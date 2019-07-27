Oberlin pleads poverty in Gibson’s Bakery case, judge requires the College to post $36.4 million bond

Could Oberlin College, like The Evergreen State College, now be in financial difficulties because of ill-advised wokeness? If you’ve been following the story, Gibson’s Bakery sued the College after three students were caught shoplifting or beating up the shop owner (they pleaded guilty). The College and its students then tried to exact revenge, defaming the bakery, accusing it of racism (a charge that proved palpably ridiculous), and even cutting off college business with the store. A local local jury found the College guilty and fined it $11.2 million in compensatory damages and then $33 million in punitive damages, making a total of over $44 million. That was reduced to $25 million (the punitive damages were higher than allowed by Ohio law), but then the judge slapped another $6.5 million on Oberlin to cover the Gibsons’ expenses and lawyer fees. Ergo, the college is in the hole for over $31 million.

I thought Oberlin had enough dosh in the endowment or reserves to cover that, but now, according to the Legal Insurrection site, the College has asked the judge to consider post-trial appeals and also postpone the “execution of the judgment” (i.e., Oberlin’s payout). In many cases like this, bond has to be posted by the indebted party to assure that it will be able to pay off should the judgment hold, but Oberlin requested that no bond be ordered. See the article below for Oberlin’s pathetic plea of poverty:

The interest alone on the judgment (assuming a rate of 5%) is more than $4,000 per day, and that will presumably be added to the total fees should Gibson’s ultimately prevail. Ergo Gibson’s asked for this (indent from Legal Insurrection site; increased indent from Gibson’s appeal to the court):

The judgment interest rate in 2019 is 5%. Therefore, if appeals of this case last just three years, the total amount of post-judgment interest that Defendants will have to pay is $4,742,179.77 –which is $1,580,726.59 per year or $4,330.76 per day. [JAC: This, added to the previous award, adds up to $36 million, which is the bond that the judge just required the College to post.] Three years appears likely for the appeals process, according to Gibson’s Bakery: Since the jury’s verdict, Oberlin College has given every indication that they are digging in for a long battle. For instance, Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar has broadcasted plans for an upcoming “lengthy and complex legal process” in her public statements… Defendants have already expressed that they will not accept the verdict of the Lorain County jury. They have also suggested that they will not accept any adverse decision by the Ninth District Court of Appeals and, instead, will ultimately proceed to the Ohio Supreme Court. The Supreme Court of Ohio’s 2018 Statistical Summary shows that the time from filing a jurisdictional appeal to the Supreme Court until a full merit review by that Court averages 496 days.5 As such, a three-year period of appeals (through the Ninth District and Ohio Supreme Court) is a conservative timeframe for purposes of setting the appropriate post-judgment interest amount to be included in the bond requirement. The need for such bond is made clear by the College’s own statements about its dire financial straits. If the College is to be believed, there is serious concern about its ability to pay this sizeable judgment three years from now. At trial, and in its recent filing, the College represented that there was only $59.1 million of unrestricted endowment funds available to pay any dollar judgment and that $10 million of those funds had already been committed to pay down the College’s existing debt. [Trial Tr., June 12, 2019 at 95:13-21] There remains $190 million of existing debt on the College’s books. [Id.] The College has also testified that it has a significant operating deficit and that its deficit situation is not sustainable…. [Trial Tr., June 12, 2019 atpp. 86:1-6, 88:1-9]

Note that, like Evergreen State, Oberlin’s enrollment is also declining. This is also from the Gibson’s motion:

The College also testified at trial that they have experienced a “significant” and “steady” decline of enrollment from 2014 to 2018. [Trial Tr., June 12, 2019 at 79:4-17] In describing their economic position, the College offered Exhibit N-33 at trial, which is its May 10, 2019 report entitled “One Oberlin: The Academic & Administrative Program Review Final Report.” [Trial Tr., June 12, 2019 at pp. 99-100] In that Report, the College describes its alleged financial hardships and warns about how many other private colleges have had to close due to financial difficulties …[Ex. N-33, pp. 4-5]. Thus, we know that Oberlin College could attempt to continue using its available funds to pay down its other debts between now and the filing of a notice of appeal, thereby leaving less available to pay the judgment in this case.

Too bad for the College, as the judge, although he did allow a stay on Oberlin’s payments to the Gibsons, just ordered the College to post a $36 million bond by July 31, as detailed in the following article on the same site:

The judge’s decision is below, and Legal Insurrection adds this.

Will Oberlin College be able to secure a bond? Probably, but it might not be as easy as you would think. At a minimum Oberlin College would have to pledge substantial liquid collateral, perhaps even 100% of the total judgments plus enough to cover interest. The insurance companies writing these appeal bonds want to take zero risk. It’s possible that Oberlin College could get another financial institution to guarantee payment to the insurance company, but Oberlin College’s credit rating already is under pressure.

