The normalization of violence as part of public discourse

After journalist Andy Ngo got beat up by antifa thugs while covering a demonstration in Portland, you could detect on certain websites a degree of Schadenfreude that Ngo (who writes for Quillette and calls out the excesses of the Left) had got what was coming to him. A few milkshakes thrown on him, it was argued, was only just deserts (or desserts?) for his political stance.
In fact, Ngo was physically attacked, sustained a brain hemorrhage, was hospitalized, and had his camera equipment stolen from him as well. Those bits aren’t usually mentioned by those who gloss over the violence he experienced. Here, for example, is a picture of Ngo after the assault, taken from an editorial in Quillette decrying the violence he experienced:
I see this expansion of the word “violence” spreading insidiously through the Left. First, words become violence, and even failure to speak is a form of that: “Silence is violence.” Microaggressions are construed as violence. Then there comes “institutionalized violence”, which is the subject of Luana Maroja’s op-ed in the Williams College newspaper, “Refuting claims of institutional violence: Analyzing evidence of racism at the College“. In that case, although Williams College is about as anti-racist as colleges come, dissatisfied students, lacking an outlet for their dissatisfaction, took to accusing their college of “institutional racism.” No matter that that characterization is laughable, simply making the claim, in that College’s climate, guarantees that you’ll be seen sympathetically. In fact, even asking the question “Where is the violence at Williams?” was taken, according to Maroja, as a form of violence itself.
The next step in this creep is the transition to physical violence—both the kind that Ngo experienced and the sort of property damage that occurred at Berkeley when Milo Yiannopoulos was set to speak. What I expect to see coming next is some justification for this as well, beginning with mild violence like “milkshaking”, and then a beating like Ngo took, and Lord knows what else will be excused and justified.
James Lindsay has an article on the roots of Leftist violence and the expansion in the meaning of the word, in the latest Quillette, which you can read by clicking on the screenshot below:
I won’t go into the academic part of Lindsay’s thesis, which is a discussion of the long-standing idea, present in Leftist literature, that violence is an appropriate response to some nonviolent societal conditions (I’m using “violence” in the conventional sense here—physical attack on persons or things). He begins by citing one of several examples of people justifying Ngo’s injuries:
Responding to news that journalist Andy Ngo had been beaten by antifa protestors in Portland last month, a woman named Charlotte Clymer tweeted that “Ngo intentionally provokes people on the left to drive his content. Being attacked today on video taken by an actual journalist (because Ngo is definitely not) is the greatest thing that could have happened to his career. You know it. I know it. He knows it. We all know it. Violence is completely wrong, and I find it sad and weak to allow a sniveling weasel like Andy Ngo to get under one’s skin like this, but I’m also not going to pretend this wasn’t Ngo’s goal from the start. I mean, let’s cut the shit here. This is what they do.”
The tweets:
Lindsay continues:
Who is Charlotte Clymer? She is an activist who works at the Human Rights Campaign, America’s “largest LGBTQ civil rights organization,” which supposedly “envision[s] a world where LGBTQ people are ensured equality at home, at work [and] in every community.” Andy Ngo, who has written for Quillette, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and other publications, happens to be gay. So this is where we are right now: A staffer for a human-rights organization dedicated to helping gay people is publicly cheering the beating of a gay man. This should raise an eyebrow.
Indeed. Closer to home, you can find a call for “milkshaking” over at Pharyngula, arguing that the hurling of dairy products will cause “change for the better.” Really? On Greta Christina’s blog, she justifies milkshaking and even the punching of Nazis as an acceptable—indeed, a necessary—response to the dire conditions inflicted on America by the fascistic President and his minions (I’m not denying that adjective for Trump!).
Given this expansion of the meaning of the word “violence”, and the inevitable justification of real violence as a response to phony violence, it behooves us to remember why words cannot be violence—although they can lead to violence— but punching and physical assault are violence.
