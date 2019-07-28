Maureen Dowd defends herself—and Nancy Pelosi—against the Purity Posse

As you know, Nancy Pelosi has been reluctant to push impeachment proceedings against Trump, for she feels—rightly, I think—that although an impeachment (the call for a trial) might be successful given the Democratic majority in the House, the trial itself will surely fail in the Republican-dominated Senate. And that will energize and solidify Trump’s base.
This has put Pelosi at odds with other House Democrats who want, as Rashida Tlaib said, “to impeach the motherfucker.”
Maureen Dowd, columnist for the New York Times, recently wrote two columns extolling Pelosi (here and here) as well as criticizing Pelosi’s biggest Democratic detractor, “squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for playing the race card when Pelosi criticized her and the other three squad members. In the second column, “Scaling Wokeback Mountain“, Dowd called out the “Progressive” Democrats’ rigid ideology as well as their insistence on impeaching Trump—something that Dowd thinks would be disasterous. As Dowd wrote:
The progressives act as though anyone who dares disagree with them is bad. Not wrong, but bad, guilty of some human failing, some impurity that is a moral evil that justifies their venom.
. . . In the age of Trump, there is no more stupid proposition than that Nancy Pelosi is the problem. If A.O.C. and her Pygmalions and acolytes decide that burning down the House is more important than deposing Trump, they will be left with a racist backward president and the emotional satisfaction of their own purity.
Well, a certain stripe of Democrat couldn’t let that rest. This is the kind of Democrat for whom the futile fight to successfully impeach Trump is so pressing that they disregard the fact that it may well help Trump get re-elected. Many of these Democratic miscreants work for HuffPost, which has been on a single-minded mission to get Trump impeached and defend “the squad.” No matter that that squad started the fracas in the House by going after Pelosi (remember that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a demonstration in Pelosi’s office even before she was sworn in) and trying to bend the entire party to their agenda, also a fruitless task.
Witness this attack on Pelosi by HuffPost:
Pelosi has had a rough go of it lately, and the Dowd interview is the strongest evidence yet that the most powerful Democrat in America is losing touch with the country. Pelosi dismissed calls to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, claiming that Trump “self-impeaches” practically “every day” ― whatever that means. She downplayed former President Bill Clinton’s affair with a White House intern as “doing a dumb thing as a guy” ― a curious position in the Me Too era ― and suggested that Trump himself might have helped Democrats secure liberal priorities in a recent immigration bill had he not been so busy in North Korea.
But the interview really went off the rails when Pelosi lit into freshmen Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), who all recently voted against that immigration bill, objecting to billions of dollars in fresh funding for the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement ― two agencies the president has relied on to wage a campaign of terror against children, refugees and communities of color.
As Pelosi was devoting time from her congressional recess to badmouthing her colleagues, the targets of her wrath ― Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley ― were spending much of their time away from Capitol Hill visiting Trump’s border camps and detailing their horrors to the public.
According to Pelosi, the opposition from Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley didn’t matter, because Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley don’t matter. “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi said. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”
. . . Politics is a messy business at the best of times, and these are not the best of times. But Pelosi’s leadership is damaging the Democratic Party. By catering to a very narrow, very elite slice of the electorate, she has removed herself from the mainstream of party thought and distanced her caucus from the interests of working people ― who vastly outnumber the people who base their votes on pricey footwear.
Well, make of that what you will. I suspect that if Democrats were given a choice of Pelosi or Ocasio-Cortez as Speaker, they’d choose Pelosi. And rightfully so, because she’s seen a thing or two and has been remarkably effective. Now there are four more unruly cats to herd, and they’re threatening to not only divide the Democratic party but, worse, help Trump get re-elected.
In today’s Times column, Dowd, clearly pissed off at HuffPost and her critics, struck back. It’s a good column:
Dowd has been in Washington for a long time, has impeccable liberal credentials (though has also been subject to criticism for caricaturing people and situations), and points out the disconnect between wanting impeachment on the one hand and the likelihood that this futile exercise will, in the end, help Trump on the other. She calls it “puritanism”, but I think it’s really a hatred of Trump that is so deep and strong that people will do anything to get at him, even at the risk of being hoist with their own petard.
