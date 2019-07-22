The normalization of violence as part of public discourse

After journalist Andy Ngo got beat up by antifa thugs while covering a demonstration in Portland, you could detect on certain websites a degree of Schadenfreude that Ngo (who writes for Quillette and calls out the excesses of the Left) had got what was coming to him. A few milkshakes thrown on him, it was argued, was only just deserts (or desserts?) for his political stance.

In fact, Ngo was physically attacked, sustained a brain hemorrhage, was hospitalized, and had his camera equipment stolen from him as well. Those bits aren’t usually mentioned by those who gloss over the violence he experienced. Here, for example, is a picture of Ngo after the assault, taken from an editorial in Quillette decrying the violence he experienced:

I see this expansion of the word “violence” spreading insidiously through the Left. First, words become violence, and even failure to speak is a form of that: “Silence is violence.” Microaggressions are construed as violence. Then there comes “institutionalized violence”, which is the subject of Luana Maroja’s op-ed in the Williams College newspaper, “Refuting claims of institutional violence: Analyzing evidence of racism at the College“. In that case, although Williams College is about as anti-racist as colleges come, dissatisfied students, lacking an outlet for their dissatisfaction, took to accusing their college of “institutional racism.” No matter that that characterization is laughable, simply making the claim, in that College’s climate, guarantees that you’ll be seen sympathetically. In fact, even asking the question “Where is the violence at Williams?” was taken, according to Maroja, as a form of violence itself.

The next step in this creep is the transition to physical violence—both the kind that Ngo experienced and the sort of property damage that occurred at Berkeley when Milo Yiannopoulos was set to speak. What I expect to see coming next is some justification for this as well, beginning with mild violence like “milkshaking”, and then a beating like Ngo took, and Lord knows what else will be excused and justified.

James Lindsay has an article on the roots of Leftist violence and the expansion in the meaning of the word, in the latest Quillette, which you can read by clicking on the screenshot below:

I won’t go into the academic part of Lindsay’s thesis, which is a discussion of the long-standing idea, present in Leftist literature, that violence is an appropriate response to some nonviolent societal conditions (I’m using “violence” in the conventional sense here—physical attack on persons or things). He begins by citing one of several examples of people justifying Ngo’s injuries:

Responding to news that journalist Andy Ngo had been beaten by antifa protestors in Portland last month, a woman named Charlotte Clymer tweeted that “Ngo intentionally provokes people on the left to drive his content. Being attacked today on video taken by an actual journalist (because Ngo is definitely not) is the greatest thing that could have happened to his career. You know it. I know it. He knows it. We all know it. Violence is completely wrong, and I find it sad and weak to allow a sniveling weasel like Andy Ngo to get under one’s skin like this, but I’m also not going to pretend this wasn’t Ngo’s goal from the start. I mean, let’s cut the shit here. This is what they do.”

Violence is completely wrong, and I find it sad and weak to allow a sniveling weasel like Andy Ngo to get under one's skin like this, but I'm also not going to pretend that this wasn't Ngo's goal from the start. I mean… let's cut the shit here. This is what they do. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 30, 2019

Lindsay continues:

Who is Charlotte Clymer? She is an activist who works at the Human Rights Campaign, America’s “largest LGBTQ civil rights organization,” which supposedly “envision[s] a world where LGBTQ people are ensured equality at home, at work [and] in every community.” Andy Ngo, who has written for Quillette, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and other publications, happens to be gay. So this is where we are right now: A staffer for a human-rights organization dedicated to helping gay people is publicly cheering the beating of a gay man. This should raise an eyebrow.

Indeed. Closer to home, you can find a call for “milkshaking” over at Pharyngula, arguing that the hurling of dairy products will cause “change for the better.” Really? On Greta Christina’s blog, she justifies milkshaking and even the punching of Nazis as an acceptable—indeed, a necessary—response to the dire conditions inflicted on America by the fascistic President and his minions (I’m not denying that adjective for Trump!).

Given this expansion of the meaning of the word “violence”, and the inevitable justification of real violence as a response to phony violence, it behooves us to remember why words cannot be violence—although they can lead to violence— but punching and physical assault are violence.

For one thing, you can cultivate techniques to immunize yourself against being injured by words, but you can’t cultivate techniques to immunize yourself against the pain of a punch or a kick. Immunization against “hurtful” words makes you stronger, but Andy Ngo is not physically stronger for having been used as a punching bag. More important, although some arguments construed as “hate speech” are seen as “violence” (I just read an article in which criticism of affirmative action is seen as hate speech), the prohibition of real physical violence does not conflict with any other principles that are good for society. In contrast, the prohibition of speech, some of which is construed as “violence”, does conflict with a principle good for society and very good for colleges: freedom of speech.

And there is no threshold I can see where “good” physical violence stops and injurious physical violence begins. Is it okay to throw milkshakes but not rocks? Is it okay to punch Nazis but not Republicans? In contrast, the courts have drawn a pretty bright line between acceptable speech and unacceptable speech (for example, individual harassment in the workplace, defamation, and incitement of immediate violence is not permitted under the First Amendment.

Just as antifa is fascistic in itself, so are those who justify the existence of those thugs and the violence they promulgate. The next time you hear someone say that “milkshaking” is okay, you know you’re dealing with an antifan manqué.

And needless to say, what goes for the Left goes for the Right as well. Regardless of your politics, there is never any excuse for violence against those on the other side except in self defense.