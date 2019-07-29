House passes anti-BDS bill by wide bipartisan margin: three of “the squad” (along with 13 other Democrats) dissent

If you don’t know about B.D.S. (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement, the New York Times article below, from Saturday, will give you the basics. As for the title question, well, it’s not answered; the article gives the views of both supporters and detractors of BDS.
I’ve always thought the movement was anti-Semitic, but even if you don’t agree, it’s clearly aimed not just at pressuring Israel to arrive at a land settlement with Palestine—an aim, if not a tactic, that I agree with—but to eliminate the state of Israel completely, at least as a Jewish state. In the end, the movement’s aims will result in a big “Israel” with an Arab majority, and that would be the finish, not just of a Jewish state, but of the Jews themselves. And that is the movement’s aim.
Here are the aims of BDS as the Times shows them:
Modeled on the fight against the apartheid regime in South Africa, it calls for countries, businesses and universities to sever ties with Israel unless it meets three demands. Parts of them are reasonable, but full acceptance of each is untenable (bolded bullet points from the NYT; my comments flush left).
• Ending its occupation of all land captured in 1967 and dismantling the wall and fence that separate Israel from much of the West Bank, dividing many Palestinian neighborhoods.
If you mean all the territory, that won’t do because it would mean returning the Old Town of Jerusalem, the Jewish quarter, the Western Wall, and Temple Mount, now under “sovereignty security” of Israel. Israel would never put up with giving all of this back to Palestine, which would mean giving up Jewish access to important holy sites. The other territories are, to my mind, negotiable, and should be part of a two-state solution.
As for removing the wall and fence, that’s a non-starter given that it was built to prevent terrorism and deaths of Israeli civilians—which have dropped precipitiously since the wall was constructed. Removing it is allowing a huge increase in terrorism. This is not equivalent to Trump’s fence, which is simply meant to keep out migrants, not prevent terrorism against U.S. citizens.
• Granting “full equality” to Palestinian citizens of Israel.
Palestinian Arabs who are citizens of Israel already have full rights (equal education, health care, voting rights, right to elected office). There is only one right denied to Israeli Arabs: they cannot alter the “Jewish character” of the nation by changing the national language, the national anthem, the national holidays, the flag, and other such symbols.
• Assuring the right of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to return to the homes and properties from which they or their ancestors were displaced in the wars that led to the establishment of Israel in 1948.
To me this is the real sticking point, and an insupportable demand of BDS, which knows very well what accepting this would accomplish. The living Palestinian refugees from 1948 number about 30,000-40,000, which could be accepted back into Israel. But consider also that there were 800,000 Jews expelled from Arab lands, so a “population exchange” would be difficult—and what Arab state would take back the Jews?
No, the real difficulty is that BDS demands that the descendants of those who were refugees (many of the original refugees ordered to leave by other Arab states) should also be allowed the right of return. These are estimated at about 5-7 million, compared to a population of about 6.5 million Jews in Israel and about 1-1.5 million Arabs). Such a right of return would turn Israel into a Muslim-majority state—and that’s the end of Israel.
BDS supporters know very well that this right of return for ancestors and descendants would spell the end of Israel as a Jewish state, and lead to immense terrorism if not outright warfare. It is a foolish and insupportable demand. Witness what Omar Barghouti says in the NYT piece:
But many Israelis say the movement’s real goal is the elimination of Israel as a Jewish state. Full equality for Arab citizens of Israel would require overturning or amending Israeli laws that grant Jews automatic citizenship and define Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Granting a right of return to the Palestinians classified as refugees — the original refugees and their millions of descendants — would spell the end of a Jewish majority.
In an interview, Omar Barghouti, a top B.D.S. spokesman, called the Israeli laws racist and exclusionary. A democratic state could still provide asylum for Jewish refugees, showing “some sensitivity to the Jewish experience,” he said, “but it cannot be a racist law that says only Jews benefit.” Asked if that means Jews cannot have their own state, he said, “Not in Palestine.”
What he means is that Jews cannot have their own state in the Middle East. I wonder where he thinks it should be.
