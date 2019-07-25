Secular “churches” are on the wane in America

I can’t say I didn’t predict this, because I did. Secular “churches”—weekly assemblies for nonbelievers who still want a regular ceremonial meeting to cater to their spiritual or communal side, are closing down right and left. “Sunday Assemblies”, for instance, have declined from 70 chapters in 2016 to 40 this year, with a concomitant decline in membership.

This article in The Atlantic reports their demise (click on screenshot):

As the article reports, and as we all know, secularism is growing rapidly in the U.S. “Nones”—those who aren’t affiliated with any church—have grown to 25% of all Americans (it was single digits in the 1990s), and, among young folk, comprise 39% of the population. Not all of these are atheists, as some are deists or have a numinous “spiritual” side, but by and large they don’t go to church.

But many of these people retain a need to connect with others, particularly those who found that kind of connection in a conventional church but lost their faith. They miss the mutual helping, the singing, the sermons, the chatting over coffee, and so on. That I can understand, for some of my friends still actually go to church for the community, even though they are nonbelievers.

I predicted that this decline would happen, and for two reasons. First, a meeting without an underpinning of shared beliefs—the kind that can be found in the truth statements of religions, like the divinity, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus—is doomed to dissolve. “Secularism” or “atheism” just doesn’t cut it, because those are largely nonbelief systems. Even if you like science, how many of you, and for how long, will listen to sermons about the wonders of science? And are those the kind of people you want in your community? A preacher shouting “Give me a Darwin!” instead of “Can I have a ‘Hallelujah”?”, with the congregation responding by shouting Chuck’s name (yes, this happens!), just doesn’t cut it, and has an air of desperation. A secular church isn’t based on a shared commitment to anything except to rejection of religion. In principle it sounds good, and for a while many people went to these, but they’re dying the death of a thousand departures.

My second reason is that people are usually able to find communities without the artificiality of a church manqué. They do it in Scandinavia, they do it in France, and they do it in Germany, just to mention a few countries that aren’t very religious but aren’t full of secular churches. People are by nature communal and sociable, and they seek out communities, which can be soccer clubs, reading groups, PTAs, school groups, or even a circle of friends. No, not everyone is successful at this, but they’re successful enough that I doubt you’d find a “secular church” in Copenhagen. (Watch—someone will find one for me!)

Other reasons mentioned in the Atlantic article are these:

Churches demand sacrifices of their members—sacrifices that tend to bind them together (charity efforts, tithing, retreats, and so on). Secular churches may do this, too, but the shared sacrifice doesn’t cause as much cohesion. The article suggests that “challenging rituals and taxing rules work only when they’re part of something sacred: once the veil of sacrality is removed, people no longer care to commit to things that demand their time and dedication.” After all, if you’re going to do onerous work, why would you do that if you want only to be with a group of congenial people who chat, listen, and sing—without the promise of an afterlife?

It’s hard to keep the meetings interesting, for that requires a lot of work booking “acts”, ordering snacks, planning a program, and so on. And secular churches don’t collect money nearly as well as real churches do.

Likewise, there’s not much “transcendence” in secular churches. Yes, you can share awe about the Big Bang, or the Cambrian explosion, but that doesn’t satisfy many people. As the article notes,

Secular congregations can become as meaningful as religious ones, [anthropologist Richard Sosis] said, “but there has to be a sense of transcendence … Transcendence is what gives the community a higher level of meaning than going to Johnny’s Little League game.” It might mean developing more rituals, or sharing more stories. It might mean that ideals they already espouse—such as helping others, or finding wonder in nature—get elevated to a sacred level. The irony is that to get away from religion, they may need to re-create it.

In other words, keeping these things running is a lot of work, work that you may be less willing to do when you don’t sense a divine will behind it. Don’t get me wrong: I think secular assemblies are fine for those who need such a thing. But I wouldn’t go near them, as my requirements for communality are amply met in my daily life—probably largely through the community of this website! But even before I started this site ten years ago, I was an atheist without an assembly, and was perfectly happy.

So I predict that secular “churches” and assemblies will continue to die, as will the religious assemblies on which they’re modeled. Perhaps in a century or two, the U.S. will be like Sweden and Denmark in this way—and we’ll be the better for it!

h/t: BJ