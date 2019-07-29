My photo tank is still lower than I’d like it, so please send in your good wildlife photos. Thanks!

Today we have some lovely raptor photos by reader Paul Peed. His captions are indented.

These photos are from late Spring at T.M. Goodwin WMA, Brevard County, Florida In May of 2019. I was able to observe a Red-shouldered Hawk (Buteo lineatus) tend her nest and eventually fledge 2 young. The female (Images also available at eBird and Instagram):

With one of her young:

One of the young allowed me to approach to 10 meters while the other would move to deeper cover if I approached to 20 meters. This made it difficult to get a clear image of brother and sister. I am pushing the identification, but from relative build I believe the hawk on the left is a male and the other is a female.

Rather shy.

Rather curious:

They fully fledged and left the general vicinity of the nest shortly after this final image:

I was never there when the male visited the nest but this individual was always in the vicinity (within 200 meters):

This is another candidate. Always within 400 meters:

Nothing is as rewarding as being able to observe individuals over weeks and months and in very rare cases, years.