More horror from the Trump administration: federal government to resume executions after a sixteen-year hiatus

Given the lack of evidence that capital punishment is a deterrent, the fact that it’s more expensive—given the appeals system—than life without parole, the ineluctable fact that innocent people have been executed and, if the death penalty were abolished, they could have been freed, and the fact that capital punishment is barbaric and often painful, it’s a no-brainer that it should be abolished in favor of other punishments. These alternatives could include life without parole (or, as they do in Norway, 25 years with a reassessment for parole). Every first-world country save Japan has abolished capital punishment.
And the federal government hasn’t executed anyone since 2003. Remember that the federal death penalty differs from state death penalties: the former is limited to a narrower range of crimes and is used much less frequently. While 60 inmates are on death row in federal prisons (most in Terre Haute, Indiana), only three have been executed after the federal penalty was reinstated in 1988 (see below). Now, thanks to Trump’s attorney general, they’re set to kill five more. Here are the three executed in the last 31 years.
a. Timothy McVeigh, executed 2001 for the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.
b. Juan Raul Garza, Latino male, executed 2001. Garza, a marijuana distributor, was convicted and sentenced to death in August 1993, in Texas for the murders of three other drug traffickers.
c. Louis Jones, executed on March 18, 2003 for the kidnap and murder of a young female soldier.
The Death Penalty Information Center notes this:
The federal death penalty was held unconstitutional following the Supreme Court’s opinion of Furman v. Georgia in 1972. Unlike the quick restoration of the death penalty in most states, the federal death penalty was not reinstated until 1988, and then only for a very narrow class of offenses. The Federal Death Penalty Act of 1994 greatly expanded the number of eligible offenses to about 60.
According to many sources, including the Springfield News-Sun and Reuters, the Trump administration has just now re-started these executions. From the former source:
For the first time in over sixteen years, the federal government will resume using the death penalty, as Attorney General William Barr on Thursday announced that five federal inmates would be put to death for their crimes, with the first execution scheduled for December 9, 2019.
“Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President,” Barr said in a written statement released by the Justice Department.
Five execution dates were announced by Barr for five inmates convicted of murder, starting with Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group, who murdered a family of three in Arkansas, and was found guilty in May of 1999.
“The Justice Department upholds the rule of law—and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system,” Barr added.
Of course they didn’t have to do this; it’s up to Barr whether these people get executed or not—and when. I of course favor punishments, and very stringent ones for murder and other horrific crimes. But I don’t favor capital punishment for the reasons I gave above. It’s purely vindictive and offers neither rehabilitation nor deterrence nor rectification of false convictions. I see no reason save vindictiveness to kill someone rather than letting them stay in prison for either life or for a very long time.
Here’s where we stand relative to other nations in our use of government executions. The red ones are the bad ones, and we’re red:
This recent decision bespeaks a lack of humanity, of empathy, and of a failure to realize that criminals had no choice about what they did.
I have to admit this is shocking — I would have thought the Trump administration would be trying to bring back public executions.
Think of the ratings.
He might yet go there. Give him a few days.
I agree with you Jerry: It’s time to stop capital punishment in the USA.
One more example of how America was so great in the fifties and sixties. For rich white men.
Why, seemingly out of the blue, did Barr just now announce this policy? Is it his own idea or is he acting on Trump’s orders? Is this an attempt by Trump to give the base what it wants – cruelty? Whatever the reason, it is another incident in the daily descent of the country into an authoritarian hell, with half the country applauding Trump’s every move.
I immediately thought: A useful distraction from all that impeachment talk.
“Is this an attempt by Trump to give the base what it wants – cruelty? ”
Yes. They’d have public hangings if they could. People will be encouraged to share videos of executions on Facebook. We’ve basically become ISIS.
Yes, his base would love it! But they need a nice, three word chant to match “Lock Her Up!” and “Send Them Back.”
“Kill! Kill! Kill!” doesn’t have the same gravitas.
I wonder how many demanding the end of the electoral college would favour a referendum on capital punishment. Let the majority rule?
Those two things are related somehow?
Damn, haven’t encountered a disjointed question like that since overhearing a neighbor ask my dad “does he walk to work or carry his lunch?”