Some quotes from Dowd’s piece. She starts out by, as they say, “throwing shade” on her critics:
After I interviewed Nancy Pelosi a few weeks ago, The HuffPost huffed that we were Dreaded Elites because we were eating chocolates and — horror of horrors — the speaker had on some good pumps.
Then this week, lefty Twitter erected a digital guillotine because I had a book party for my friend Carl Hulse, The Times’s authority on Capitol Hill for decades, attended by family, journalists, Hill denizens and a smattering of lawmakers, including Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Susan Collins.
I, the daughter of a D.C. cop, and Carl, the son of an Illinois plumber, were hilariously painted as decadent aristocrats reveling like Marie Antoinette when we should have been knitting like Madame Defarge.
Yo, proletariat: If the Democratic Party is going to be against chocolate, high heels, parties and fun, you’ve lost me. And I’ve got some bad news for you about 2020.
That’s a good start. Then she gets into the meat of her argument:
The progressive Puritans think we must honor the Constitution and go for it because it’s the right thing to do.
You can argue that impeachment, morally and constitutionally, is the right thing to do. But you also have to recognize that, historically and politically, it is not the right thing to do because it will lead to disaster.
The attempt to impeach Trump is one of the rare cases in which something obviously justified is obviously stupid.
Unbelievably, Pelosi — long a G.O.P. target for her unalloyed liberalism — is derided by the far left for her pragmatism. But she has been through enough Washington wars to know that idealism, untempered by realism, is dangerous.
An impeachment could return Trump to power. The highchair king from Fifth Avenue would exult in his victimhood and energize his always-ready-to-be aggrieved followers.
It could also lead to Democrats losing the House as their moderates fall and help Republicans hold the Senate. No Republicans would vote for impeaching Trump and some Democrats might refuse as well. Even if the House acted, Mitch McConnell would smother it in the Senate, just like he did Merrick Garland.
It’s better to pull out Trump by the roots in the election and firmly repudiate him. The Democrats should focus on the future, not the benighted past that we have been relegated to under Trump.
Hillary Clinton’s campaign focused on what a terrible person Trump is. It turned out that enough voters knew that and didn’t care. They wanted a racist Rottweiler.
Now the Democrats are once more focused on what a terrible person Trump is. Message received, many times over.
. . .The progressives’ cry that they don’t care about the political consequences because they have a higher cause is just a purity racket.
Their mantra is like that of Ferdinand I, the Holy Roman Emperor: “Fiat iustitia, et pereat mundus.” “Let justice be done, though the world perish.”
I agree: this is a real case of throwing out the baby (no, not baby Trump, but the Democratic prospects for 2020) with the bathwater. Was Trump guilty of lying and even criminal behavior? Yes, I think so. Were they the “high crimes and misdemeanors” required for a successful impeachment? That’s above my pay grade, and should be up to the Senate. Will the Senate convict him? Not on your life.
And do I want Trump gone? Of course I do—more than anything. So does Dowd. That’s why she’s defending Pelosi against the Pecksniffs who simply want to create a circus in the House. The stakes are too high for that.
While I think, in theory, that Trump should face impeachment – I agree that it is not the way to go right now. We need an electoral victory without blemish if we want this country to move forward. I understand that that in itself is a lot to ask for – but I fear that the more radicalized right will accept nothing less when the time comes.
–
I just finished listening to an excellent podcast I would recommend without hesitation. Journalist Leah Sotille, in cooperation with Oregon Public Broadcasting, gives us Bundyville (part one deals with the Bundy armed takeover of a national wildlife refuge back in 2016 and part two deals with political extremism in the American west). It is good food for thought.
The claim that an impeachment would energize the Trump base rings rather hollow. This is a base that is already hyper-energized and will vote for their leader regardless of anything. My conservative friends are undeterred in their loyalty.
Isn’t it more likely that a very public expose of the high crimes and misdemeanors will compel some small, but critical, minority of more moderate, old school Republicans to abandon Trump? Take a look at Iowa legislator Andy McKean. After 3 decades of public service as a Republican he has switched to being a Democrat because of Trump and the rigidity of GOP politics.
