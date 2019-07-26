Dong-ta-ra-con-ching! An insane paper, accepted by a Springer-Verlag journal, is now retracted

Reader Jonathan called my attention to post on the website Symptoms of the Universe by a physicist named Philip Moriarty. It points out what may be the craziest paper ever accepted by a decent mainstream science journal—at least in the last few decades. (I’m assuming that the journal Parasitology Research is reputable, though I may be wrong.)

Click on the screenshot to see Moriarty’s piece:

According to the article’s abstract, the authors, eight scientists from Korea, tested a “remediated” drug, mebendazole, against a ciliate parasite that infected a farmed food fish. They thought that by treating the drug in a weird way (read on), they might increase its efficacy and thus the production of fish. The results showed a marginal increase in efficacy and a reduction of deleterious side effects. The problem was how they “remediated” the drug:

Click on the page below to see the now-retracted paper:

The issue, as Moriarty notes with some screen captures, is the way the drug was treated. Read and weep (or laugh loudly):

What? Did the scientists wear tinfoil hats when they did the experiment? And what were the reviewers thinking when they read this? But wait! There’s more: a nice diagram of how they focused “Dong-ta-ra-con-ching” on the drug. I don’t see any trees here, and I have no idea what a “putor program” is, nor do I want to read enough to find out.

The authors conclude this:

The present study is the first study to demonstrate that the toxicity of MBZ could be reduced by remediation of component elements using the FOGF energy that is present in nature. Regardless of the fact that this new approach was initially examined in the marine environment, it has considerable potential for future application to reduce side effects that can occur in medical products applied in both veterinary and human medicines, and also the side effects that can occur during development of numerous new drugs, consequently resulting in the suspension of development.

Yeah, right. Perhaps chemotherapy drugs should now be treated by focusing energy using silkworm poop. . . .

An article at Retraction Watch that discusses this paper reports that the paper was in review for four months before it was accepted. Here’s the journal’s retraction notice (click on screenshot):

Trying to find out how the deuce this paper got accepted, Retraction Watch wrote the editors of the journal, who didn’t respond. Springer Nature (the relevant division of Springer) did, but their response was less than satisfying:

We asked the journal’s editors, Una Ryan of Murdoch University in Australia and Julia Walochnik of the Medical University of Vienna, why it took post-publication peer review to determine that the paper was nonsense. In other words, what exactly were the peer reviewers, editors, and publisher — that’s Springer Nature — doing between March 5, 2018, when the paper was submitted, and July 6, 2018, when it was accepted? The editors did not respond, but apparently forwarded our email to Springer Nature. A spokesperson for the publisher responded:

In the interests of being fair and following due process, the paper was sent for a post publication peer review, following which all authors agreed to retract the paper as stated in the retraction note. We treat all correspondence on integrity matters as confidential and cannot comment on details of the peer review process.

Seriously? What they’re doing here is trying to hide their big mistake. Sure the reviewers and details of the correspondence could be kept confidential, but the outline of what happened can certainly be revealed, like “the reviewers didn’t see this procedure” or “the scientists admitted they made it up.” As it is, everyone gets exculpated—who would see this retraction were it not for Retraction Watch and Moriarty?—and the scientists, who should be laughed out of the field, go blithely along exposing other stuff to dong-ta-ra-con-ching. Oy!

Do note that I’ve had my own run-ins with Springer involving retraction, as a while back the firm published an equally bonkers creationist paper in its journal International Journal of Anthropology and Ethnology, and, when I reported it to Springer, the firm at first defended it. But I persisted, and eventually the paper was retracted, though it’s still on the website. (I once thought it should be taken down, but perhaps it should stand as a monument to blinkered religiously-based dismissing of evolution.)

I add that Springer’s operating profit is enormous: 34%, and that’s not even the highest profit among gouging scientific publishers (Elsevier makes 36% and Wiley 40%). Because of this, I have signed petitions and personally vowed not to work for Elsevier and Springer (I haven’t received requests from Wiley but won’t work for them, either). I found this out after Springer asked me to review a book proposal for them, an onerous task, and then offered me an e-book as payment. Using scientists to do their reviewing and editing for them, either for free or for trifles like e-books, which cost them nothing, is of course the way companies like Elsevier and Springer make their bloated profits, which are further inflated by charging libraries enormous amounts of money to carry their journals.

This is one reason I’m glad I retired, as I don’t have to deal with importuning from companies like this. And, as you see, Springer does everything it can to keep its retractions under wraps.