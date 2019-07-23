Words and phrases I hate

The list of words that I find myself hating is growing by leaps and bounds as I move closer to extinction. I’ll just put four here, but I now have three times that many. Click on any headline below (all from PuffHo), to go to the article.
“tone-deaf” This is invariably directed by members of the authoritarian Left to those who haven’t evinced the proper attitudes. I suppose what bothers me about it is that it’s a phrase too easily reached for. As Orwell said, try to avoid using trite phrases since “trite” means that they don’t conjure up fresh images. I suspect that many who use this phrase—meant to denigrate someone oblivious to the Real Truth, don’t even know where it comes from.
HuffPost loves this phrase, e.g.:
“The Squad”. This is the “with-it” phrase used to denote the group of four Justice Democrats: Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib. I don’t like any of them much, but especially dislike a phrase designed to valorize them. Plus “The Squad” was originally used by Taylor Swift and her rat pack to refer to their own in-group.
“merch“, short for “merchandise”. This is part of the younger generation’s Newspeak, involving shortening words like “family” to “fam” (another contraction I despise). Spoken, “merch” sounds like fingernails on a blackboard.
“influencers“. These, of course, are the Instagram mavens who try to get free stuff by showing that they have lots of followers. That someone can actually be influenced by some of these mushbrains frightens me and worries me about the next generation. “What do you do for a living?” “Oh, I’m an influencer.”
As always, you are welcome to vent your spleen in the comments.
You may have caught the wrong spin on “The Squad.”
It might have started out as a valorizing phrase by the SJW crowd, but now I see it being used with glee by MAGA types to mock and belittle.
A unified target making it easier to collectively attack.
Well HuffPo surely isn’t using it as a denigrating phrase!
Only because they’re tone deaf! What will happen when they wake to their own unwokeness?
Isn’t being “woke” a cultural appropriation for most of the huffies? It’s a “political term of African American origin” per wikipedia.
‘Tone-deaf’ is ironically a rather tone-deaf phrase.
I doubt many people who consider themselves woke would use it.
Uh, that would be “woke folk.”
“Persons of Sufficient Woken-ness”, if you please.
“Woke Folk” is out dated. No one will glom your merch if you continue to use such terms in a tone-deaf manner.
“Tone-deaf” is usually seen in the company of “bad optics.”
The phrase I hate the most is ‘hey put that back, you haven’t paid for it’. Shopfloor security guards are very unimaginative in that respect.
Another one I hate is ‘come back you haven’t paid the bill’, which is kind of along the same lines, although I tend to hear it from dates rather than security guards.
And then there’s, ‘somebody stop him, he jumped a subway turnstile’. I hear that all the time too and it really gets on my nerves.
When Miley Cyrus gets naked and licks a hammer it’s “art” and “music.” When I do it, I’m “wasted” and “have to leave Home Depot.”
I refuse to buy anything described as “merch”. It’s one word that really grates for some reason.
This was how ‘groovy, outta sight, square, etc..’ may have irritated the previous generation.
Not to mention that “tone-deaf” is demeaning to people who genuinely suffer amusia. I know someone like that, and they really find the negative connotation of “tone-deaf” in the political sense harmful.
Goes viral. Krist it’s not a disease.
The use of “folks” to name any group, from nuns to Nazis.