Today in collegiate dystopia: “Has College Gotten Too Easy?”

by Greg Mayer
The title of this second post in what I hope will be a continuing series comes from the title of a new article in The Atlantic by Joe Pinsker. In the article he discusses an unpublished paper by Jeffrey Denning and colleagues at Brigham Young University. It highlights one of the chief ills of American higher education: that the goal of the system is not education. As noted in my first post in this series, the neoliberal consensus in higher education holds that the goal of higher education is maximization of monetary value. For businesses and legislators, this means colleges should train workers that industry needs in order to maximize profits; for labor advocates, it means training workers for jobs that pay well.
Though it might seem that achievement of this goal can be measured in dollars earned (by businesses or workers), such economic data can be difficult to gather, and suffer from the fact that it can take many years for the payoff of an investment to be evident. In lieu of this, some measure of success in reaching this goal must be agreed upon, and businessmen, legislators, bureaucrats, and educational think tanks, with the ready assent of college administrators, have settled upon graduation rate as the metric by which to measure the results of higher education.
It is to these rates, and how and why they are changing, that Denning et al. address themselves. Noting that graduation rates have gone up recently, but that there are no demographic or academic reasons to readily explain this, they consider that maybe it’s just easier to graduate. Money quote from Pinsker:
If grades are improving but there’s no reason to think that students have become better students, an interesting possibility is raised: The unassuming, academic way Denning puts it in a recent paper (co-authored with his BYU colleague Eric Eide and Merrill Warnick, an incoming Stanford doctoral student) is that “standards for degree receipt” may have changed. A less measured way of saying what that implies: College may have gotten easier… altering what’s necessary to get a degree is “the lowest cost way to increase graduation rates.”
Now, on the face of it, a high graduation rate would seem to be a good thing, and it is; but when you make a metric the goal, then the metric can be gamed, which is what Denning et al. suggest is being done by colleges. This is a well known phenomenon, nicely summarized by Abhishek Chakraborty:
It has been established that when you measure effectiveness solely based on quantitative indicators, people involved have a high incentive to demonstrate less ethical behaviour, and most likely less effective results as well. This is called Campbell’s Law. [emphasis added]
Donald Campbell was an academic psychologist, who expressed his law this way:
The more any quantitative social indicator is used for social decision-making, the more subject it will be to corruption pressures and the more apt it will be to distort and corrupt the social processes it is intended to monitor. [paywalled]
Frederick Hess gives a nice example:
The first time I heard of Campbell’s Law was in a college class in public policy. The professor asked, “Can data ever cause problems? Can it ever hurt?” It seemed like a trick question. Pretty much in unison, the class uncertainly mumbled a version of, “I don’t think so.”
The professor then asked, “What if a police department decides to evaluate officers based on the number of traffic tickets they write? Could anything go wrong?” Someone observed that cops would try to write lots of tickets—including for people who might not deserve them.
The professor asked, “Okay, so what if they flip it? What if they reward cops who issue fewer tickets?” Well, duh. Police might turn a blind eye to real problems.
The instructor smiled and said, “See, you can think of lots of ways where data might hurt.”
Another term for essentially the same phenomenon is Goodhart’s Law: “When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure.”
It seems to me that much of what passes for “reform” in higher education is an instantiation of Campbell’s and Goodhart’s Laws. Under pressure to show results responsive to the neoliberal consensus, measures, which might even have merit, are turned into the purpose of the system, and almost any method may be resorted to to achieve it. It is ironic that use of this measure may pervert even the neoliberal goal: if graduates are required to learn less and have fewer skills, will they really be able to maximize business’s profits, or their own salaries?
I graduated with BS from Tulsa in 77 and MS from Northwestern in 79. A lot of my friends children in Engineering schools seem to have a harder time than I had in my BS degree.
When I was in college in the mid 80s, my father used to tell me that the things that I was learning on college, he learned in high school. I don’t see any reason to think that that hasn’t progressed even further.
I think I was aware of Campbell’s law, but I never heard it put so clear and concrete before – very interesting.
Yes, I’ve always preferred Goodhart’s formulation, as it’s much more concise and, I think, clearer. It also makes clear how it applies to numerous situations and basically anything that involves bureaucracy, where success is almost always measured by metrics these days and the goal is to achieve the “correct” result as measured by those metrics.
Here in the UK there seems to be a marked increase in the number of first class degrees being awarded and concern that this rise cannot be accounted for. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-48951653
The cost of tuition increased significantly at British universities back in 2012, so you can take your pick of explanations for the increase in the award of top degrees. Either students are working harder because college is more expensive and they want to maximise their investment. Or students now regard themselves as customers, and universities feel obliged to award them the class of degree they paid for. Or maybe all of our students are now above average.
My degree was almost 20 years ago – as a mature student – & I was not a star student – but I was consistent. My most satisfying claim is not my high marks, but that I got no mark below 60%. I dropped zero subjects, & put effort into all course units, & I think you can make a case for seeing the spread of marks as you do on one part of the certificates one gets.
However, having interviewed & short-listed, I can say that just having ANY degree ticks a box. Shortlisting & interviewing is another part of the same issue – I am unconvinced that it gets you the right people.
The article linked shows that math scores have fallen in the last 30 years. It does not mention the word science, physics, or biology.
There are a lot more online services for those willing to look for help. I would have gotten better math and physics grades had YouTube existed when I was an undergrad and graduate. And I would have spent less time struggling.
