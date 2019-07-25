A lovely video about Arctic animals

As reader Michael notes, this 11-minute National Geographic video on Arctic animals (released just today) gives too much time to the cameraman, but is well worth watching to see the polar bears, arctic hares, lemming, snowy owls, ptarmigans, and—my personal favorite—the adorable, cat-sized Arctic fox. The fox does its famous acoustically-oriented snow dive (note its reddish-brown feet), and a silent snowy owl picks off a hapless lemming. It’s a land of white animals (except for the lemmings, who suffer for their coloration).
Lagniappe: a lovely Aurora Borealis appears at the end.
You can see part 1 here and part 2 here. Polar bear fight club!
Very nice. The snowy owl sequence switches between 2 birds. A female (so not “this guy”) and a male.
Thrilling imagery — so much of the most excellent cinematography is the work of wildlife photographers.
Yes, the one in these videos could be a bit less of a Laughing Boy, at least for my taste. But that’s down to the laws of physics, etc., of course.
Yet it also fascinating, I think, to observe how film crews go about capturing these fascinating shots.