative and encouraging articles on this sort of effort in the NYT, e.g., https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/26/opinion/caravan-migrants-asylum-trump.html
As unfortunate as those conditions are, they are not valid grounds for asylum under international law.
Alright, before announcing my candidacy, I will give everyone here my two cents.
On health care, Dems should promise coverage to those who don’t have insurance and steps to bring down health care costs, which are insanely high in this country. These are doable and acceptable to most voters. A plank that threatens to take away people’s existing coverage will guarantee Trump’s re-election.
They should promise a rational immigration policy and a firm but humane policy on illegal border crossing. An open border policy plank will ensure Trump’s re-election.
On the environment they should focus on undoing Trump’s shameful destruction of the EPA and restore pre-Trump policies. On climate change they should propose a MODEST national carbon tax with proceeds used to subsidize renewables. A plank promising extreme climate change policies is unwise.
More important than these, they should focus on promising a fair tax system that rescinds Trump’s giveaways to the rich. And they should emphasize a return to sensible foreign policies in step with our tried and proven allies instead of Trump’s kissing up to thugs.
Bruni is correct that Warren and Sanders are marooned on Fantasy Island, all the more astonishing because they are senators and know how government works. If there ever is a comprehensive, universal healthcare plan passed by Congress that branch will determine its provisions, not the president. Such a plan would necessarily entail compromises. No one will be totally happy. That’s the way it is. Candidates should be inspirational and aspirational. Perhaps the plan will be medicare-for-all or it may allow for private insurance. There are many ways it can be funded; again, this will be thrashed out during the legislative process. It was totally pointless for almost half the debate to be wasted on the candidates attacking the details of their opponents’ plans. They should have been attacking Trump and his Republican toadies for trying to take away health care from millions.
As to who won the debate, don’t look to the pundits. You would find a diversity of opinions, making them mostly worthless. My attempt at punditry is to conclude that except for Mayor Pete and Marianne Williamson, the other candidates did not help themselves. They squandered their opportunities. More importantly, they didn’t help the ultimate candidate defeat Trump.
Warren is 90% of the way there for me. True, like many I balk at the exclusively-single-payer path to healthcare. But I think most, or essentially all, of her other positions and plans are well thought out and paid for, and crucially, could be well received by voters, including swing voters. She has an excellent way of arguing for how, e.g., a wealth tax balances the system, pays for much needed spending, and can benefit middle income Americans. She is vocal about being a “capitalist,” and has good rhetorical battling skills. No doubt the Repubs will tar her as a purveyor of big government, but I am not ready to give up on the possibility that she could sway swing voters to her side.
Williamson is a loon. I am surprised that her group isn’t from the Burned Over District of NY. Here are three quotes from a New York Times article:
What the hell does “manifest money” mean? Her platform is woo.
I didn’t watch the debates, but I do find it funny that for what is essentially a job interview, for a very important job, that it essentially boils down to a popularity contest. It would be nice if the system could be changed to be based on competence, rather than popularity.