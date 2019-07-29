Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, July 29, and although it’s been hot in Chicago the last two days (ca. 90° F, 32° C), it’s supposed to be cooler this week. The ducks will like that. It’s National Lasagne Day (cultural appropriation), International Tiger Day, National Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day (you’re supposed to buy cheese and “sacrifice” some by baiting a mousetrap, so this holiday is odious), and National Chicken Wing Day.

News of the day: According to CNN, at least three people were killed and 11 injured in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival south of San Francisco, California. The shooter was killed by police. How many more innocents will die, and their friends and loved ones suffer, because the courts misinterpreted the Second Amendment?

And national intelligence chief Dan Coats resigned after clashing several times with “President” Trump. I can’t keep track of the turnover among Trump’s cabinet and other high officials.

Finally, I never imagined that 237 people (as of this writing) would either take or weigh in on the Pew Religion Quiz. I’ll try to get an average score up today or tomorrow, although of course it will be biased on the high side by the interest in religion of the readers here.

Stuff that happened on July 29 includes:

1148 – The Siege of Damascus ends in a decisive crusader defeat and leads to the disintegration of the Second Crusade.

1565 – The widowed Mary, Queen of Scots marries Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley, Duke of Albany, at Holyrood Palace, Edinburgh, Scotland.

1818 – French physicist Augustin Fresnel submits his prizewinning “Memoir on the Diffraction of Light”, precisely accounting for the limited extent to which light spreads into shadows, and thereby demolishing the oldest objection to the wave theory of light.

1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell sets up the Brownsea Island Scout camp in Poole Harbour on the south coast of England. The camp runs from August 1 to August 9, 1907, and is regarded as the foundation of the Scouting movement.

1921 – Adolf Hitler becomes leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party.

1958 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs into law the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which creates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

1973 – Greeks vote to abolish the monarchy, beginning the first period of the Metapolitefsi.

1976 – In New York City, David Berkowitz (a.k.a. the “Son of Sam”) kills one person and seriously wounds another in the first of a series of attacks.

1981 – A worldwide television audience of over 700 million people watch the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

1987 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President of France François Mitterrand sign the agreement to build a tunnel under the English Channel (Eurotunnel).

Here’s a short but interesting video about the “service tunnel” that runs between the two train tunnels, as well as earlier attempts at digging the Chunnel:

Notables born on this day include:

1805 – Alexis de Tocqueville, French historian and philosopher (d. 1859)

1869 – Booth Tarkington, American novelist and dramatist (d. 1946)

1878 – Don Marquis, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1937)

1883 – Benito Mussolini, Italian journalist and politician, 27th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 1945)

1885 – Theda Bara, American actress (d. 1955)

1898 – Isidor Isaac Rabi, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize Laureate (d. 1988)

1905 – Clara Bow, American actress (d. 1965)

1938 – Peter Jennings, Canadian-American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1953 – Ken Burns, American director and producer.

Who reads Don Maruis any more? But his Archy and Mehitabel columns (collected into wonderful books) about the adventures of a typing cockroach and a down-at-the-heels alley cat, is a classic. I recommend it highly, and hope that at least one reader investigates. Many of the illustrations, like the one below, were done by the great George Herriman, who also did the Krazy Kat strip (a favorite of Matthew and mine):

Those who shuffled off the mortal coil on July 29 include:

1856 – Robert Schumann, German composer and critic (b. 1810)

1890 – Vincent van Gogh, Dutch painter and illustrator (b. 1853)

Note that even the van Gogh Museum proclaims that Vincent shot himself (see tweet below), but, as I’ve said before, the most parsimonious hypothesis is that he was shot by a young kid with a gun, probably either by accident or in a tussle (read the Appendix of the definitive biography of van Gogh by Naifeh Smith). In a section on van Gogh’s death, Wikipedia notes this, but it doesn’t appear in the van Gogh biography entry:

In 2014, at Smith and Naifeh’s request, handgun expert Dr. Vincent Di Maio reviewed the forensic evidence surrounding Van Gogh’s shooting. Di Maio noted that to shoot himself in the left abdomen Van Gogh would have had to have held the gun at a very awkward angle, and that there would have been black powder burns on his hands and tattooing and other marks on the skin around the wound, none of which is noted in the contemporary report. Dr Di Maio concluded: “It is my opinion that, in all medical probability, the wound incurred by Van Gogh was not self-inflicted. In other words, he did not shoot himself.”

