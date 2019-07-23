Words and phrases I hate

The list of words that I find myself hating is growing by leaps and bounds as I move closer to extinction. I’ll just put four here, but I now have three times that many. Click on any headline below (all from PuffHo), to go to the article.

“tone-deaf” This is invariably directed by members of the authoritarian Left to those who haven’t evinced the proper attitudes. I suppose what bothers me about it is that it’s a phrase too easily reached for. As Orwell said, try to avoid using trite phrases since “trite” means that they don’t conjure up fresh images. I suspect that many who use this phrase—meant to denigrate someone oblivious to the Real Truth, don’t even know where it comes from.

HuffPost loves this phrase, e.g.:

“The Squad”. This is the “with-it” phrase used to denote the group of four Justice Democrats: Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib. I don’t like any of them much, but especially dislike a phrase designed to valorize them. Plus “The Squad” was originally used by Taylor Swift and her rat pack to refer to their own in-group.

“merch“, short for “merchandise”. This is part of the younger generation’s Newspeak, involving shortening words like “family” to “fam” (another contraction I despise). Spoken, “merch” sounds like fingernails on a blackboard.

“influencers“. These, of course, are the Instagram mavens who try to get free stuff by showing that they have lots of followers. That someone can actually be influenced by some of these mushbrains frightens me and worries me about the next generation. “What do you do for a living?” “Oh, I’m an influencer.”





As always, you are welcome to vent your spleen in the comments.