And as for BDS accusations that Israel is an “apartheid state,” there is no greater apartheid state than the Palestinian Territory itself, where Jews aren’t allowed to live, and where women, gays, and those of other religions—including a small number of Christians—are oppressed. It is the height of hypocrisy to accuse Israel of being an “apartheid state” when those of other faiths, as well as gays and women, are given immense freedom in Israel but virtually no freedom in the Palestinian territories. How did the Left arrive at such hypocrisy?
At any rate, do read the article and perhaps have a look at this piece that lays out the aims and tactics of the BDS by some opponents. And then on to what was my main topic: the vote in the House this week on a bill to condemn BDS.
The NYT piece on the recent vote is below.
This is a rare instance of bipartisan agreement (you can see the motion to “fast-track” the bill, and the link to the bill, here). The Times reports:
The House, brushing aside Democratic voices of dissent over American policy in the Middle East, on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan resolution condemning the boycott-Israel movement as one that “promotes principles of collective guilt, mass punishment and group isolation, which are destructive of prospects for progress towards peace.”
The 398-to-17 vote, with five members voting present, came after a debate that was equally lopsided; no one in either party spoke against the measure. The House’s two most vocal backers of the boycott movement — Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, freshman Democrats and the first two Muslim women in Congress — did not participate in the floor debate.
However, earlier in the day, Ms. Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American, delivered an impassioned speech in defense of the boycott movement. She branded Israel’s policies toward Palestinians “racist” and invoked American boycotts of Nazi Germany, among others, as an example of what she described as a legitimate economic protest to advance human rights around the world. [JAC: Of course she doesn’t recognize the Palestinian treatment of Jews as racist in the least.]
“I stand before you as the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, parents who experienced being stripped of their human rights, the right to freedom of travel, equal treatment,” Ms. Tlaib said. “So I can’t stand by and watch this attack on our freedom of speech and the right to boycott the racist policies of the government and the state of Israel.”
. . .At a hearing last week, Ms. Omar spoke out forcefully against Israel, and the resolution.
“We should condemn in the strongest terms violence that perpetuates the occupation, whether it is perpetuated by Israel, Hamas or individuals,” she said. “But if we are going to condemn violent means of resisting the occupation, we cannot also condemn nonviolent means.”
In other words, those who opposed it (one Republican and 16 Democrats) didn’t have the moxie to speak against the bill during the debate period on the house floor, though Omar and Tlaib they did speak earlier in the House, as noted above. (I can excuse that, under the “fast-track” provision, the entire debate period was 40 minutes). And the opponents included, besides most “progressive” Democrats, the three most vociferous members of the “squad”: Justice Democrats Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Ayanna Presley voted “aye”). See the breakdown of the votes below. We now know where Ocasio-Cortez stands, although she’s tried very hard to avoid giving her opinion on boycotts or on the Israel-Palestine situation as a whole. But we all knew where she stood, and she’s now made that clear.
There was one difference between the message passed by the House and the one approved previously by the Senate: the House bill is weaker, as it does not have a provision for state and local governments to “break ties with companies that participate in the boycott movement.” I don’t support that provision anyway, as it appears to be a violation of freedom of speech (by the companies), and has been deemed as such by several courts.
This vote, then, was largely ceremonial: a statement of opposition to the BDS movement and, in effect, of support for Israel. By making this post, I must hasten to add—lest I be accused of being 100% pro-Israel—that I do favor a two-state solution in which either land or reparations must be given to Arabs displaced from much of the West Bank. But I reject those who proclaim a moral superiority of Palestine over Israel, or who demonize Israel as an “apartheid state” while giving the Palestinian Territories a complete pass. Those include Tlaib, Omar, and Ocasio-Cortez, whose agenda of advancing Islam and demonizing Judaism is becoming increasingly clearer.
Here’s the breakdown of the House vote:
Folks on the American left have long been in denial about the goals of Palestinian nationalists, so when they’re clearly stated, they remain flustered.
Folks on the American left have also been in denial of the negative aspects of rapid migration and demograhic changes around the world since globalization.
