Pew: Americans know bupkes about religion (and test yourself)

In a poll of Americans’ religious knowledge reported this week by Pew, two things were revealed. First, most Americans don’t know much about religion—either theirs or that of other believers. Second, it is the atheists, agnostics, and Jews who rank highest on religious knowledge.
You can read the long report, which gives the 32 questions, by clicking on the first screenshot below. But before you do that, take a 15-question quiz (apparently an abbreviated version of what Pew asked people) by clicking on the second screenshot. Do it! You know you want to!
Pew asked 10,971 people, selected, as usual, from landline and cellphone numbers dialed randomly, and state that the “margin of sampling error” (presumably the standard error of the mean) is “plus or minus 1.5 percentage points”. Now, click on the second screenshot that says “Before you read the report”, and then on the brown “next” bar to see how much you know about religion.
THE QUIZ:
First, some braggadocio: I aced the test. Here are my results:
But is that surprising? After all, among all respondents, Jews answered the most questions correctly (18.7 out of 32) and atheists the next most (17.9/32); see below. As an atheist Jew, I was ideally positioned to know about religion—and I wrote a book about science and faith that involved reading a lot about religion, including plowing through the Bible and the Qur’an (the Book of Mormon defeated me). Report your results below, and be honest!
Now, you’re allowed to go back to the first link and see all the questions, and how people did.
As you see from the mini-quiz above, the average number of questions answered by Americans was about half: 7.4 out of 15. In the overall survey, the mean number of questions answered was 14 out of 32. Here’s how the different groups did. Note that “nothing in particular” (which I suppose are the “nones” who don’t say they are atheists are agnostics, scored below the mean, as did the “historically black Protestants,” who got fewer than a third of the questions right:
FiveThirtyEight has a useful summary of the main results (this is a direct quote):
- Many Americans know some basic facts about major religions and belief systems — and not just Christianity. Seventy-nine percent of respondents knew that, in Christianity, the Trinity is one God in three persons (Father, Son, Holy Spirit) and that Moses led the Exodus of Israelites from Egypt, a tenet of both Christianity and Judaism. Sixty-two percent of respondents knew that Mecca is Islam’s holiest city and a place of pilgrimage, while 60 percent knew that Ramadan is an Islamic holy month. Atheism (87 percent correctly described it as not believing in God) is better understood than agnosticism (61 percent answered correctly that it means being unsure of the existence of God).
- It gets murky for people outside of the basics. Respondents really struggled with some questions. For example, only 24 percent answered correctly that Rosh Hashanah celebrates the Jewish New Year, similar to the number (26 percent) who knew that Islam is the religion of most people in Indonesia. Even some Christian doctrines and facts are not that well-known — despite it being the faith of about 70 percent of Americans. Only 51 percent correctly said that Jesus is the person known for giving the “Sermon on the Mount,” a number I thought was low considering that’s a fairly important event in Christianity. (The other possible answers were Peter, Paul and John.) And just 22 percent of Americans could describe the “prosperity gospel,” which is generally associated with evangelical Christians. (Pew defined it as the tenet that “those of strong faith will be blessed by God with financial success and good health.”)
- Americans really don’t know the number of Jewish and Muslim people living in the U.S. According to Pew Research estimates, about 2 percent of American adults are Jewish and 1 percent are Muslim. But only 26 percent of respondents answered correctly that Muslims make up less than 5 percent of the population in the U.S. And only 19 percent knew that the share of Jewish Americans is also below 5 percent. Most either thought the Muslim American and Jewish populations were each larger than 5 percent or didn’t know. But I suspect that the explanation for these inaccurate responses might not totally be about how much Americans know about these two religions but may instead be related to broader issues of innumeracy. Other research has shown that Americans have inaccurate views about the size of many demographic groups and may be particularly likely to overstate the size of groups of which they are not a part. For example, Republicans vastly overestimate the number of Democrats who are black.
- Some groups answered more questions correctly than others. On average, respondents answered 14 of the 32 questions correctly. But people who are Jewish (19 correct responses on average), atheist (18) and agnostic (17) scored the best.
I’ll add to that a few more tidbits:
a.) The amount of education you have is strongly associated with how well you answered the questions. That’s not surprising, as general education, even if not religious, exposes you to what different faiths believe. And if you’ve taken a world religions class, you do better than if you didn’t, though not as well as general college graduates. Here are the Pew figures:
b.) Catholics don’t know important dictates of their own faiths. Pew says this:
Half of Catholics in the United States (50%) correctly answer a question about official church teachings on transubstantiation – that during Communion, the bread and wine actually become the body and blood of Christ. The other half of Catholics incorrectly say the church teaches that the bread and wine used in Communion are just symbols of the body and blood of Christ (45%) or say they are not sure (4%).