I wonder if things even need to rise to the level of impeachment. There is so much that is rotten about Trump that the House could simply investigate from now to the election. Like you say, I believe his base is in a permanent state of aggravation, and neither impeachment or simply investigation is going to make them any more rabid. However if more stomach churning facts about Trump came to light at least some fence sitters might wake up. Getting the Senate to convict is not the point, and I don’t think anybody really believes that it would pass the Senate, but with broad investigative powers the House could issue subpoenas with real teeth to them that the White House could not ignore or flaunt. That’s an issue that has already be adjudicated by SCUSA in re the Watergate tapes.
But what about energizing our base? That’s not something that Pelosi and her crew seem too interested in doing. She spends far more energy attacking junior members of her own caucus.
I recently read something by Lucien Truscott IV that resonated with me. It’s a long quote, but such is not unknown here:
“Pick a side and stick with it. Take a stand and don’t retreat. Don’t be intimidated by the size of the problems or the messy imperfections of what it takes to establish an honest government and pay for it honestly and run it honestly so that problems can actually be solved. Don’t get lost in the weeds of plans and white papers, and for crying out loud, stop giving Republicans a leg up by squabbling and nitpicking at each other. You’re Democrats, not suicide bombers.
You want to know what toughness is in this election year? Republicans tell lies and cheat to win. We don’t. Republicans stand by a racist president. We stand up to him and call him what he is. Republicans will take your health insurance away. We’ll protect it. Republicans are the party of Donald Trump. We’re the party of democracy and the American way.
We love this country. We’re not going anywhere but the ballot box and we’re going to vote, and we’re going to beat your sorry, lying ass.”
We stand up to a lying racist President. Or we should, right? If not do we stand for anything?
Impeachment is a judgment by his “peers”, so the Pelosi strategy to cover this Putin pussy with so much dirt that he will be judged by the electorate. Then PP Don can be indicted.
In 2009, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shepherded the complex Affordable Care Act through the House of Representatives, a prolonged, difficult political operation. Even though the Democratic Party held the majority, the ACA passed quite narrowly, 220-215. This was on November 7, 2009, at which time Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a junior at Boston College.
If there are no impeachment proceedings and the Russians rig the 2020 election (I read that there is evidence they interfered in all 50 states) so Trump wins a second term, then what?
That’s my worry. Trump and the Republicans have eroded the constitution and the law generally, and seem willing to push further. We could be on the verge of a one party government, or worse. If Trump wins a second term without impeachment having gotten underway, he, and perhaps his successor (Pence?), will feel the law really doesn’t matter any more. At that point, democrats might begin impeachment to shorten his tenure, or to make a statement, but by then it will be too late.
As I read the reports on Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley here on WEIT, I do not see any progressive Representatives. The attitudes and arguments of these people are similar to those of many politicians, who are members of the party “Die Linke” in Germany: Much leftist populism and agitation, little pragmatism and realpolitik.
Sahra Wagenknecht would be happy about such companions.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sahra_Wagenknecht
The problem with impeachment is not that it would fire up Trump’s base but that it would enable the (false) argument that Trump has been unfairly treated. It would allow the GOP to portray impeachment as just another partisan battle, as opposed to a response to real crimes. Better to vote Trump out and leave no doubt, though there are risks that he’ll win or declare the vote as rigged against him.
Pelosi is doing the right thing. I used to be behind AOC and the rest of the Squad but no more. AOC is smart but too ideological and craves attention.
Yes, but I would say that making Trump into a martyr would indeed fire up his base.
I do not have much time here as I have to head off to a party for my wife’s mother’s 100 years old event. You do not get many of these.
I do not spend much time worrying about the progressive left or the conservative middle of the democratic party. Both sides hold enough nonsense that I believe causes more fiction than fact. If you really have it in for the progressive left then by all means, go after them and see if you can piss them off to the point of not voting. Or be part of the conservative middle that got beaten by Trump in the last go round.
Meanwhile, Trump has compiled a list of impeachable offenses far beyond what Mueller has given us. We just tend to ignore most of them as they pop up daily. I do not care if the democrats screw themselves up so much fighting with each other that they cannot manage an impeachment hearing or it makes them run to the bathroom worried it might not get rid of him. What will really look stupid to me is if they just do nothing, he gets re-elected and then how stupid do we all look.
We have a leader in the Senate now that blocks everything that hits the congress and goes by the name of Moscow Mich. Right now you just as well have Putin in charge but who cares, we are more interested in what a couple of democrats are arguing about.
