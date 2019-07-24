Robert Mueller’s live testimony

PBS is broadcasting Robert Mueller’s testimony live, and it’s been going on for almost an hour. At any rate, you can see it below, and here’s the precis from PBS:
Former special counsel Robert Mueller has begun his July 24 testimony on the Russia investigation. Mueller, who led an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign, agreed to appear before Congress after a subpoena from Democrats, but warned he would not go beyond what was already documented in his final report. Stay tuned for PBS NewsHour’s ongoing coverage of Mueller’s testimony, which begins at 8:30 a.m. in a House Judiciary Committee hearing, and continues at noon with a House Intelligence committee hearing.
I doubt that I’ll have time to watch much of this, but am putting this up for those who have the time. Please put any comments below.
I have been watching on TV. It is covered on many channels – take your pick. I will have to DVR some of it as I have an appointment to go to. The republicans as usual are obstructing, just like their boss. I think the democrats are doing a pretty good job and have planned their questions well.
One observation concerning Robert Mueller. He is showing his age as is to be expected. I can certainly see why he did not want to do this. I expect the part one session will go much better than part two.
Mueller does seem a bit doddery, but then I probably would be in similar circs.
He contradicted himself on the collusion/conspiracy distinction, which is perhaps a bit of a red herring. Regardless of what you call it, the legal bar for collusion/conspiracy is set high, and actions that in the vernacular would be called collusion would not necessarily be prosecutable. Also, it’s possible that one reason it wasn’t prosecutable was because of the Trump campaign’s incompetence – attempted collusion is not a crime, apparently!
Mueller also said that he hadn’t been hindered in his investigation at all, shortly after explaining that he tried for 12 months to interview the President. Not sure what that is if it’s not a hindrance.
To me, the the two most important questions to ask Mueller are 1) is the publicly available, redacted report a fair representation of the unredacted report (given Mueller’s referral to the report as his “testimony”, my sense is that it probably is), and 2) did Mueller “finish” his investigation, or was he instructed to wrap up once Barr became AG?
Both questions are pretty critical to our ability to contextualize what the available report says, and I’m not aware that either has ever been answered in any satisfactory manner.
This is from Mr. Jeffries (NY):
“Three Elements of Obstruction of Justice
1. Obstructive Act
2. Nexus to an Official Proceeding
3. Corrupt Intent”
Mr. Jeffries questions Mueller. They go through and check off each one. Mr. Jeffries then says at the end, “The President must be held accountable one way or the other.” Mueller then goes on to address the way Mr. Jeffries went through the checklist and said, “I’m not saying it’s out of the ballpark.” Mueller then says something like “however” and then: “I’m not supportive of that analytical charge.”
Why wouldn’t Mueller be? They went through the checklist together and it seemed like everything was there.
What’s most surprising is the difference between the image a lot of people have had in their heads about the guy – some kind of combination of the Terminator and Captain America, whose stentorian proclamations would echo through the ages if only he opened his mouth – and the image we actually see now, when he’s under pressure from both sides and is forced to speak extemporaneously.
It reminds me of when Gordon Brown became PM, and he turned from being a fierce, serious, stern authority figure who the public could trust to shepherd the country, into a desperate PR creation who had to be coached in how to smile. When he emerged from the shadows there was a huge discrepancy between what the public expected and what he gave them
Mueller has information that could directly impact multiple ongoing prosecutions and will absolutely not risk disclosing any of it by going beyond the bounds of his report. And he’s said he wouldn’t discuss anything not in the report many times, so this is not surprising.
Personally I think the people who imagined Mueller as Superman are just as delusional as the people who think he’s a secret Trumpist ally.
It’s looking like Republicans were specifically told to ask Mueller questions the DOJ barred him from answering. Top tier scummy.
Outside of Rachel Maddow’s feverish dreams, this is going nowhere.