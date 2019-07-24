Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have another batch of gorgeous bird photos from Reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram page here, and Facebook page here). The IDs are his.

I requested the loon chick photo for this site when I saw it on Colin’s Facebook page:

Common Loon (Gavia immer):

Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):

Rufous Hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus):

Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

Red-breasted Sapsucker (Sphyrapicus ruber):

Hairy Woodpecker (Leuconotopicus villosus):

Black Oystercatcher (Haematopus bachmani):

Bewick’s Wren (Thryomanes bewickii):

Northern Pintail (Anas acuta): [Colin’s note: “The Northern Pintail that looks like it was dipped in shellac had just brought its head up from under water a nano-second before the water had a chance to run off.”]

Eurasian Wigeon (Mareca penelope):

  1. Liz
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 7:37 am | Permalink

    Beautiful.

    Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 7:38 am | Permalink

    Wow

    Reply
  3. Charles Sawicki
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 7:39 am | Permalink

    Great photos!

    Reply
  4. jkpotter101
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 7:45 am | Permalink

    Wow!! These are great!!

    Reply
  5. Terry Sheldon
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 8:17 am | Permalink

    Lovely as always. Thanks!!

    Reply
  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 8:21 am | Permalink

    Fan-tastic. It does not get better. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  7. Dominic
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 8:22 am | Permalink

    Common loon? Is that what I’d call the Great Northern Diver? Lovely!

    Reply
    • Colin.
      Posted July 24, 2019 at 8:39 am | Permalink

      Yes, In Eurasia it is known as a Great Northern Diver; Common Loon in North America.

      And, like some of Jerry’s linguistic pet peeves, this brings up one of mine. North America is not the northern US states like many seem to think. North America is comprised of Canada, United States and Mexico, and technically, even more broadly including Greenland, Central American countries northward from the Columbia/Panama border, and the Caribbean Islands.

      Reply
  8. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 8:43 am | Permalink

    Nice work!

    Reply
  9. Graham Head
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 8:45 am | Permalink

    Wonderful photographs.

    Reply
  10. jblilie
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 8:59 am | Permalink

    Stunning photos Colin! Thanks for sharing these!

    Reply
  11. phar84
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 10:10 am | Permalink

    The props are almost as photogenic as the subjects, nice work.

    Reply
  12. Kevin Henderson
    Posted July 24, 2019 at 10:10 am | Permalink

    I love the waterspout. Those are fantastic. I imagine the wonderful time spent just sitting around getting those pictures too.

    Reply