Lordy, isn’t that something that all of us know? It’s not a damn metaphor! (But DNA and protein tests can’t be used to test it.)
c.) Only 1/5 of Americans know about that the doctrine of sola fide (described by Pew as “salvation comes through faith alone”) is characteristic of Protestantism and not Catholicism (the latter faith maintains that salvation comes through works, deeds, and acts, like baptism). As Pew reports:
Just one-in-five Americans (20%) know that Protestantism traditionally teaches that salvation comes through faith alone, a key theological issue in the Protestant Reformation. One-in-ten incorrectly believe that Catholicism teaches that salvation comes through faith alone, while the remainder of adults declined to offer a response in the survey (38%) or wrongly state that both Protestantism and Catholicism teach this (23%) or that neither Christian tradition teaches this (8%). Evangelical Protestants are more likely than other groups to know the traditional Protestant teaching, though even among evangelicals, far fewer than half (37%) answer the question correctly.
Well, I’m sure some of you will be thinking that atheists did well because they really knew about the doctrines of the faiths they rejected. But that can’t be the whole story, as the questions are about many beliefs: those of Catholics, Jews, Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, and so on. I suspect that atheists are generally better educated than the average American, though that may be wishful thinking. Also, the Jews did better than the atheists, though I suspect that most American Jews (like me) really are atheists, despite the claims of people like Dave Silverman that atheists can’t say they’re Jews. (Of course many of us do.) Again, I suspect that Jews are better educated than the general population.
But here’s hoping that you readers will take the 15-question quiz and report your scores below. I’ll take an average and standard error after people weigh in. And then be sure to look at all 32 questions given in the long-form Pew report.
Go to it! Who can resist a quiz, especially one on religion?
h/t: Dave
13/15. I’m an atheist. Apparently I have gaps in my knowledge about Buddhism and Protestantism.
The second part to this, I think, is that while most USians profess to be Christians – inherent for many is that their belief is the only real one and so they neglect to learn about any of the others. I’d be curious to this this test put to religious homeschool graduates in the US. The types who choose to homeschool for religious reasons generally think the majority of USian Christians are doing Christianity wrong and that they don’t know what they believe. They would probably ace the Christian/Judaism questions. Now, throw a couple on there about US history and Christianity? I suspect David Barton will have done them dirty and they would not do so well.
My experience with my fellow Canadians is similar. People barely know their own faith (Christianity) & have no knowledge of others, mixing up Sikhs with Muslims and having no idea about any non big 3 religion.
13 out of 15. I got the Buddha one wrong, and the faith alone one. I chose Catholic. I am an ex-Anglican and must not have been attending during confirmation class.
Protestants are very loud & proud about not doing works to get into heaven, unlike those godless Catholics. Which, as I think on it, is such a strange thing to perceive as being more pure. It does set the stage nicely for being able to call anyone not a real Christian, despite evidence of so-called Christian values. I would posit that this has led to the phenomenon we see of professing Protestants supporting cruel and ghastly policies in the US – it doesn’t matter what you do, it matters how hard you imagine.
On second thought, I am not sure whether Anglicanism (as I was taught = very high, so high some called it Anglo-catholicism) is all that different to Catholicism. In any case, at age 14, I approached my confirmation classes very clinically. It’s a pity that it took some decades after that to reject it all.
I’ve heard more than one Anglican refer to themselves as a ‘bastard-Catholic’ – so there is that! I, too, find it a pity it took so long to shed the indoctrination, but some long roads are worthwhile.
I briefly hesitated over whether only Protestants believe in salvation by faith alone, wondering whether, at some formal level, this is true of Catholics as well.
I kept thinking about Christ saying “only through me” and figured since Catholics were the first big Christian church, they bought into that. I still think they kind of do and they have said to me that as long as I accept Christ when I die (because apparently he comes to all of us at that moment) then I get into heaven so I tend to think the Catholics think it’s faith over good works.
I got 13/15. I got the yoga one wrong and I should have known better but thought I must be wrong so changed my answer and got it wrong. The grace vs faith question I got wrong as well because I can never get straight who thinks what with Christians.
It doesn’t surprise me that knowledge of religion is lower among the more devote though. I remember my mom always bemoaning the many myths Protestants had about Catholics (they worship idols, they think Mary was a goddess,) even though she grew up in a steel town where those were by far the two dominant religions, so the groups would have had plenty of exposure to one another. I think in a way it was a point of pride for the faithful not to know too much about groups that were considered ‘other’, other than enough to lob a few insults and snarky comments.
I wonder if there’s a correlation between the quiz and how much news exposure a person has. Even though I live in a very diverse area, asking Muslims if and where they go on pilgrimage, or people wearing turbans what religion they belong to, just doesn’t come up in casual conversation. I’m pretty sure most of those factoids are things I’ve heard on / read in the news at one point or anther.
