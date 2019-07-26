I foolishly let my sink overflow (well, to be sure, a beaker fell into the drain and blocked it when I was running the water)*, so I must now clean up a big mess. But we have one good wildlife (or rather astronomy) photo today, from reader Tim Anderson in Oz. His notes are indented:

This image shows a set of emission and reflection nebulae embedded in the Sagittarius constellation (the objects are formally known as IC 6559, 4685, 1274 and 1275). The dark “river” running between the two bright stars to the left is an absorption nebula known as B303.

Imaged with a Skywatcher 254mm F4 Newtonian telescope, an ASI071MC Pro camera on an EQ8 mount. The image comprises ninety 90-second frames stacked and post-processed to taste.