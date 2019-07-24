Robert Mueller’s live testimony

PBS is broadcasting Robert Mueller’s testimony live, and it’s been going on for almost an hour. At any rate, you can see it below, and here’s the precis from PBS:

Former special counsel Robert Mueller has begun his July 24 testimony on the Russia investigation. Mueller, who led an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign, agreed to appear before Congress after a subpoena from Democrats, but warned he would not go beyond what was already documented in his final report. Stay tuned for PBS NewsHour’s ongoing coverage of Mueller’s testimony, which begins at 8:30 a.m. in a House Judiciary Committee hearing, and continues at noon with a House Intelligence committee hearing.

I doubt that I’ll have time to watch much of this, but am putting this up for those who have the time. Please put any comments below.