Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, July 28, 2019, and National Milk Chocolate Day. While I favor dark chocolate more and more as I age, I still love Cadbury’s plain milk chocolate best. It’s also Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval in Canada, when the Acadians were expelled by the British, World Hepatitis Day, and Auntie’s Day, celebrating aunts (mine are all extinct).
Stuff that happened on July 28 include:
- 1540 – Thomas Cromwell is executed at the order of Henry VIII of England on charges of treason. Henry marries his fifth wife, Catherine Howard, on the same day.
- 1794 – French Revolution: Maximilien Robespierre and Louis Antoine de Saint-Just are executed by guillotine in Paris, France.
- 1821 – José de San Martín declares the independence of Peru from Spain.
- 1854 – USS Constellation (1854), the last all-sail warship built by the United States Navy, is commissioned.
- 1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is certified, establishing African American citizenship and guaranteeing due process of law.
- 1914 – In the culmination of the July Crisis, Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia, igniting World War I.
- 1935 – First flight of the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
- 1939 – The Sutton Hoo helmet is discovered
The B-17 was the main plane used by the American military for bombing German during WWII. Take a 17-minute ride in a restored one:
From Wikipedia about the helmet:
The Sutton Hoo helmet was buried around 625 and is widely believed to have belonged to King Rædwald of East Anglia; its elaborate decoration may have given it a secondary function akin to a crown. The helmet is described as “the most iconic object” from “one of the most spectacular archaeological discoveries ever made,” and perhaps the most important known Anglo-Saxon artefact. The visage contains eyebrows, a nose, and moustache, creating the image of a man joined by a dragon’s head to become a soaring dragon with outstretched wings.
Here’s the recovered bits in the British Museum, with the original pieces placed in position on a replica background:
. . . and a complete replica:
- 1943 – World War II: Operation Gomorrah: The Royal Air Force bombs Hamburg, Germany causing a firestorm that kills 42,000 German civilians.
Here’s a 7-minute documentary about the operation. All the RAF men were volunteers. This kind of bombing seems to me immoral, though I suppose there are people who argue that it saved more lives than it took.
This compares to the lower figure of about 25,000 civilians killed in the fire-bombing of Dresden on Feb. 13-15, 1945; but the bombing in Dresden is more well known.
- 2005 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army calls an end to its thirty-year-long armed campaign in Northern Ireland.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1804 – Ludwig Feuerbach, German anthropologist and philosopher (d. 1872)
- 1866 – Beatrix Potter, English children’s book writer and illustrator (d. 1943)
- 1887 – Marcel Duchamp, French-American painter and sculptor (d. 1968)
- 1901 – Rudy Vallée, American actor, singer, and saxophonist (d. 1986)
- 1902 – Sir Karl Popper, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (d. 1994)
- 1929 – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist and socialite, 37th First Lady of the United States (d. 1994)
- 1954 – Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (d. 2013)
- 1964 – Lori Loughlin, American actress.
My favorite Beatrix Potter character is, of course, Jemima Puddle-Duck, who, after her eggs are eaten by a fox, successfully re-nests and produces a measly four ducklings:
Those who “passed” on this day include:
- 1540 – Thomas Cromwell, English lawyer and politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer (b. 1495)
- 1655 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French poet and playwright (b. 1619)
- 1750 – Johann Sebastian Bach, German organist and composer (b. 1685)
- 1794 – Maximilien Robespierre, French lawyer and politician, 2nd President of the Committee of Public Safety (b. 1758)
- 1934 – Marie Dressler, Canadian-American actress and singer (b. 1868)
- 2000 – Abraham Pais, Dutch-American physicist and historian (b. 1918)
- 2004 – Francis Crick, English biologist and biophysicist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1916)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili thinks the trees have shrunk:
Hili: When I was little these birches were bigger.A: It just seems so to you.
Hili: Jak byłam mała, te brzozy były większe.
Ja: Tak ci się tylko wydaje.
From Facebook, a d*g gets its comeuppance:
Here’s my BFF Pi in his box (note the replica of Pi on the side—made with his own shaved-off fur):
Here’s a tweet Grania sent me on November 28 of last year. She loved tardigrades, and who doesn’t?
