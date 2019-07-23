Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday—the Cruelest Day (see next paragraph)—July 23, 2019, and National Vanilla Ice Cream Day. I know there are purists who will eat a cone or dish of that, but I must always add toppings, preferably fresh fruit or maple syrup (grade B). It’s also Yada Yada Day, which of course comes from Seinfeld.

The big news, which I just heard from CNN, is that Boris Johnson has won the Conservative Party leadership and will be the UK’s next Prime Minister. Good luck to my friends across the pond—you’ll need it! Can you imagine a summit between Johnson and Trump? Oy, my kishkas! It looks as if Brexit is a done deal.

Things that happened on this day include:

1829 – In the United States, William Austin Burt patents the typographer, a precursor to the typewriter.

1840 – The Province of Canada is created by the Act of Union.

1885 – President Ulysses S. Grant dies of throat cancer

1903 – The Ford Motor Company sells its first car.

And here is the first model, a 1903 Ford Model A:

1921 – The Communist Party of China (CPC) is established at the founding National Congress.

1943 – The Rayleigh bath chair murder occurred in Rayleigh, Essex, England.

How many Brits know about this murder? (I didn’t.) The man was killed by an anti-tank mine put under the cushion of his wheelchair; the murderer was his son.

1962 – Telstar relays the first publicly transmitted, live trans-Atlantic television program, featuring Walter Cronkite.

1962 – Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. [1]

1967 – Detroit Riots: In Detroit, one of the worst riots in United States history begins on 12th Street in the predominantly African American inner city. It ultimately kills 43 people, injures 342 and burns about 1,400 buildings.

1992 – A Vatican commission, led by Joseph Ratzinger, establishes that limiting certain rights of homosexual people and non-married couples is not equivalent to discrimination on grounds of race or gender.

Notables born on this day include:

1888 – Raymond Chandler, American crime novelist and screenwriter (d. 1959)

1891 – Louis T. Wright, American surgeon and civil rights activist (d. 1952)

1892 – Haile Selassie, Ethiopian emperor (d. 1975)

1918 – Pee Wee Reese, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1999)

1936 – Anthony Kennedy, American lawyer and jurist

1961 – Woody Harrelson, American actor and activist

1971 – Alison Krauss, American singer-songwriter and fiddler

Krauss is a favorite of many readers, as I recall, and here she is performing live with her band, Union Station:

Those who “fell asleep” on July 23 include:

1757 – Domenico Scarlatti, Italian harpsichord player and composer (b. 1685)

1885 – Ulysses S. Grant, American general and politician, 18th President of the United States (b. 1822)

1948 – D. W. Griffith, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1875)

1955 – Cordell Hull, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 47th United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1871)

2001 – Eudora Welty, American novelist and short story writer (b. 1909)

2002 – Chaim Potok, American novelist and rabbi (b. 1929)

2010 – Daniel Schorr, American journalist and author (b. 1916)

2011 – Amy Winehouse, English singer-songwriter (b. 1983)

2012 – Sally Ride, American physicist and astronaut (b. 1951)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is busy editing Listy:

Hili: Are you coming back to the computer?

Andrzej: I must—your readers are waiting.

In Polish:

Hili: Już wracasz do komputera?

Ja: Muszę, twoi czytelnicy czekają.

Have you ever looked at the Polish Listy site? Hili is all over it, including a listing as editor at the bottom. Here’s the header (click to go to site); the translation is “Letters from Our Orchard”, and the header shows Hili and the cherry orchard in full bloom.

The team:

Reader Mutta Butta sent this photo he took in Oz, along with the notes:

I had occasion to be in the cafeteria of the Barwon-Health University Hospital in Geelong, Victoria, Australia today when I saw this sign (see attachment). Geelong is the second largest city in the state. “So you don’t actually sell gluten-free meals”, I said, and one staff member asked “What do you mean?” Maybe the doctors at the hospital eat elsewhere (for good reason), or surely the sign would raise red flags.

From reader Merilee:

A tweet sent by Grania on October 28 of last year:

Today's Vintage Ad With Bizarrely Out-Of-Place Cats takes a snapshot of #BlackCatDay! pic.twitter.com/NLTKX6lWcO — Undine (@HorribleSanity) October 27, 2018

A tweet from reader j.j., showing a badly mistranslated menu. Lots of concrete in there! I’ve seen similarly translated menus in India. (Language Log explains a bit about this one here.)

From reader Barry: O Canada!

From Heather Hastie: a squirrel eats guacamole. (Is this cultural appropriation?)

This is so pure 🥑🥑🥑 pic.twitter.com/n5yZMNoefx — The Dodo (@dodo) July 14, 2019

From Matthew: The earthquake in L.A.:

I presume this is true, but readers can check:

In 1989, the cash-strapped Soviet Union paid Pepsi with 17 submarines, a cruiser, a frigate & a destroyer in exchange for $3 bln worth of Pepsi. This caused Pepsi to become the 6th largest military power in the world for a moment, before they sold the fleet for scrap recycling. pic.twitter.com/zlsPLEV7re — Soviet Visuals (@sovietvisuals) July 1, 2019

Do read about this aged but stalwart sanderling!

This thread holds one of the most wonderful bird stories I have ever read. #Sanderlingsrule! https://t.co/9haxwkXs8M — anicolson (@anicolson) July 22, 2019

Adding to our collection of animal noises, here’s a squeaking pika (sound up):

This person was so excited that their grammar went all wonky!

There’s are a cat and owl outside my windows!! pic.twitter.com/emJt5WKY82 — I_love_nature (@i_iove_nature) July 19, 2019