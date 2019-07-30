We have a first-time poster today, Rob Knell, an evolutionary ecologist from Queen Mary University of London. His research page is here, and his “favourite animal photos” page is here. Today we have some of his favourites. His captions are indented:

I’m fortunate enough to have taught field courses in both Borneo and South Africa and so I have had a lot of opportunities to see and photograph some really amazing wildlife. Anyway, these are some of my personal favourites. Male chacma baboon, Papio ursinus, photographed in the Kruger National park, South Africa. Shortly after I took this one of this animal’s accomplices jumped through our window and stole our biscuits. Hummingbird hawk moth, Macroglossum stellatarum, feeding on buddleia, photographed near Toulouse, France.

Juvenile boomslang, Dispholidus typus. Found in a tree about 20m from our accommodation at a field station in Limpopo province, South Africa. [JAC: these are highly venomous snakes; a juvenile killed one of our Field Museum colleagues, Karl P. Schmidt, in 1957. See the Science Friday video here, which recounts his “death diary”, as he wrote down his symptoms without seeking medical help. A scientist to the end.] [GCM: And, look at our account of Schmidt’s death here at WEIT, and its apparent inspiration for the film The Killer Shrews.]

Lappet-faced vulture, Torgos tracheliotos. Doing the vulture thing in the Kruger Park.

Lappet-faced vulture 2: soaring over the Olifants river, Kruger National Park. That wingspan is probably between 2.5 and 3m.

Nyala male, Tragelaphus angasii, Kruger Park. Nyala are glorious animals.

Oriental Magpie-Robin, Copsychus saularis, photographed at Danum Valley field station, Sabah, Malaysian Borneo. Common as anything but still lovely birds.

Pied Kingfisher (Ceryle rudis): the largest animal that can do a powered hover, I am told. Olifants River, Kruger National Park.

Ruddy darter, Sympetrum sanguineum, female. Photographed at Wisley Botanical Gardens, UK.

Weevil: species unknown but just look at that rostrum. Danum Valley, Sabah, Malaysian Borneo.