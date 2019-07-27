Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Caturday, July 27, 2019, with only four days to go until August, and National Scotch Day. Make mine a Springbank. And, as it’s the fourth Saturday in July, it’s National Day of the American Cowboy. There are still some of these left, and I’ll honor them by wearing cowboy boots.
Stuff that happened on this day includes:
- 1789 – The first U.S. federal government agency, the Department of Foreign Affairs, is established (it will be later renamed Department of State).
- 1866 – The first permanent transatlantic telegraph cable is successfully completed, stretching from Valentia Island, Ireland, to Heart’s Content, Newfoundland.
- 1890 – Vincent van Gogh shoots himself and dies two days later.
I recent finished what’s regarded as the definitive biography of Van Gogh (it’s about 850 pages of text), and I recommend it very highly. It’s only $20 on Amazon. In that book, the authors make the case, in an Appendix, that Van Gogh did not try to commit suicide, but was shot by somebody else, perhaps a rowdy boy in Auvers known to carry a pistol. The case for murder or an accident rather than suicide, is compelling, and yet Wikipedia still maintains that van Gogh shot himself. The book will show you that he had a horrible life, unrelieved by any periods of joy, and it was a miracle that he made such great art. But, as the Dr. Who episode below shows, he forged great beauty out of pain. The van Gogh shown in this clip is not much like the real van Gogh save in his facial features, for the real one was moody, given to periods of mania, and, above all, dirty and unkempt. I gather that in the other van Gogh episodes of the show his mental illness more graphically.
But this clip, which I posted before—and which was called to my attention by Grania—always brings tears to my eyes anyway:
And here is one of my favorite van Gogh paintings, created in the year he died (1890).
Other stuff that happened on this day:
- 1919 – The Chicago Race Riot erupts after a racial incident occurred on a South Side beach, leading to 38 fatalities and 537 injuries over a five-day period.
- 1921 – Researchers at the University of Toronto, led by biochemist Frederick Banting, prove that the hormone insulin regulates blood sugar.
- 1940 – The animated short A Wild Hare is released, introducing the character of Bugs Bunny.
- 1974 – Watergate scandal: The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee votes 27 to 11 to recommend the first article of impeachment (for obstruction of justice) against President Richard Nixon.
- 1987 – RMS Titanic Inc. begins the first expedited salvage of wreckage of the RMS Titanic.
- 2016 – At a news conference in Florida, U.S. Presidential Candidate Donald Trump publicly appealed to Russia to find and release private emails from Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton; a Special Counsel investigation (2017–2019) later alleged that Russian operatives began hacking into servers at the Democratic National Committee on that same day, leading to the July 13, 2018 indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1768 – Charlotte Corday, French assassin of Jean-Paul Marat (d. 1793)
- 1824 – Alexandre Dumas, fils, French novelist and playwright (d. 1895)
- 1870 – Hilaire Belloc, French-born British writer and historian (d. 1953)
- 1905 – Leo Durocher, American baseball player and manager (d. 1991)
- 1922 – Norman Lear, American screenwriter and producer
- 1948 – Peggy Fleming, American figure skater and sportscaster
- 1975 – Alex Rodriguez, American baseball player
Although A-Rod was known for his hitting (and was suspended for a year for drug use), he was also a very good defensive player. Here are some of his best plays as a third baseman:
Those who snuffed it on this day include:
- 1946 – Gertrude Stein, American novelist, poet, and playwright (b. 1874)
- 1980 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Iranian king (b. 1919)
- 2017 – Sam Shepard, American playwright, actor, author, screenwriter, and director (b. 1943)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili quotes from the gospel of Matthew, showing that an atheist cat knows the Bible better than human believers:
Hili: I was hungry and you gave me food.A: And what now?Hili: Now you may pet me.
Hili: Byłam głodna i nakarmiłeś mnie.
Ja: A co teraz?
Hili: Teraz możesz mnie pogłaskać.
Look at this sleepy duck! I don’t know the breed, but it’s adorable.
I suspect that one of Daphne’s ducklings may be Jewish (which means, of course, that Daphne herself is Jewish). Why? This resemblance:
Reader gravelinspector sent this picture with a note, “A Russian friend saw this a few days ago in London. She didn’t say which tube station.”
Level 5 goose warning! Is there a level 6 and above?
A tweet sent from Grania on November 29 of last year:
A tweet from reader Jiten: a woman loses her beloved Muscovy duck:
Three tweets from Heather Hastie. Here’s a big collateral benefit to having a ponytail:
Oh, the irony!
Here’s someone who really loves their friendly neighborhood fox:
Three tweets from Matthew. I’d say the first one is Banksy, but nobody knows who Banksy is:
Algae-like multicellular organisms existed about 1.6 billion years ago. As the linked paper notes, “Phylogenetic placement of these remains is uncertain, but they indicate that simple macroscopic multicellularity evolved early in the eukaryotic domain.”
Now Robert Ballard is trying to find Amelia Earhart’s plane (sound up):
If Van Gogh was alive for two days after being shot, why did he not tell others what had happened? Seems to me if someone shot him he would have had ample opportunity to let us know? (Not having read the book).
There’s a long section in the Wiki discussing the various possibilities. It says that VG didn’t want to get the boys into trouble, but go read.
One aspect mentioned is the lack of [or rather no mention of by witness reports] black powder burns on his clothes, chest skin & hand. I wonder if there’s a surviving medical report.
I have no opinion – I certainly don’t trust the report of Adeline Ravoux not given until in her ’70s, of events when she was 13yo..
Sleepy duck, nice! Interesting, half of the brain awake, does not appear to be true for this duck. Normally ducks keep their heads up when sleeping.
Not CGI at all, evenly broadly construed. King uses old school live green screen mainly & combines layers which he cleans up in editing software. I’ve watched his insruction/deconstruction vids & every on-screen second equates to 1, 2 maybe 3 hrs work.