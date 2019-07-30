The Democratic debate

It’s dispiriting; the only bright spot is that the moderators are asking good questions and enforcing the rules pretty strictly. However, 15 seconds is not a long enough period to answer.
My second thought: I think that, if the average Democrat is watching this show, then both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have lost their possibility to be Presidential nominees. They are coming off as extremists, and the other Democrats, who are distancing themselves from this pair, smell blood, and are coming in for the kill. The pivotal issues are the views that Americans should be forced into a national healthcare system and whether illegal immigration should be illegal—i.e., a criminal act. Sanders and Warren (and some others) seem to favor completely open borders. And yet they claim that this will not incentivize illegal immigration. No candidate seems to realize that not all immigrants who claim asylum are really persecuted in their home countries versus seeking economic opportunities.
So far, there’s no candidate that I’m excited about, but of course I’ll vote for any of these Democrats over Trump.
It’s only halfway through the debate, but I’m weary and depressed.
Give your take below.
Trump is going to get a second term. I am super-depressed. The Dems are idiots. Do NOT scare the voters with radical programs. Just offer sanity and civility. And they will come.
This format isn’t a debate. I couldn’t do more than ten minutes. I’ll wait for the recap. Then cry myself to sleep.
I was looking for the live stream and couldn’t seem to find it. Finally I found it, I think, and sat through 5 commercials on what was supposed to be a live program. That doesn’t make sense. I’ll wait for the recap.
It’s live on cnn.com
Same take as you. Wondering your thoughts on Pete?
I think he’s the smartest of all the candidates but lacks experience. He needs to do something to distance himself from the pack, but I don’t know what that would be.
I thought the election was a pretty done deal when all of them raised their hand to giving free healthcare to illegal aliens. We haven’t even figured out how to pay for universal healthcare for all citizens. Providing free healthcare to anyone who hops the fence is lunacy.
The democrats all seem to the focused on appeasing the twitterati, and that is a vanishingly small percentage of the populace.
I am watching the Rockies get plastered by the Dodgers and listening to the blabbering in the background. Pete is impressive but the whole spectacle is meaningless to me.
I think I’m saying what you already said about a 15 second limit: the moderator is interfering much too often in the ability of a speaker to make a coherent point.
I made it about 15 minutes. needed something to take my mind and cheer me up. Reran a life expectancy calculator, got more depressed and considered taking up smoking. Now I am watching cat videos from a rescue group.
I am sad for our future.