And there’s lots of other evidence that this was not a suicide. For one thing, why would he shoot himself in the belly and not the head or heart? But there’s a lot more. Have a look at Smith and Naifeh’s Appendix.

#OnThisDay its 129 years ago Vincent took his own life. How did it go so wrong? In May 1890 Vincent left the clinic at Saint-Rémy, hoping he would be able to live independently with his illness. He found a certain peace in the village of Auvers-sur-Oise. Sadly, it was not to last pic.twitter.com/2tHGybYXmw — Van Gogh Museum (@vangoghmuseum) July 29, 2019

(h/t Nilou for the tweet).

Others who died on this day include:

1974 – Cass Elliot, American singer (b. 1941)

1979 – Herbert Marcuse, German sociologist and philosopher (b. 1898)

1994 – Dorothy Hodgkin, Egyptian-English biochemist and biophysicist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1910)

These two announcements of Hodgkin’s Nobel exemplify the Bad Old Days. “Oxford Wife”? Really? Imagine Crick’s prize being announced as “Nobel Prize for a Husband from Cambridge”!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili reminisces:

Hili: It was a long time ago that I slept on this sofa. A: You used to hide here.

In Polish:

Hili: Dawno nie spałam na tej sofie.

Ja: Kiedyś lubiłaś tu się chować.

From Facebook, a plot clearly showing that chocolate consumption makes you smarter:

A tweet Grania sent me on November 29 of last year. I don’t know the physics behind this, but it’s stunning.

This is absolutely amazing: A violin bow creates beautiful geometric images from thin air. pic.twitter.com/U3KRnG8XnQ — Simone Schnall (@SimoneSchnall) November 27, 2018

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. About this first one she says this:

You might not get all these, but Grania would have, and loved it. I love it too, and send it in memory of her.

That’s very sweet, and makes me tear up.

Lionfish are gorgeous, but they’re becoming dangerously invasive in the Mediterranean Sea:

Venomous lionfish are invading new waters, and scientists say climate change is partially to blame pic.twitter.com/mgkNFAqIVr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 21, 2019

From reader Barry. Okay herpers, what is this frog? A mutant? A hoax?

Okay #herpetology folks, tell me about this blue frog we found. Small stream in northern Pennsylvania. Isn't he gorgeous?!

(Note, he was only briefly and gently captured and released.) pic.twitter.com/rmdImatGkz — Mols. (@Molly_Brook_) July 27, 2019

Four tweets from Matthew, always on the job. The first one shows the Tour de France crossing the courtyard of the Louvre. This may be a first! (A “peloton” in a bike race is what’s known as “the pack”.) The winner? Egan Bernal of Colombia, the first South American winner of the Tour. He’s only 22!

🤩 The peloton crossing the Louvre's famous courtyard.🚴‍♂️

🤩 Le peloton traversant la Cour Carrée du @MuseeLouvre, c'est l'image du jour. 🚴‍♂️#TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/p9Rlj7T2GK — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 28, 2019

Damn, does this anger me! It’s time to stop making these sea mammals into public entertainment to earn dosh for aquaria and sea parks. STOP IT NOW!

The iconic espresso pot’s initial design (I prefer a pump machine):

I’m not sure this is an optical illusion except in the sense that it gives an illusion of depth, but it’s still very nice. (n.b. Matthew wrote me back and said, “Did you not see the apparent movement? The first ‘inset’ appears to rotate clockwise – to my eyes, anyway…”..

But I don’t really see the movement. . .

Best optical illusion I've seen for a while pic.twitter.com/ycPBbMnXy2 — Bence Nanay (@BenceNanay) July 28, 2019