It’s going to be complicated. If rates of graduation are climbing, it probably is in part because of Campbell’s Law as that seems to be a fairly unstoppable force. But there are so many more programs to choose from, so one can navigate through a program that is finely tailored to your interests and abilities. I think another big factor is that it is easier to “pay” for college through student loans. So more can graduate by taking on debt.
Hardly a ‘law’ but perhaps relevant:
Since an institution’s prime directive is to stay open, any means are warranted to do so.
In my long professorial life at a small liberal arts college I witnessed over the decades a steady inflation of grades. That is, a ‘C’ became a ‘B’ became an ‘A.’ Then pluses and minuses were introduced. While the notion was to give faculty a finer tool for evaluation, the effect was to make a ‘B-‘ into a ‘B,’ etc.
Each academic year saw higher grade-point averages and an increase in the number of students graduating ‘cum laude,’ and up. The old ‘gentlemen’s C’–a la G.W. Bush–became a ‘C+’ or disappeared altogether. And the only failing grades were for students’ almost complete abdication of academic responsibilities.
I can say with authority why all this happened: to keep enrollment solid. My school was heavily dependent on tuition, and parents and students (most of whom were A-students in high school) were not interested in paying the high prices if they weren’t virtually guaranteed an academic success that would lead to ‘a good job.’
To hell with the ‘mission statement,’ the curriculum and academic standards: give them a ‘good college experience’ and a credential.
The saddest part: intellectually and educationally, college as I knew it and taught it is over. Probably forever.
Neo-Liberal? How did that happen? My understanding is that liberals tend to emphasize education for the way it broadens one’s mind and mindset — literature, history, science,the study of other cultures — whereas conservatives are all about the employment and the income. The increasing tendency to think of a university education as job training on a path to wealth really got started in the 80’s as rebellion against idealistic hippies — and was associated with being Republican. In general, the stereotype is that Democrats focus on minorities being able to earn a living wage, and become social workers themselves.
I don’t argue that liberal colleges aren’t interested in jobs. Sure. But I’m going to have to be persuaded that when it comes to the goal of education, “maximization of monetary value” is going to be ticked by liberals, neo or otherwise, over “ to become an informed citizen of the world.”
In the last high school I taught in our principal bragged to whoever would listen that something like 93% of the freshman had an A average. She could see nothing wrong with it. She said it’s all about “success”.She Gave me grief for not having similar percentages of A’s in my calculus classes. Aargh.
Lake Wobegon High School?
I mention Goodhart’s (Campbell’s) law in many of my introductory statistics classes, and I’m just generally on a personal crusade to make it better known by mentioning it in conversation whenever possible.
The article is 100% true, and it’s old news in engineering. There is zero incentive to fail a student. Student course evaluations are, I think, correlated with the graduation rate incentive. Instructors want to maximize their numerical scores on student evaluations, and the way to do that is to ensure everyone gets a good grade and make them feel like they earned it. This means cutting back on the breadth and depth of topics and skills.
I think an aspect of that is there are more non-tenure track lecturer positions and they especially feel pressure to be kept on by their university.
This is fascinating. The Campbell/Goodhart Law sums up a good deal that is happening around us. For one thing, it summarizes how the well-intentioned policy of Affirmative Action led to the racket and then religion of Holy Diversity. A classic instance of the law was enacted in the late-lamented Soviet Union. Wiki explains as follows:
“Shturmovshchina (Russian: штурмовщина, IPA: [ʂtʊrmɐfˈɕːinə], last-minute rush, lit. storming)[1] was a common Soviet work practice of frantic and overtime work at the end of a planning period in order to fulfill the planned production target. The practice usually gave rise to products of poor quality at the end of a planning cycle.”
This seems quite evidently true to me. I understand that formally quantifying it is a difficult thing to do, but it is very obvious. Education has become highly commodified. Today any job above flipping burgers requires a college degree in order to be a competitive prospect. Such an increase in demand always attracts providers whose primary goal is profits. Especially when government subsidizes are also involved.
In most cases the employer doesn’t care about qualifying the pedigree of the diploma and for many jobs just about any kind of diploma will do. In many cases the requirement is primarily a means of reducing the stack of applications to a more manageable size.
These pressures combined with human nature and a lack reasonable oversight and regulation at numerous levels leads to a lowering of quality, a lowering of standards and an increase in wealth for a relative few. And not the students.
I think it’s safe to say that degrees in the physical sciences have suffered less than other categories. You do actually have to know some pretty technical stuff to earn your wage at a typical STEM job and you are more likely to be pretty visible if you don’t. But a large number of the jobs outside STEM fields are much easier to get by in and all to nearly all the useful knowledge necessary to be an adequate employee can and are learned on the job.
It occurs to me that, although there is often pressure to lower standards, there are some teachers who resist that corruption. I had several professors who were quite principled in teaching and grading – which I admired, even if some other instructor might have given me a higher grade. I suspect there are counter pressures from some segment of the faculty and students (who are interested in learning for it’s own sake) that might, over time, reverse the current trend. It will probably involve changing the way success is measured.
Campbell’s/Goodhart’s law is a special case of more the general problem: Be careful what you measure and which incentives you set.
People here may also be interested in this book (which contains case studies on K-12 education in US and colleges):
Jerry Muller: The tyranny of metrics. Princeton UP, 2018