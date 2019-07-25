Secular “churches” are on the wane in America

I can’t say I didn’t predict this, because I did. Secular “churches”—weekly assemblies for nonbelievers who still want a regular ceremonial meeting to cater to their spiritual or communal side, are closing down right and left. “Sunday Assemblies”, for instance, have declined from 70 chapters in 2016 to 40 this year, with a concomitant decline in membership.
This article in The Atlantic reports their demise (click on screenshot):
As the article reports, and as we all know, secularism is growing rapidly in the U.S. “Nones”—those who aren’t affiliated with any church—have grown to 25% of all Americans (it was single digits in the 1990s), and, among young folk, comprise 39% of the population. Not all of these are atheists, as some are deists or have a numinous “spiritual” side, but by and large they don’t go to church.
But many of these people retain a need to connect with others, particularly those who found that kind of connection in a conventional church but lost their faith. They miss the mutual helping, the singing, the sermons, the chatting over coffee, and so on. That I can understand, for some of my friends still actually go to church for the community, even though they are nonbelievers.
I predicted that this decline would happen, and for two reasons. First, a meeting without an underpinning of shared beliefs—the kind that can be found in the truth statements of religions, like the divinity, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus—is doomed to dissolve. “Secularism” or “atheism” just doesn’t cut it, because those are largely nonbelief systems. Even if you like science, how many of you, and for how long, will listen to sermons about the wonders of science? And are those the kind of people you want in your community? A preacher shouting “Give me a Darwin!” instead of “Can I have a ‘Hallelujah”?”, with the congregation responding by shouting Chuck’s name (yes, this happens!), just doesn’t cut it, and has an air of desperation. A secular church isn’t based on a shared commitment to anything except to rejection of religion. In principle it sounds good, and for a while many people went to these, but they’re dying the death of a thousand departures.
My second reason is that people are usually able to find communities without the artificiality of a church manqué. They do it in Scandinavia, they do it in France, and they do it in Germany, just to mention a few countries that aren’t very religious but aren’t full of secular churches. People are by nature communal and sociable, and they seek out communities, which can be soccer clubs, reading groups, PTAs, school groups, or even a circle of friends. No, not everyone is successful at this, but they’re successful enough that I doubt you’d find a “secular church” in Copenhagen. (Watch—someone will find one for me!)
Other reasons mentioned in the Atlantic article are these:
- Churches demand sacrifices of their members—sacrifices that tend to bind them together (charity efforts, tithing, retreats, and so on). Secular churches may do this, too, but the shared sacrifice doesn’t cause as much cohesion. The article suggests that “challenging rituals and taxing rules work only when they’re part of something sacred: once the veil of sacrality is removed, people no longer care to commit to things that demand their time and dedication.” After all, if you’re going to do onerous work, why would you do that if you want only to be with a group of congenial people who chat, listen, and sing—without the promise of an afterlife?
- It’s hard to keep the meetings interesting, for that requires a lot of work booking “acts”, ordering snacks, planning a program, and so on. And secular churches don’t collect money nearly as well as real churches do.
- Likewise, there’s not much “transcendence” in secular churches. Yes, you can share awe about the Big Bang, or the Cambrian explosion, but that doesn’t satisfy many people. As the article notes,
Secular congregations can become as meaningful as religious ones, [anthropologist Richard Sosis] said, “but there has to be a sense of transcendence … Transcendence is what gives the community a higher level of meaning than going to Johnny’s Little League game.” It might mean developing more rituals, or sharing more stories. It might mean that ideals they already espouse—such as helping others, or finding wonder in nature—get elevated to a sacred level. The irony is that to get away from religion, they may need to re-create it.
In other words, keeping these things running is a lot of work, work that you may be less willing to do when you don’t sense a divine will behind it. Don’t get me wrong: I think secular assemblies are fine for those who need such a thing. But I wouldn’t go near them, as my requirements for communality are amply met in my daily life—probably largely through the community of this website! But even before I started this site ten years ago, I was an atheist without an assembly, and was perfectly happy.
So I predict that secular “churches” and assemblies will continue to die, as will the religious assemblies on which they’re modeled. Perhaps in a century or two, the U.S. will be like Sweden and Denmark in this way—and we’ll be the better for it!
We’ve had them for centuries in the UK. We call them pubs.
ROTFL!
cr
> Churches demand sacrifices of their members
The knights who say Ni demand a sacrifice! We want… A SHRUBBERY!
(One that looks nice. And not too expensive.)
😀
All I can say is Thank G*d this oxymoronic idea is becoming extinct.
I agree with PCC(E)’s sentiment that “secular assemblies are fine for those who need such a thing”; but I find the phenomenon odd and off-putting.