For one thing, you can cultivate techniques to immunize yourself against being injured by words, but you can’t cultivate techniques to immunize yourself against the pain of a punch or a kick. Immunization against “hurtful” words makes you stronger, but Andy Ngo is not physically stronger for having been used as a punching bag. More important, although some arguments construed as “hate speech” are seen as “violence” (I just read an article in which criticism of affirmative action is seen as hate speech), the prohibition of real physical violence does not conflict with any other principles that are good for society. In contrast, the prohibition of speech, some of which is construed as “violence”, does conflict with a principle good for society and very good for colleges: freedom of speech.
And there is no threshold I can see where “good” physical violence stops and injurious physical violence begins. Is it okay to throw milkshakes but not rocks? Is it okay to punch Nazis but not Republicans? In contrast, the courts have drawn a pretty bright line between acceptable speech and unacceptable speech (for example, individual harassment in the workplace, defamation, and incitement of immediate violence is not permitted under the First Amendment.
Just as antifa is fascistic in itself, so are those who justify the existence of those thugs and the violence they promulgate. The next time you hear someone say that “milkshaking” is okay, you know you’re dealing with an antifan manqué.
And needless to say, what goes for the Left goes for the Right as well. Regardless of your politics, there is never any excuse for violence against those on the other side except in self defense.
Am I wrong to expect a jury to decide on this assault and battery (?) in a court?
It would depend on whether or not Mr. Ngo presses charges. I don’t know if he did, but hopefully he did. We need some accountability for antifa violence from the courts.
Don’t those perps wear invisibility masks? They are not likely to be apprehended.
The incident is well documented by cameras, I doubt it would be that difficult to get some names.
Hear, hear!
Eloquently written. Hopefully posts like this will inspire people to think rather than allow emotions to control their actions.
I am about to dash between planes, and I won’t be able ro read Lindsay’s piece until tonight. On both the right and the left there has always been a tendency to romanticize violence, and it seems there are groups for whom general violence is the goal, because the breakdown of government will allow the revolution they want. Nevermind the fact that no one who starts a revolution gets the revolution they want. The point of government is to protect us from violence and allow us to pursue our boring lives. Advocating violence should be rejected by everyone who desires justice.
Indeed. The only sane revolution is a fun one;
If you make a revolution, make it for fun,
don’t make it in ghastly seriousness,
don’t do it in deadly earnest,
do it for fun.
Don’t do it because you hate people,
do it just to spit in their eye.
Don’t do it for the money,
do it and be damned to the money.
Don’t do it for equality,
do it because we’ve got too much equality
and it would be fun to upset the apple-cart
and see which way the apples would go a-rolling.
D.H.Lawrence
It seems to me as “civilized apes” we love nothing more than joining a “just cause mob” and then beating the devil out of the infidels.
Hear, Hear!
Language can be used to clarify. But language can also be used to muddy the waters. Concept creep of “violence muddies.
We can believe that hurtful words are traumatic to some people and still maintain that there is a distinction to be made concerning physical violence.
Milkshakes. No big deal, right?
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D7HFSYZUIAAP-Z-?format=jpg&name=900×900
So if you are a female comedian like say, Jo Brand, and you make a “joke” about wishing people threw acid rather than a milkshake onto a conservative politician and then a whole slew of leftist comedians say well, it was only a “joke”…so, that would be wrong? Like, maybe even more wrong than a male comedian tweeting a silly chimpanzee photo after the birth of the most recent royal birth, for which he was relieved of his employment? Interesting notion.
Now that’s a blast from the past! Two washed-up, nearly-forgotten pariahs. Peez, the self-anointed “Fifth Horseman”, still channeling his impotent rage into violent fantasies, now shifting from murdering priests and tossing slymepitters off piers, to inflicting brain trauma on a mild-mannered gay asian man.
And there’s Greta, Outrage! Queen, self-publisher of extreme kink porn, and frustrated revolutionary wannabe, with perhaps the first post in a year by anyone at The Orbit, the walking dead of blogs.
Quo vadis, Atheism Plus?
I think Clymer’s right though. It’s not just the SJWs who are itching to play victim in the spotlight. The critical thing is she specifically rebukes the violence and the people who perpetrated it. She’s just also calling them stupid for helping to make soft martyrs of the other side.