Basically, BDS demands that Israel commits suicide. Ain’t gonna happen.
Thanks to PCC(E) for what seems to be a balanced and fair assessment of the situation.
The “Holy Lands,” so-called, are vexed for now. If Yahweh, Allah, and Jesus Christ himself were to walk arm-in-arm through the Temple Mount, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre calling for peace and goodwill, I don’t think it’d make a damn bit of difference for the time being.
“for now” ? When haven’t they been?
If by “for now” you mean “for ever”, then yes.
Barring a visit from Ultron, the Holy lands are, for now, vexed. In reality, the Holy Lands get their power from outside. When the planet has no more believers, the Holy Land will turn into something like Mayan Ruins: archeologically treasures that no one is willing to die for.
I see this, on one hand, as a sad thing for America. Our cherished free speech value is put in conflict with doing the right thing. Would it have been that hard to indicate support for Israel without treading on unconstitutional ground?
On the other hand, BDS and it’s supporters are again an example of illiberal forces using our principles against us. This is an ever-present problem a free country must deal with.
I’m not an American and I’m not a lawyer so I don’t understand: A company which discriminates against Israel is barred from doing business with a state. How is it a free speech issue? This company may boycott Israel to it’s heart content – the freedom of its action and speech is not restricted. It will just have to forgo some lucrative state contracts.
Awarding state contracts based on a company’s political position is considered unfair. States can’t require companies to support the Republican party, for instance. The state must be politically neutral when conducting business.
But how a boycott of one state among all the states in the world is a “political position”? BTW, are companies who openly discriminate because of etnic origins, sexual orientation or nationality allowed to do business with states? If not, how discrimination against Israeli firms and Israeli citizens (nationality) differs?
That’s a fair question. The courts currently find that a boycott is political and not discrimination. It is certainly a matter of opinion, and can vary case by case. That’s why we have judges in courts making rulings. The questions are never settled for good, and the rulings can change when the next set of judges come along.
Companies are making political statements by refusing to do business with Israel. Just like burning the flag is considered speech, so is this. It is political speech the most important to protect.
Let fools expose themselves by saying (in whatever form) what they will. Don’t feed conspiracy theories by suppressing ideas.
First, I still don’t understand what kind of political statement it is to announce a boycott of Israel. As far as I know, support for Israel is largely bi-partisan (as this voting now shows). Second, I really don’t know and would like to know whether a company which refuses to employ, let’s say, Vietnamese, would be allowed to sign contract with a state. And if it wouldn’t, why Israelis should be treated differently.
A company choosing to boycott Israel is implicitly saying
“We disapprove of the actions of the state of Israel”
That is the speech under the American Constitution. The government can’t prohibit that speech.
My dad took me to see “Trial at Nuremberg” when I was just a preteen. I read “Exodus” when I was 13. I immediately thought of myself as a Zionist, little goy that I was. I think the Jewish right of return is appropriate and maybe even sacred. I can’t quite say the same for Palestinians, though. I keep recalling a scene in “Exodus” (or was it “the Source”?) where a Jewish settler, a sabra, pleads with his Arab neighbors not to leave but to remain and work with the new state. I do believe that Israel has been far more accommodating to Palestinians than vice versa, and the Palestinians have brought much of this upon themselves both historically and in the present by not repudiating Hamas and terrorism. This is not to say that I don’t believe that there is a humanitarian crisis in Palestine, and the right-wing Netanyehu government is troubling in many respects. I don’t think he’s helping. But I don’t know enough, really.
Ken Kukec in comment 4 has an apt observation. Those damn “People of the Book”, Jewish, Muslim, and Christian, are all a pain in the ass.
We share a common reading background. It was The Source.
““People of the Book”, Jewish, Muslim, and Christian, are all a pain in the ass.”
I also have no time for Germans, Russians, Chinese, Zulu’s, Japanese and the bloody French.
I did not know that the establishment of Israel also involved the displacement of Jews from Arab lands. That not-so-small detail is new to me.
I guess the vote just shows, there is far too much attention and press given to a few far left types than is justified.
