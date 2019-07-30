Bat squeaks while being petted

I’m out and about, so enjoy this photo of a young flying fox, rescued in a sanctuary, from Hi! Homer. The notes:

Meet Jeddah, a Grey-Headed Flying Fox currently being hand-raised by the Homer’s Heroes at Sydney Wildlife. Jeddah was rescued with injuries so severe he couldn’t survive on his own. But, as this video clearly shows (just look at those blissful eyes!), Jeddah is flourishing under the care of his loving human foster mom. While Jeddah’s injuries will prevent his being re-released into the wild, these days he serves as an education animal at Sydney Wildlife–which suits him just fine. As his foster mom (a licensed and vaccinated bat carer) writes, “[Jeddah] actively solicits attention and cuddles. If I put him down, he comes over and demands more.” And who could blame him?

The species, Pteropus poliocephalus, is native to Australia (it’s the largest bat on the continent), and is called a “megabat”. Do remember that this is a “bat”, for it, like other bats, is in the order Chiroptera, but flying foxes (also known as “fruit bats”) are in the family Pteropodidae, while all other bats fall into about a dozen other families. But all bats, including these, are thought to be monophyletic: that is, they all evolved from a common ancestor.

But I digress. Enjoy the cuteness.

Here’s its distribution: