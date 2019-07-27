Cockatoo removes bricks securing the lid of a trash can

Finally, to end your Saturday, here’s a video from Australia of a cockatoo shoving three bricks off of a garbage bin to get at the noms inside. It reminds me of a cat knocking stuff of a table, but the cats do it just to mess with people, while the cockatoo is creatively foraging:

We’ve recently moved into Helensburgh, NSW, Australia. A very beautiful area but we’ve got these clever/pesky Cockatoo’s [sic: the greengrocer’s apostrophe!]. Lots of people put rocks and bricks on their bins to keep them out but these birds have learnt to push the bricks off to get the rewards.

