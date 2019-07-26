Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, July 26, 2019, and August will soon be upon us. Let’s hope that the worst of summer’s heat is over.

Today is National Bagelfest, but if you want to eat one be sure to get an authentic bagel, smaller and chewy. These are not easily available compared to the giant, torus-shaped Wonderbreads sold everywhere as “bagels”. It’s also Esperanto Day, celebrating a “worldwide” language that never caught on. I even tried to learn it for a short while when I was young, but gave up when I realized that I would never be able to use it, and that virtually nothing was written in it. Did anyone else ever try to learn this language?

Esperanto even has a flag:

Things that happened on this day in history include:

1745 – The first recorded women’s cricket match takes place near Guildford, England.

1775 – The office that would later become the United States Post Office Department is established by the Second Continental Congress. Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania takes office as Postmaster General.

1861 – American Civil War: George B. McClellan assumes command of the Army of the Potomac following a disastrous Union defeat at the First Battle of Bull Run.

1891 – France annexes Tahiti.

1918 – Emmy Noether’s paper, which became known as Noether’s theorem, was presented at Göttingen, Germany, from which conservation laws are deduced for symmetries of angular momentum, linear momentum, and energy.

Noether’s brilliant paper was perhaps her most famous work, though she made huge contributions in mathematics. As a Jew, she was forced to flee from Nazi Germany, took a job at Bryn Mawr, and died at only 53 of complications from uterine surgery. As Wikipedia notes, “She was described by Pavel Alexandrov, Albert Einstein, Jean Dieudonné, Hermann Weyl and Norbert Wiener as the most important woman in the history of mathematics.” Here’s a photo:

1945 – The Labour Party wins the United Kingdom general election of July 5 by a landslide, removing Winston Churchill from power.

1952 – King Farouk of Egypt abdicates in favor of his son Fuad.

1953 – Cold War: Fidel Castro leads an unsuccessful attack on the Moncada Barracks, thus beginning the Cuban Revolution. The movement took the name of the date: 26th of July Movement

1977 – The National Assembly of Quebec imposes the use of French as the official language of the provincial government.

Oy, how close she came!

2016 – Hillary Clinton becomes the first female nominee for President of the United States by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Notables born on this day include:

1856 – George Bernard Shaw, Irish playwright and critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1950)

1875 – Carl Jung, Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist (d. 1961)

1894 – Aldous Huxley, English novelist and philosopher (d. 1963)

1919 – James Lovelock, English biologist and chemist [100 today, still with us]

1928 – Elliott Erwitt, French-American photographer and director

1943 – Mick Jagger, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1945 – Helen Mirren, English actress

1956 – Dorothy Hamill, American figure skater

1959 – Kevin Spacey, American actor and director [60 today]

1973 – Kate Beckinsale, English actress

1980 – Jacinda Ardern, 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand

Here’s one of many great photos by Erwitt, largely a street photographer. I don’t know whether this one, taken in 1989, was staged (the guy could have been leaping a puddle), but it’s lovely:

Those who died on July 26 include:

1863 – Sam Houston, American general and politician, 7th Governor of Texas (b. 1793)

1926 – Robert Todd Lincoln, American lawyer and politician, 35th United States Secretary of War, son of Abraham Lincoln (b. 1843)

1934 – Winsor McCay, American cartoonist, animator, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1871)

1952 – Eva Perón, Argentinian politician, 25th First Lady of Argentina (b. 1919)

1971 – Diane Arbus, American photographer and academic (b. 1923)

2009 – Merce Cunningham, American dancer and choreographer (b. 1919)

I love Winsor McCay, especially his Little Nemo cartoons and Dream of the Rarebit Fiend, both of which presented surrealistic drawings of strange happenings from weird perspectives. It was a comic strip sui generis. Here’s a Little Nemo strip from 1908:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is practicing body positivity: beauty at every size!

Hili: Everybody is looking for a wonder diet. A: Yes, they want very much to appear younger.

In Polish:

Hili: Wszyscy szukają diety cud.