We would need a constitutional amendment (or at least an interstate compact) to do away with the electoral college — either of which would require broad popular support among the American public.
The Eighth Amendment in our Bill of Rights already prohibits “cruel and unusual punishments.” It makes no more sense to propose a vote on the interpretation of that clause than it would to take a vote on the interpretation of the Free Speech or Religion clauses of the First Amendment.
Then I guess to do away with the death penalty definitively, you’d need a constitutional amendment as well.
If ever one needed a microcosm of the Trump administration’s policy incoherence, look no further than criminal justice.
On the one hand, Donald Trump touts himself as a champion of sentencing reform, and not long ago commuted the sentence of a grandmother serving life for drug dealing (at the entreaty of Kim Kardashian, wife of Trump’s other Oval Office advisor, Kanye West). On the other, in addition to scheduling five new federal executions over a two-month stretch, Trump has lauded the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte and China’s Xi Jinping as models for how to alleviate this nation’s own drug problem — by executing accused drug dealers.
A similar (and I think not unrelated) incoherence plagues Trump’s policy regarding the use of military force. He campaigned as an “isolationist” (one who wouldn’t start “stupid wars,” like certain Bushes he could name). But since taking office, when not parading tanks around the National Mall and bragging about his yooge military budget, he’s threatened to use his “big button” to deploy nuclear weapons against North Korea and (just a couple days ago) Afghanistan. And, by his own report, he was recently within 15 minutes of launching a bombing raid on Iran (until being warned by “his general” that he might get his hair mussed by actually killing some actual Iranians).
I don’t see Trump’s “use of force” strategy (meaning the policy that develops around his impulsive thought process) as truly hawkish. It’s the bully writ large: posture, bluff, take no risks. My fear is that our global opponents see this and do as they like knowing there won’t be consequences.
Most self-proclaimed utilitarians on the issue of punishment are, in fact, closet retributivists. That is, most of them would say it is wrong to punish the innocent even when doing so has utilitarian benefit, such as reducing crime (e.g., by punishing family members of suicide bombers or deserters in war, or by dispensing with the requirement of fair trials in favor of trials that “seem” fair in the eyes of the public). Instead, most utilitarians think it is wrong to punish a person who does not “deserve” it—no matter how much “good” the punishment might do in the form of deterrence, etc. When one is a retributivist, however, it is incoherent to rule out a given form of punishment, e.g., death, for people who morally “deserve” it. The question is, then, is there ever a person whose deeds are so bad that the person “deserves” to be put to death?
Well, when you have a toddler, in the sense of attention span and of attention seeking, in office, what should we expect?
+1
Apart from satisfying the president’s psychopathic curiosity about what it feels like to have people killed, it also defines a particular relationship between the state and the citizenry.
That particular relationship will no doubt be developed even further in the near future. It’s on a continuum, I think, with passively accepting the death & dismemberment of a journalist, and the return of citizen tortured to the brink of death, by a fascist state whose dictator was absolved of responsibility by the, again, fascinated president.
I think the disarray among the would-be (or should-be) opposition is partly due to their initial refusal to admit the extent of their initial defeat in 2016, and never having previously encountered anything in politics quite of this nature before, or with as evil as what is beginning now.
At least that’s my personal view from Germany. But maybe I’m wrong. I hope so, but I doubt it.
I agree the death penalty should be ended for all the reasons laid out in the post. There is one point in favor, which is the catharsis provided, which is not quite the same as retribution. I can’t say I feel bad about Timothy McVeigh’s end. Another point in favor is the ultimate removal of the danger posed by the executed. Had El Chapo been executed prior to his first escape, lives would have been saved.
Another point about the death penalty. Is it really less humane than life in an American prison? Myself, I would rather be dead. I think real reform of our barbaric prisons should be higher priority than outlawing the death penalty – certainly more people have been “executed” (not to mention beaten or raped) by fellow inmates than by the state.
DPIC wrote:
An egregious misrepresentation. The (highly fractured) opinions merely found the several laws on the books at the time “cruel and unusual” by dint of their capricious application. The constitutionality of capital punishment in general was never challenged.