A tweet from Nilou: Julia Lenarz has lost her beloved Muscovy duck (they are adorable and friendly ducks even though most people see them as ugly):
From reader Barry: a cat loves doing situps, but does them in some strange places. What abs that cat must have!
From Heather Hastie. I can’t get enough of orphaned joeys jumping into artificial pouches:
Tweets from Matthew. The first one raises a one-word question: WHY?
Cats will be cats. . .
Look at this squid!
This mineral specimen looks like something meant to eat:
War is immoral, so certainly most all acts of war could be immoral. But it does not always mean it is unnecessary. For this country, WWII was necessary and immoral.
While the B-17 is the most known or popular bomber of WWII it was not necessarily the main airplane. There were more B-24s built and they carried more bombs.
You’re quite right about bomber production during World War II, per this chart.
Type of Bomber Number Built
B-17 Flying Fortress 12,731
B-24 Liberator 18,493
B-25 Mitchell 9,890
B-29 Superfortress 3,970
Total 45,084
https://www.airplanesofthepast.com/wwii-bomber-production-numbers.htm
I picked that up reading Steven Ambrose book where he featured George McGovern, a B-24 pilot during WWII. I think the last book he wrote before his death.
The RAF Bomber command have been cast as the bad guys for carrying out area bombing .
They started to do so after three years of trying daylight and night precision bombing which killed more RAF aircrew than the Germans .
Why is it ok to destroy a tank on the battlefield ,but not attack the factory where it was made ?The bomber offensive made a huge impact on the German war effort ,for a start thousands of AA guns used to defend German cities could have been used at the front .
Also Germany had to disperse it’s factories to avoid the bombing .
As for the German civilians ,they should have demanded their leaders build more bomb shelters .
Also why no mention of the Avro Lancaster which carried more bombs than the B17 .
Another point many do not know are the losses for bomber air crew were the highest of all services fighting in WWII.
The indiscriminate bombings of civilian populations initiated by the allies including the fire bombings of Dresden and Tokyo and culminating in the atomic bombings of Japan were immoral by any standards. But, as Randall said, war is immoral. I just find it ironic that the “good guys” started these atrocities, not Hitler.
There is a common argument made that the bombing offensive was wasteful and ineffective. This is very far from the truth. German armaments research and production became heavily weighted toward air defence, robbing the other military branches of resources. Even then, the aircraft produced were often shoddily constructed or destroyed on the airfields or in transit.
The air offensive took a lot of pressure off the Russians, something which they will probably never admit.
The Death of the Ball Turret Gunner
BY RANDALL JARRELL
From my mother’s sleep I fell into the State,
And I hunched in its belly till my wet fur froze.
Six miles from earth, loosed from its dream of life,
I woke to black flak and the nightmare fighters.
When I died they washed me out of the turret with a hose.
I did read a review of this poem where the reviewer said this poem was about abortion .
An interesting anecdote from 1789. Benjamin Franklin was very popular in pre-revolutionary Enlightenment salons in Paris and was well known as the “man who had tamed lightning”. One french gentleman in the town of Arras decided to put a lightning rod on his house. His neihgbors however did not approve. thinking it would attract lightning, and sued to have it taken down. The gentleman hired a group of lawyers who assigned the case to a young man from the town. He did such a good job that he won the case and the lightning rod went back up. His name was Maximilian Robespierre. Yes, that Robespierre.
When he died 225 years ago, 21 others were guillotined with him, including his younger brother Augustin. The French Revolution, for better or for worse, died the same day.
The mineral does look like licorice allsorts.
That’s what I thought David
Yeah I thought that too. I thought they were crystallized licorice allsorts.
It looks like chocolate-y peanut brittle butterscotch to me.
I was chagrined that I was only vaguely aware of the Sutton Hoo helmet. It is truly remarkable. It’s part helmet, part sculpture, part mask. With eyebrows, nose, and mustache. I’m going to have to do a deep dive, and get to know more.
My dad flew the Acadian flag yesterday to commemorate The Great Upheaval, which no one knows about in Ontario. I brought him the flag years ago from New Brunswick.
National Milk Chocolate Day?
I’m need to go back to yesterday.