Good points. These issues worry me too. BTW, Borowitz column headline:
“Republicans Defend Trump’s Decision to Give Putin Office Space at White House”
Within the Democratic Party there is a debate on whether to impeach Trump. This debate is NOT between Progressives and the more moderates nor does it have anything to do with political purity (which I deplore). It is between those who think that impeachment represents a political risk and those who think the risk is worth it to uphold the constitutional provision of impeachment when warranted and, thereby, reign in the power of a proto-fascist.
An article by Adam Jentleson, entitled “The Political Costs of Not Impeaching Trump” outlines the case for impeachment, which I agree with. Jentleson was the former chief of staff for Harry Reid when he was the Democratic majority leader of the Senate. I doubt that he approaches anything near being a leftist radical. There are few people who know more about the inner workings of Congress than he.
Jentleson makes several points. The first is: “I don’t know how else to say this: getting impeached is bad. It is not something you want to happen to you, especially if you’re president. You do not want to go down as one of only four presidents in history to be impeached. This is a bad thing. Only Democrats, bless our hearts, could convince ourselves that it is good for a president to be impeached.” A second point is: “The decision not to impeach is not a decision to focus on other things, it is a decision to cede power, control, and legitimacy to Trump. Trump is not a master chess player, he just bluffs his opponents into forfeiting their moves—and that is exactly what he is doing to House Democrats.” He goes on to claim that “declining to impeach Trump validates his claim that Mueller exonerated him.” Then he says “Democrats should consider whether they’d rather engage that fight against a president who has been impeached for serious crimes, or against a president strengthened by the de facto exoneration bestowed when his opponents declined to pursue the evidence against him.”
We do not know what the political results of impeachment would be. It is sheer guesswork and pundits should be honest enough to say as much. The argument that impeachment would further energize his base is one of the weakest against it I have heard. His base is already energized and will vote for Trump whether or not he gets impeached. The degree to which they are energized is irrelevant. A vote is a vote no matter to what degree the voter is energized.
There is one thing I will say for sure. If Trump is not impeached, the impeachment clause in the Constitution is a dead letter. Trump and any wannabe successors will not have to fear it. I will go out on a limb and make the following prediction. If the House Democrats fail to impeach, future historians will condemn them as moral cowards that allowed a sociopath to run amok. Democrats need to look beyond the next election.
https://www.gq.com/story/democrats-impeaching-trump
I don’t agree with this apocalyptic take. The only reason impeachment would fail right now is that the GOP have tied their broken wagon to Trump. If they lose a few elections and/or Trump goes out due to term limits, that won’t be the case forever. Impeachment is always a partisan event but right now it is simply more partisan than usual. Impeachment is also always a practical matter. High crimes and misdemeanors are whatever Congress make them out to be. Losing an impeachment battle is too big a risk. The Dems should be more worried about making Trump a one-term President. That will be hard enough given a good economy, Fox News, the Russians hacking our elections, and the gullibility and moral turpitude of conservatives.
Historian I agree totally, and I think that this is brilliant. I disagree with Mr. Topping about the risks. We must stop cringing at every real and imagined risk. It is a truism, for crying out loud, that freedom and liberty require taking risks from time to time in their defense.
+1
I agree that the business about “energizing the Trump base” is a very weak, speculative argument. It is incontestable, however, that the Republican-controlled Senate would not convict after the House of Representatives voted impeachment. [In fact, given Mitch McConnell’s past behavior, it is quite conceivable that he might simply refuse to take up an impeachment sent by the House.] This means that an impeachment vote by the House will be futile.
Against this evident futility, it is argued that impeachment would nonetheless set a precedent, and thus prevent actions like those of Trump by future presidents. Uhhh, does that mean that the impeachment of Bill Clinton prevented the rise to power of presidents who enjoy extra-marital affairs? Or even one whose fixers pay hush money to keep such affairs covered up? On which planet do impeachment proceedings in the House have this super-power?
I don’t think it is a matter of purity.
I think it is that the Dem mainstream, straight after Trump’s win, pushed the Russia story hard.
At that point the fair left stated that they didn’t particularly care, but it was more or less what the Dem mainstream were running on.
Nancy Pelosi condemned Facebook for its role in enabling Russian interference in America’s elections, as recently as May.
She was on the stage with Jerry Nadler when he said, “Mueller found multiple instances where all three elements for charging criminal obstruction of justice were met.”