Yeah and I think part of that is because people always ruin things. If you assemble with a bunch of people, it just takes one jerk to ruin it for everyone and that can be anything from making passive aggressive remarks, trying to take over, or engaging in socially detrimental activities like gossiping. For this reason, I just like to stay away from group activities & socialize with small groups of people I’ve vetted as not nuts.
+1
Why not just join a club that aligns with your interests?
Natural selection in action.
I often think about the evolutionary fitness traits of various religions. For instance the concept of eternal damnation is a powerful survival trait for religions – quite the motivation tool for the authorities to leverage. Religions without a fear factor are not as resilient.
Atheism is a religion in the same sense that not collecting stamps is a hobby. It’s easy to organize a stamp collecting club. It’s very hard to organize a club for people who don’t collect stamps.
I haven’t heard this one before. Very fitting – I like it.
It’s interesting to see how groups like The Satanic Temple go about things. They identify as a non theistic religion. I think that might work where just a bunch of atheists hanging out won’t because there are ethics and beliefs that bind them.
Years ago I went, with my parents, to a Unitarian Fellowship. One of the things that held the small group together effectively was their common experience coming out of repressive churches. They were not all atheists, but they were adamantly against churches and spent a good deal of time chatting about it and laughing about bitter experiences. They are still meeting a half century later. I don’t know if they still are bonded by resentments. Perhaps new generations see more to it than that.
This could be a normal drop off after early adoption of any novel idea. Now comes the hard work of growing the groups that have survived, slowly adapting them over time to become more and more successful
We are past the “Peak of Inflated Expectations” and falling into the “Trough of Disillusionment”. Next comes the “Slope of Enlightenment” and the “Plateau of Productivity”>
Or, you can look at it in the Forming-Storming-Norming-Performing model. We formed and stormed. Now, we have to normalize the structures.
Well, maybe.
The trouble with highly organised concoctions such as this is that they create a sense of obligation, which many people (especially freethinkers) tend to shy away from.
Plus, they need someone to organise them. A few years ago the ‘philosopher’ Alain de Botton wrote down detailed instructions as to how this should be done, complete with atheist temples, prescribed songs and readings, and secular sermons, taken no doubt from the writings of St Alain himself. The idea got absolutely nowhere, I am glad to say.
I’ll stick to the home crowds at Harlequins, thanks. Plus of course the social amenities mentioned by yiamcross at #1 above.
Secular churches? = herding cats (attempting to).
rz
WEIT is as close to a secular church as I want to get. 😉
You have actually illustrated a point.
More and more people socialise online, and younger generations are more and more accustomed to going online. (‘Social media’, ugh.) I would expect this to cut into the membership of all ‘real-life’ organisations, whether religious or secular (other than those that feature some physical activity).
cr
sub
When I lived in the UK I was a member:
http://hastingshumanists.blogspot.com/search?q=hellemans
Here in central PA we have Nittany Freethought which is a Meetup bunch. We met once a month. Then a number of years ago we added Skeptical Eating and Drinking so as to have two club meetings a month. Sometimes we have as many as eighteen coming. Other times it’s just three or four.
We talk about anything and socialize. Even if we don’t specifically talk about atheism, it’s still good to be around people like ourselves and not feel like we should shut up and stay in the closet.
Sorry, this group is not in the UK, but in Nebraska. Well, things are kicking there as well…
“Secular congregations can become as meaningful as religious ones, [anthropologist Richard Sosis] said, “but there has to be a sense of transcendence … Transcendence is what gives the community a higher level of meaning.”
That is why Nature has to be recognized for its TRANSCENDENT qualities! You don’t want to have a Church Of Non-Believers; yes, how sacred is that? But, you might have Gatherings that pay homage to Nature’s Moments. Like every spring: “Bring flowers of the rarest, bring flowers of the fairest, bring flowers to the loveliest queen of the May!” That’s what we used to sing at Catholic grade school every May First. And Winter Solstice, I already celebrate that even if it is infected with a little Jesus ideology. I’m a sucker for a good communal sing of “Silent Night”. Or how about death? Isn’t it nice to sing “Swing Low Sweet Chariot…come’n for to carry me away” ???
But I guess you hard-asses here at WEIT will think all that is just mush. “Can’t we all just see that only physics is true?”, you think. And the answer is: “It’s not. Living things TRANSCEND, so does Consciousness, and so does KNOWLEDGE.
There is transcendence worth celebrating in Nature, and taking it in emotionally and making it a communal standard. That is kinda like a Nature Religion. We oughta try one.
Huh? Hey? Are you thinking that the rest of us, other than you, at WEIT do not enjoy transcendence?
We atheists come in all flavors. We’re quite capable of experiencing awe and transcendence without abandoning science and rigorous thinking.
The only thing I miss from the church of my youth [Goshen College Mennonite] is the marvelous a capella singing. I don’t know of any other place where one can gather with a thousand other folks and sing excellent four [or more] part harmonies.