Such laws make me leery. The de jure path to apartheid always begins in relative innocuousness. The first law in South Africa merely required registration by population group. The first Nuremberg law merely prohibited intermarriage. The first commandment changed at Animal Farm merely gave some animals permission to sleep in beds.
A two-state solution must be achieved.
In what country can a minority change the national symbols?
As I read Israel’s Basic Nation-State Law, none of its provisions can be changed by majority popular vote.
AIUI that’s in their ‘basic laws’ (essentially their constitution). That constitution can be amended by supermajority of the Knesset.
So I don’t see it as a slippery slope issue, for two reasons: (1) any further laws would be distinct from it in not being in the basic law framework. Thus it would be hard for the government to “slide down” that slope without that being noticed. (2) If, in the future, the good people of Israel decide they are happier with a more non-religious type state, there’s a mechanism for removing it.
I’d like to see a two state solution too. But I think right now neither government really wants it. At least, IMO neither is willing to compromise on any of the important stuff that a two-state solution would imply.
Unfortunately for them, for the region, and for the world
Various groups and individuals with their “support” seem only to encourage unrealistic Palestinian demands and expectations. The consequences have been a long string of missed opportunities.
Any two state solution will eventually require Israel to take down any fencing it maintains within the (future) sovereign territory of Palestine, and move that fencing back onto Israel’s territory. However we are a loooong way yet from that point.
I agree. There is no question that the separation wall was very effective from the point of view of security. However, it is also a part of the long-term political strategy, because instead of being built on the Green Line most of it was built further to the east, in order to include many Israeli settlements. Of course, the settlers feel safer that way, but the Israeli government also wanted to establish facts on the ground in case it will be forced to reach a two-state solution.
“This is not equivalent to Trump’s fence, which is simply meant to keep out migrants, not prevent terrorism against U.S. citizens.”
I would argue that a large influx of muslim migrants into israel would be a greater existential threat than low level terrorism.
I’m always a little suspect as to why Evangelicals support Israel (I do as well FWIW but for likely different reasons). I read recently that half of evangelicals support Israel because they believe it is important for fulfilling end-times prophecy.
Bad reasoning leading to positive outcomes.
And some ultra-orthodox jewish groups are vehemently anti zionist!
A company choosing to boycott Israel is implicitly saying
“We disapprove of the actions of the state of Israel”
That is the speech under the American Constitution. The government can’t prohibit that speech.
‘A company choosing to boycott Israel is implicitly saying
“We disapprove of the actions of the state of Israel”’
So, a company choosing to boycott firms owned by homosexuals (let’s say, abroad) is implicity saying
“We disapprove the actions of homosexuals”.
Would such a company be allowed a contract with a state?
What is the difference between discriminating against firms owned by homosexuals and discriminating against firms owned by Israelis?
Malgorzata, are you against all boycotts, in principle?
No, I do not have such principles. It all depends on the situation. As there are so many real human rights abusers in the world, real, bloody occupations, real discrimination and persecution of minorities, to chose only Israel, which obviously is not any kind of paradise (there is no paradise on earth) but is light years better than dozens other states (especially in the Middle East and Africa) singling out Israel is for me a sure sign that were Israel not a Jewish country but and Arab, Turkish, Ibo or any other ethnic group there would be no boycott.
It’s a hypothetical since (to my knowledge) it has never happened, but if a company ever did boycott firms owned by homosexuals, it’s entirely imaginable to me that there would be a campaign to pressure the state to cut ties with the company, and the state may well craft a law to punish it. Right or wrong, I think very few people would stand up for the company’s freedom of speech.
“We disapprove of the actions of the state of Israel”
While ignoring all other human rights violations around the world, because like everyone else we just pretend to care.
Eric, the comment of mine you are replying to is out of place and was a reply to someone asking why the anti-BDS statutes violate free speech. I repeated it above where it should have been.
Taken out of context, it might look like I am criticizing Israel. If you look at all my comments within this post, you will see that is not the case. I despise the BDS movement and support Israel.
If you are saying anti-Israel criticism is largely hypocritical, misguided, and ignorant, I agree wholeheartedly.