A few of Daphne’s brood, now starting to look like big ducks but still with some spiky down. Their little wings, however, are fully feathered. All the ducks are doing well, plump and lively.
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.
You’re establishing a helluva record this year for bringing ducklings to fledge, boss — a personal best that’s gonna be hard to beat.