Impeachment now?

I’ve been listening to some of the Mueller hearings, but with half an ear as I’m working. What I hear is the Democrats trying to build a case for impeachment, and the Republicans trying to completely exculpate Trump. To my mind, both are wrong, though this political show was expected. My view is that Trump did indeed commit impeachable offenses, so those who defend him are on the wrong side of history and morality, but that given the current constitution of the Congress and the electorate, as well as the impending Presidential election in which it’s vitally important for us to elect a Democratic President and Senate, these investigations are a waste of time, energy, and money. Republicans who side with Trump may be solidifying their base, but they’re defending the indefensible.
Further, the American electorate—and that includes Democrats—don’t want impeachment proceedings, at least according to the NBC News poll at the screenshot below:
The facts:
- In June, 27% of registered voters thought “there was enough evidence for Congress to begin impeachment hearings”. That has dropped to 21% now. That means that only one registered voter out of five is behind Democratic efforts to push impeachment.
- 50% of voters want to see Congress drop an impeachment inquiry (it was 48% last month)
- There is of course a huge difference between Republicans and Democrats on this issue; but look at the Independents in the data below:
Even a sizable majority of Democrats don’t favor either impeachment hearings or impeachment (remember, impeachment is the formal beginning of charges and a trial; it is not the removal of the President). If you look at supporters of various candidates, though, you get the expected results:
Biden, of course, is the most centrist of these four.
In my view, impeachment is a dead issue, and for the Democrats in Congress to belabor it is a dangerous tactic, for although the House brings the charges, the trial itself would take place in a Republican Senate, which would never convict Trump. A House impeachment, then, is just a show of what the Democrats think of Trump. But we already know what they think of Trump, and their efforts to bring him down this way will fail.
The way to bring down Trump is at the ballot box in the fall of next year. The Democrats need to start proposing sensible platforms and policies—even if they don’t become law—and that has to include policies about immigration, medical care, global warming, and so on. Here are the results of a Gallup poll last October on what voters care about:
Note where the Russia issue lay last fall, and I suspect it’s a lot lower now. Healthcare, the economy, and immigration all polled above 75%, with guns, taxes, and the treatment of women falling close behind. I doubt that today’s hearings will change the relative rankings.
I am guessing that you nor anyone else gets up each day and looks at the polls before determining what they will do for the day. If you did you would likely join a religion and spend a lot of time in Facebook and Twitter. Spending less time on the internet platforms would probably be good for most of us.
Polls are not an argument for the conclusions I might come to. I would tend to disregard them especially in the matter of impeaching a president. Even the fact that all the republicans in the Senate are bought and paid for Trump lackies would not deter me from making a decision on impeachment. I would, as a member of congress who takes an oath to defend the constitution, make that decision on the evidence and the moral thing to do.
Sorry, but in many cases public sentiment does change politics and the law. Think about the civil rights movement, gay rights, and women’s rights. In all cases the laws and court decisions changed because public sentiment change. And public sentiment is a form of polling. It may not change what YOU feel, but it may change what laws you make and how you proceed politically.
As you know, in the legal business each case must be considered based on the merits of that case. So making opinions or new law based on public matters such as civil rights, woman’s rights or gay rights can certainly be affected by public opinion. I think the governor of Puerto Rico is finding out about that right now. But on legal matters of guilt or innocents these issues should not be decided by public opinion. Any jurist who comes to a decision of guilt or innocents by taking a poll of other jurists is in the wrong business.
The vox populi always matters.
The people need to be led, but it’s almost always a recipe for defeat or discord for legislatures or courts to get out too far in front of the opinion of the people.
Do you look to the people’s poll before deciding guilt or innocence in a crime?
Do you look there also to decide on impeachment?
Not on issues like guilt or innocence, of course; that is decided by a jury of one’s peers.
But the Supreme Court is careful to avoid getting too far out in front of the people, especially on social issues. It did not, for example, strike down laws prohibiting abortion or legalize same-sex marriage until there was a growing consensus favoring those things among the American public. The Court understands that to do otherwise would call into question its own legitimacy. After all, enforcement of the Court’s decisions ultimately depends upon the consent of the people.
And the two political branches of government are directly (if imperfectly) responsive to the will of the people.
I do not think you answered my second question and most of what you state I already said above in my response to the professor.
Even for the legislative branches, the question of impeachment should be based on guilt or innocents of the person and based on the oath of office. Not on polling data.
you all want to twist this thing around the polling data but for these issues it is wrong and does not fly.
Which impeachable acts on which dates?
That’s set out in exacting detail in Volume II of the Special Counsel’s report.
Every citizen should read it — or at the very least read the executive summary at pages 3 through 8 of that link.
Over a thousand federal former prosecutors — Democrats and Republicans, appointed by every US president going back to Dwight Eisenhower, the people that made exactly such decisions over the course of decades — who have done so agree that Donald Trump committed indictable offenses of obstruction of justice.
Here’s the link for Volume II of the Special Counsel’s report.
Not an answer.
Would you mind explaining how Ken’s response didn’t answer your question? Quite thoroughly I might add? Except, it wasn’t really a question was it? You were really making a claim.
But then Ken called you on it, right? He told you precisely where to find precisely the information you asked for. Further, he conveniently added a link to make it easier for you to find. Finally he briefly summarized very compelling supporting evidence that the information does indeed constitute multiple indictable offenses and, conveniently again, provided a link to that supporting evidence.