Myers and Christina do deserve to be called out for actively cheerleading violence, but they’re increasingly irrelevant figures who only speak for their only tiny and dwindling followings.
“If cats eat the raw meat you don’t blame the cats, you blame the meat.”
Heather Heyer. Enough said.
I thought milkshaking was a euphemism for sex?
We all know PZ and ReGreta would start crying and evacuate their bowels as soon as they were confronted with any sort of situation on the street.
Instead, like a lot of cowards in times past, they like to stir things up from behind their own keyboards (a very sticky and gooey one with regards to PZ) and let others do the dirty work.
Given some of the stuff PZ has come out with, he would be deserving of a milkshake or to, but I wouldn’t endorse it, even though it would be hilarious.
Oh, and one more thing.
I have seen liberals, ex-Muslims, progressives, liberal Muslims, Jews, and even Democrats, being labelled as “Nazi”.
They would be lined up if the likes of PZ and Greta got real, unlimited power, in the USA.
Fascism is one of several political terms that is used indiscriminately, often by people who direct it at opponents while not knowing what it means. Indeed, scholars debate what it means. Certainly, the use of physical violence is an element of it, but that behavior alone is not sufficient to define fascism. If that were the case, every street gang or organized crime organization could be labeled as such. Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright has written a book on fascism. I like her description of fascism as enunciated in this interview.
Well, first of all, I’m troubled by how thoughtlessly people throw around that term. At this point, anybody who disagrees with us is a fascist.
In the book, I try to argue that fascism is not an ideology; it’s a process for taking and holding power. A fascist is somebody who identifies with one group — usually an aggrieved majority — in opposition to a smaller group. It’s about majority rule without any minority rights. Which is why fascists tend to single out the smaller group as being responsible for or the cause of their grievances.
The important thing is that fascists aren’t actually trying to solve problems; they’re invested in exacerbating problems and deepening the divisions that result from them. They reject the free press and denounce the institutional structures within a society — like Congress or the judiciary.
I’d also add that violence is a crucial element of fascism. Whatever else it is, fascism involves the endorsement and use of violence to achieve political goals and stay in power. It’s a bully with an army, really.
I think what differentiates fascism from other ideological movements is the use of violence and anger to achieve political ends. What you almost always see in fascist regimes is propaganda being used to set people against each other without any potential solutions to any of the problems.
Fascism is always, in the end, about stirring people up and giving them someone to hate.
So, is Antifa itself a fascist group? It’s a close call and I wouldn’t object to anyone describing it as such. It has fascistic tendencies as does Trump. The bigger picture is that the Antifa phenomenon is another indication of a society unraveling due to an aggrieved majority unable to handle change. Trump understands this and knows how to manipulate his cult’s inner fascist. Paul Waldman describes him as such: “Trump is a deeply stupid man in many ways, but he has one specific kind of genius: his preternatural ability to sense, locate, and stimulate what is worst in people. Perhaps it’s his decades as a celebrity, perhaps it’s the fact that he is himself burdened by no human virtues or morality, but when it comes to manipulating voters’ most repellent impulses, there’s never been a politician like him.”
Trump arouses the cult, which stimulates the creation or growth of groups like Antifa, which in turn further angers the cult. The vicious cycle continues. When a society collapses, a strongman usually emerges, and democracy goes away. It can happen here.
https://www.vox.com/world/2019/2/14/18221913/fascism-warning-madeleine-albright-book-trump
https://prospect.org/article/not-who-we-are-or-it
Sam Harris has a succinct analysis of the “Milk-shaking” phenomenon: It’s someone saying, “I can get to you; and you can’t stop me.”
That is: Hey you! That milk shake could have been a brick, a bomb, or a bullet. Beware and be intimidated.
Those who think it’s amusing to give Ngo his “comeuppance” have to realize that they are on someone’s “take that” list too, based solely on their ideas. So if it’s okay to punch a Nazi, it’s okay for any number of other people to punch you because they don’t like how you think as well. Think about that and envision the kind of world that would be to live in. Remember that atheists aren’t so much liked in many parts of the world.