That’s not a long time ago, that was on Wednesday.
So here’s the thing, if Russian interference in the election was so serious as to merit the attention the Democratic establishment gave it for so long, then impeachment is called for.
Otherwise it just looks like political theater and sour grapes, not a genuine concern.
The call isn’t for purity, the “Squad” types generally don’t give a shit about Russia, it is about following through. This is what Pelosi and the Democratic leadership fought so long for, and here they are, at the moment of truth, backing out.
I think “disasterous” is a typo but I’m not entirely sure!
In criminal law in the USA, an indictment means you have to stand trial. In the trial you can then be acquitted. If that happens, you are deemed innocent, and the indictment is cleared, so to speak.
If the House passes articles of impeachment, it is an indictment, not a verdict. The president would then stand trial in the Senate. If he is acquitted, then the indictment is cleared in the same way.
That result would be the total exoneration that has so far been falsely claimed. It is not difficult to see that such a result would benefit Trump, and do no good for the opposition.
Although I don’t think it has ever been officially addressed, I don’t think it would be possible to try impeaching a president a second time. It makes more sense to me to hold impeachment as a last resort, to be used if Trump gets a second term and continues to abuse the office.
Thanks. Very clearly stated.
We are deep into hypothetical territory here, but actually convicting the President in this Senate is probably never going to happen, agreed. The real and critically important purpose of impeachment in the House is to defend the Constitution, reestablish the rule of law, and to shine light under the wet rock that is this Presidency. My own hypothesis is that this will energize anti-Trump voters, not vice versa. And for me, personally, I desperately want the rebirth of a strong, courageous, and united opposition party. If handled right, and with that much red meat out there in Trump’s closet just waiting to be served up, impeachment might well have that as a side effect. Another side effect is that acquittal in the Senate would put every Republican Senator, and the party itself on record in front of the public and history as the corrupt enterprise it is.
I thought Dowd’s piece started off well, but then she got side-tracked into defending Pelosi. I would have liked her to follow through on the Puritan angle. The progressives, as she calls them, really are trying to enforce an orthodoxy, which I object to on principle. Our political system isn’t built for that, and I can’t see any good coming of it. It’s not just their policies that aren’t congenial to the indepedents, but their methods. No one likes a scold. Goody Cortez and Goody Omar can take their stacks of scarlet letters, and go away.
Google tells me that Clinton’s poll numbers were highest after impeachment proceedings, so there may well be something to that argument (that attempted impeachment actually gives politicians a boost).
Regarding the Left – I think the major issue there is that there’s been little progress made in creating an overarching narrative for democrats that appeals to both the excited fringes and the moderate middle. I think Bernie Sanders made some progress in creating broad populist appeal in 2016 (and I say that as someone who is not crazy about many of his policies, but from an impartial point of view, I think it’s fair to say he made a good bit of progress in winning bipartisan populist support,) but his message has been diluted after being associated with similar but far less popular messages. For example, “healthcare for all” was turned into “healthcare for all including illegal immigrants”, so now when the topic comes up at all it becomes a divisive one.
As I’ve said before, I wonder if part of the issue here is decreasing partisanship in the US in general, meaning both parties are simply losing their moderate wings to independents – but at the same time, you don’t have independent parties producing candidates and policies. So you have an increasingly large unaffiliated middle voting on policies created by increasingly small and polarized parties.
To a great extent the Clinton impeachment was vindictive, and appeared so. It’s clear that the same impulse is at work for some impeachment backers in Congress now. If there is not a strong public majority for impeachment, it will only look like political score-settling.
The best thing that could happen is for Trump to be impeached and convicted with a high percentage of Republican votes in the Senate. Then we could dance on his grave.
Then the entire world could become convinced evolution is true; popes, preachers, and imam’s would admit they were wrong all along; and peace would reign in the world.
That won’t happen. The next best thing does not involve impeaching Trump. In the realm of the possible (and excluding medical events) the best scenario is a Trump election loss next year.
Sub
My wife attended the last Democratic national convention as a Sanders delegate and saw this same sort of stupid, purity-based anger against Clinton when he lost. Quite a few of the Bernie supporters swore they would never vote for Hillary. Thanks for Trump guys! Let’s do it again it 2020.