Your response is very obviously not true.
You’re being obtuse.
Have you read Volume II?
The testimony is a disaster for Mueller, and a disaster to those clinging to the myth of Russian collusion.
Trump should be easy to beat, but he won’t be beat by the “Squad” yelling about Mueller. That increasingly is how the Democrats seem. They need to change course, and soon.
AFAIK nobody is trying to get him on collusion. The crimes Mueller found were of obstruction of justice.
And yes, obstructing the judicial process can be a crime even when it turns out you were innocent of the original act. The same way that lying to a judge is still illegal perjury, even if it turns out you didn’t do the thing you were originally in court for being accused of doing.
A better example is the way Sovereign Citizen nutters react to traffic stops by refusing to cooperate with officers simply asking for ID. They will shout to the heavens that they haven’t broken any laws and thus the officers can’t cite them for obstruction, and they always lose that fight.
FiveThirtyEight tells me that Congressional investigations in general have a small but noticeable (negative) effect on Presidential popularity. See here. So they aren’t useless. I’ll leave it to others to decide for themselves whether they think that makes this investigation worth doing.
Personally, I think the Dems were far, far more successful when they were trying to pass popular legislation and the GOP and President was stopping it. So for my money, I’d rather they try and legislate good laws and heavily publicize when McConnell blocks it or the President vetoes it.
It also doesn’t bother me much that the President isn’t paying for his crime of collusion…as I expect that, should Trump lose (or even, should he win, when he leaves office in 2024), the SDNY will have plenty of things to say to him.
argh bad typo. Change ‘collusion’ to ‘obstruction.’
I find it depressing that climate change is next to last on the list. But I don’t understand how that was counted. Could pollees reply yes to every question, making 100% possible on all of them?
Impeachment would be useless, point out what he did, move on, and do your jobs. Work on legislation that be useful and popular to centrists, but Republicans will most likely vote against. Examples, protection of elections from outside interference and much needed infrastructure repair. Also, eliminate the power of the president, instituted after 9/11, to get us into wars without directly involving congress. Show that Republican aren’t interested in making “America Great” or helping ordinary people.
Unfortunately, the framers of the U. S. Constitution were not ever able to imagine the situation this country is in today. An insane occupant in the White House with political prostitutes as guardians. A situation too bizarre to have been considered by honorable men at the time. GROG
I think some of them sort of did; IIRC Washington and a few others were very strongly opposed to political parties, considering them an evil that divided peoples’ loyalties. Sounds about right. But they were unable to stop them from forming.
The hope was that legislators would be jealous of their power and not cede any of it to the executive (i.e. the President), who they knew would always be grabbing for more power. Boy were they wrong about that.
Since the first clause of the above sentence is true, I think the House of Representatives has a constitutional duty to return articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. It would be an act of political cowardice for House Democrats to do otherwise. And it would set a horrible historical precedent. Why would any future president ever be deterred from obstructing any investigation into his or her unlawful conduct if Donald Trump is permitted to get away with the blatant obstructive acts set forth in the Special Counsel’s report without so much as ever having to face even an official impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives?
I also think it would be in Democrats’ political interest to proceed with impeachment. Will Donald Trump claim exoneration after his acquittal by senate Republicans? Of course he will, just as he’s falsely been claiming “exoneration” since even before the Special Counsel for appointed.
Let Donald Trump be brought to a trial before the US senate, presided over by the Chief Justice of the United States, in which the evidence against him is set out through the testimony of witnesses with first-hand knowledge of the underlying events. Let the American people watch this play out day after day on their televisions screens. And let them see Republican senators — almost all of whom know in their hearts that Trump is guilty as sin and unfit to be president — slavishly follow Trump over an electoral cliff as they pusillanimously vote to acquit.
I disagree. PCC is completely correct on this matter. The Dems need to have a candidate that’s going to flip many Trump supporters who voted for him as a lesser evil. I think there are many who would switch sides with the right strategy. As for Trump’s hard right core, their view is as Guilliani said “The Truth Is Not The Truth”. Impeachment is going to be a big distraction and will end turning off a big portion of the electorate.
This article seemed to me to be a nuanced discussion of impeachment. Sunstein opines that to impeach or not should not be a decision based on political expediency.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/cass-sunstein-impeachment-author-852656/
If it is vitally important that we elect a democrat for president, I would think all of this investigation is not a complete waste of time. You agree that the Russians did do great damage and likely are the reason for Trump’s winning in 2016. Right now the same is likely to occur in 2020 unless something serious is done to stop the hacking and massive attacks to our internet platforms which the Russians are already doing. Do you know the democrats in the house have already funded considerable money for the more than 4000 counties that run our election but it is not going to happen. Why, because the Senate and McConnell has blocked it. Now why would they be doing that except they believe Russian interference will be good for them.
Mueller absolutely destroyed Repubs’ attempts to discredit him. None of their tricks worked. The facts of the report speak clearly: Trump attempted several times to derail the investigation. The law is clear: a failed attempt to obstruct is a crime. Nothing changes this: not Mueller’s political party, not whether his team are Democratic members, not whether they hate Trump, not whether Trump walks on water, not whether Hillary is a criminal.
Sorry Trumpsters, you lost and you lost YUGE.
P.S. Congrats on that no collusion thingy.
As with open borders, late-term abortions, slave reparations, banning private insurance, etc., here again the Dems seem driven to adopt courses of action that overwhelming majorities of Americans oppose.