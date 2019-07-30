The Democratic debate

It’s dispiriting; the only bright spot is that the moderators are asking good questions and enforcing the rules pretty strictly. However, 15 seconds is not a long enough period to answer.

My second thought: I think that, if the average Democrat is watching this show, then both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have lost their possibility to be Presidential nominees. They are coming off as extremists, and the other Democrats, who are distancing themselves from this pair, smell blood, and are coming in for the kill. The pivotal issues are the views that Americans should be forced into a national healthcare system and whether illegal immigration should be illegal—i.e., a criminal act. Sanders and Warren (and some others) seem to favor completely open borders. And yet they claim that this will not incentivize illegal immigration. No candidate seems to realize that not all immigrants who claim asylum are really persecuted in their home countries versus seeking economic opportunities.

So far, there’s no candidate that I’m excited about, but of course I’ll vote for any of these Democrats over Trump.

It’s only halfway through the debate, but I’m weary and depressed.

