Sunday: Hili dialogue

It's Sunday, July 28, 2019

Stuff that happened on July 28 include:

1540 – Thomas Cromwell is executed at the order of Henry VIII of England on charges of treason. Henry marries his fifth wife, Catherine Howard, on the same day.

1794 – French Revolution: Maximilien Robespierre and Louis Antoine de Saint-Just are executed by guillotine in Paris, France.

1821 – José de San Martín declares the independence of Peru from Spain.

1854 – USS Constellation (1854), the last all-sail warship built by the United States Navy, is commissioned.

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is certified, establishing African American citizenship and guaranteeing due process of law.

1914 – In the culmination of the July Crisis, Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia, igniting World War I.

1935 – First flight of the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.

1939 – The Sutton Hoo helmet is discovered

The B-17 was the main plane used by the American military for bombing German during WWII. Take a 17-minute ride in a restored one:

From Wikipedia about the helmet:

The Sutton Hoo helmet was buried around 625 and is widely believed to have belonged to King Rædwald of East Anglia; its elaborate decoration may have given it a secondary function akin to a crown. The helmet is described as “the most iconic object” from “one of the most spectacular archaeological discoveries ever made,” and perhaps the most important known Anglo-Saxon artefact. The visage contains eyebrows, a nose, and moustache, creating the image of a man joined by a dragon’s head to become a soaring dragon with outstretched wings.

Here’s the recovered bits in the British Museum, with the original pieces placed in position on a replica background:

. . . and a complete replica:

1943 – World War II: Operation Gomorrah: The Royal Air Force bombs Hamburg, Germany causing a firestorm that kills 42,000 German civilians.

Here’s a 7-minute documentary about the operation. All the RAF men were volunteers. This kind of bombing seems to me immoral, though I suppose there are people who argue that it saved more lives than it took.

This compares to the lower figure of about 25,000 civilians killed in the fire-bombing of Dresden on Feb. 13-15, 1945; but the bombing in Dresden is more well known.

2005 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army calls an end to its thirty-year-long armed campaign in Northern Ireland.

Notables born on this day include:

1804 – Ludwig Feuerbach, German anthropologist and philosopher (d. 1872)

1866 – Beatrix Potter, English children’s book writer and illustrator (d. 1943)

1887 – Marcel Duchamp, French-American painter and sculptor (d. 1968)

1901 – Rudy Vallée, American actor, singer, and saxophonist (d. 1986)

1902 – Sir Karl Popper, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (d. 1994)

1929 – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist and socialite, 37th First Lady of the United States (d. 1994)

1954 – Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (d. 2013)

1964 – Lori Loughlin, American actress.

My favorite Beatrix Potter character is, of course, Jemima Puddle-Duck, who, after her eggs are eaten by a fox, successfully re-nests and produces a measly four ducklings:

Those who “passed” on this day include:

1540 – Thomas Cromwell, English lawyer and politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer (b. 1495)

1655 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French poet and playwright (b. 1619)

1750 – Johann Sebastian Bach, German organist and composer (b. 1685)

1794 – Maximilien Robespierre, French lawyer and politician, 2nd President of the Committee of Public Safety (b. 1758)

1934 – Marie Dressler, Canadian-American actress and singer (b. 1868)

2000 – Abraham Pais, Dutch-American physicist and historian (b. 1918)

2004 – Francis Crick, English biologist and biophysicist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1916)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili thinks the trees have shrunk:

Hili: When I was little these birches were bigger. A: It just seems so to you.

In Polish:

Hili: Jak byłam mała, te brzozy były większe.

Ja: Tak ci się tylko wydaje.

From Facebook, a d*g gets its comeuppance:

Here’s my BFF Pi in his box (note the replica of Pi on the side—made with his own shaved-off fur):

Here’s a tweet Grania sent me on November 28 of last year. She loved tardigrades, and who doesn’t?

Today I've brought some moss home … maybe I'm lucky enough to "hunt" another tardigrade#Tardigrade

DIC & Polarization #Microscopy pic.twitter.com/nIQlRZzHix — Rafael Marine Microfauna (@rmartinledo) November 28, 2018

A tweet from Nilou: Julia Lenarz has lost her beloved Muscovy duck (they are adorable and friendly ducks even though most people see them as ugly):

My heart is broken. My best friend is gone.

Princess and I had a special bond I never thought possible between human and feather creature.

I’m so so grateful for every second I had with her.

Spread your wings, sleep easy my little angle. Mommy loves you immeasurably. Infinitely. pic.twitter.com/fE8iFdvJOB — Julie Lenarz (@MsJulieLenarz) July 26, 2019

From reader Barry: a cat loves doing situps, but does them in some strange places. What abs that cat must have!

Friends I have got you bad news, cats have started preparation to take over the world pic.twitter.com/fkrtf4Zl8s — Akki (@akkitwts) July 26, 2019

From Heather Hastie. I can’t get enough of orphaned joeys jumping into artificial pouches:

This darling orphan kangaroo named Jade has already learned how to jump into her pouch🦘😍 pic.twitter.com/2D7FHsI9Ql — Amazing Nature (@Naturesdiy) July 20, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first one raises a one-word question: WHY?

Just a few horses wearing onesies pic.twitter.com/JOQQAxpxtf — 41 Strange (@41Strange) July 27, 2019

Cats will be cats. . .

Quick selection of cats ruining records and styluses. pic.twitter.com/AEYqSrOegj — Andy (@alreadytaken74) July 26, 2019

Look at this squid!

The Asperoteuthis mangoldae squid is a recently discovered species just seen alive for the first time on #NautilusLive! Its unusual tail may help it mimic other animals like stinging siphonophores. Seen near Jarvis Seamount @USFWSPacific @NOAAFish_PIRO: https://t.co/ok4UxAXxmN pic.twitter.com/6c78XolByG — E/V Nautilus (@EVNautilus) July 26, 2019

This mineral specimen looks like something meant to eat:

Stunning Wulfenite Crystal Specimen with Mottramite from Level 6, Ojuela Mine, Mapimí, Durango, Mexico

Photo: Daniel Virgadaula#minerals #crystals pic.twitter.com/S69QKX0jw0 — Geology Tweets (@GeologyTime) July 27, 2019