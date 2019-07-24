Today we have another batch of gorgeous bird photos from Reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram page here, and Facebook page here). The IDs are his.
I requested the loon chick photo for this site when I saw it on Colin’s Facebook page:
Common Loon (Gavia immer):
Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):
Rufous Hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus):
Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):
Red-breasted Sapsucker (Sphyrapicus ruber):
Hairy Woodpecker (Leuconotopicus villosus):
Black Oystercatcher (Haematopus bachmani):
Bewick’s Wren (Thryomanes bewickii):
Northern Pintail (Anas acuta): [Colin’s note: “The Northern Pintail that looks like it was dipped in shellac had just brought its head up from under water a nano-second before the water had a chance to run off.”]
Eurasian Wigeon (Mareca penelope):
Common loon? Is that what I’d call the Great Northern Diver? Lovely!
Yes, In Eurasia it is known as a Great Northern Diver; Common Loon in North America.
And, like some of Jerry’s linguistic pet peeves, this brings up one of mine. North America is not the northern US states like many seem to think. North America is comprised of Canada, United States and Mexico, and technically, even more broadly including Greenland, Central American countries northward from the Columbia/Panama border, and the Caribbean Islands.