Ja: Tak, bardzo chcą być młodsi.

Two memes sent by reader Mark Sturtevant. For the first one, Mark says he knew that David Attenborough had a sense of humor. I wonder if this is his real account?!

And Mark identifies this as “a katydid, actually. Probably Pterophylla camellifolia getting into the Plutonium again.”

And from reader Karl:

A tweet sent by Grania on November 29 of last year:

Stop your jibber jabber and reflect on the first picture of sunset from the surface of Mars. Night night pic.twitter.com/PHnfjbjQCR — Philip Boucher-Hayes (@boucherhayes) November 28, 2018

From reader j.j., who notes, “Trump gave a speech before some supporters but the Presidential Seal projected in the background had been altered to feature a Russian eagle holding a bunch of golf clubs. Nobody noticed! I wonder why, perhaps because it’s all-too-true. When I looked for the best image, I found this by your pal Joyce Carol Oates”:

Trump speaks before presidential seal doctored with symbols of Russia and golf https://t.co/3l4N1ZKUFi — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) July 25, 2019

The New York Times now has a story how this seal was taken from an anti-Trump website by a member of Turning Point USA, a conservative organization, and used mistakenly. The miscreant has been fired:

The traditional presidential seal contains the image of an eagle, which holds arrows representing war in one talon and olive branches representing peace in the other. A banner above its head bears the motto “E Pluribus Unum,” Latin for “Out of Many, One.” The eagle in the altered image had two heads, a symbol featured on the national emblem of Russia, the flags of several other countriesand the logos for two Trump golf resorts in Scotland. The symbol is often associated with power and empire. In that seal, the eagle clutches golf clubs and what appears to be a wad of money in its talons. The banner above its head reads “45 Es un Títere,” Spanish for “45 Is a Puppet.” And a shield across the eagle’s chest features five instances of the hammer and sickle, a Communist symbol associated with the Russian Revolution. The event was an unlikely setting for criticism, and it is unclear if the president was aware of the fake seal. He spoke for nearly 80 minutes in front of a supportive audience. The real presidential seal appeared on the lectern and on another part of the screen.

From reader Barry: Van Gogh the Chipmunk gets his noms (be sure to watch the video; it’s amazing how many peanuts he can stick in his gob!)

No one believes that this chipmunk is totally wild! pic.twitter.com/GLzeVqSJps — The Dodo (@dodo) July 22, 2019

Three tweets from Heather Hastie. The first is stunning: a wave touches a cloud!

Wave touching the cloud 😍 pic.twitter.com/8GmFweiWRI — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) July 17, 2019

. . . two tweets featuring Buzz Aldrin. You probably know about his punch in the first one (which I do NOT approve of!), but did you know he was a sartorial icon as well?

Air Force site posted a pic of the surviving Apollo guys… Check out Buzz pic.twitter.com/94H02CE6vZ — Reflets de Tocqueville (@BobbyRayIN63) July 20, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Could Juruš’s body be buried in this one?

Awww… What's in the box? 😱

There are two wooden chests at @narodnimuzeum that a benefactor forbade the museum from opening until 2101.

Not sure how this would mesh with modern day museum acquisition rules. 😲 #MuseumDocumentation pic.twitter.com/baOFaFAI1w — Jack Ashby (@JackDAshby) July 25, 2019

Chimps fish for their vegetables:

We are excited to finally have made it to the site where the algae fishing chimps live. Bakoun chimpanzees of every age‐sex class can be observed to fish for freshwater green algae.

Discover them yourself now at https://t.co/0IeYFJ5QOv! pic.twitter.com/O7gsx2win9 — ChimpandSee (@ChimpandSee) July 24, 2019

I’m sure you can figure out the French here:

Magnifique image de Saturne, observée le 22 mai dernier depuis l'Afrique du Sud, juste avant d'être éclipsée par la Lune. 😍 Crédit : @TheAstroShake pic.twitter.com/rSpgnOjL0n — astropierre (@astropierre) July 25, 2019