Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ bicycles

Here’s another Jesus and Mo post destined to be banned in Pakistan because it’s considered blasphemous by Muslims (somehow Christians never raise objections, despite the many laws against blaspheming Christianity). This week’s strip, called “ride”, in fact mocks ultra-Orthodox Judaism. And it came with this email note:

We’re back. Here’s the story upon which this week’s strip is based: http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/213170#.V1GE6fkrKUk

If you go to the short article, published in Arutz Sheva (a religious Zionist site), you’ll see this:

A step too far? Recent years have seen some haredi rabbis competing over who can levy the most stringencies on their followers. But the rabbi of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Nahlaot has raised eyebrows among much of the haredi public after issuing a ban on girls aged 5 and up riding bicycles – because it’s “immodest.” The rabbi stated, according to Ynet, that young girls riding bikes “cause serious damage to their modesty.” In his ruling, which was distributed in synagogues throughout the neighborhood, he claimed that bicycle seats caused young girls to sit in a way which could be “provocative” to men. “We inform parents that they are obligated to forbid their daughters from age five and up from acting in this illegitimate way,” it read.

Obligated to forbid! Age five and up! These Haredim are acting like their fundamentalist Muslim counterparts. As always, it’s the female’s responsibility to avoid inciting the uncontrollable lusts of men by dressing and acting “modestly.”

But Jesus’s comment is on the mark: