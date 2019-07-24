Today we have another batch of gorgeous bird photos from Reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram page here, and Facebook page here). The IDs are his.

I requested the loon chick photo for this site when I saw it on Colin’s Facebook page:

Northern Pintail (Anas acuta): [Colin’s note: “The Northern Pintail that looks like it was dipped in shellac had just brought its head up from under water a nano-second before the water had a chance to run off.”]