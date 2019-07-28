Puffin videos: A puffling sees the world for the first time, and a tourist befriends a puffin

In line with Bruce Lyons’s post this morning on puffins, I’ll put up two Atlantic puffin (Fratercula arctica) videos. In the first one, a fluffy “puffling”, or young puffin—the second bird extracted from the burrow—encounters the world for the first time. I think this is on the UK’s Farallon Islands, though I can’t quite make out the name. I was interested to see that these birds can live 30-35 years in the wild.

Fortunately, nobody got bit on the nose here.

And a tourist befriends a puffin: