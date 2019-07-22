Readers’ wildlife photos

I’m getting a bit antsy about my waning tank of photos, so if you have some, please send them in. Today we have an unusual contribution: the cats of Key West, in particular those associated with Ernest Hemingway’s house. As you remember, I featured some of these cats, many of whom are polydactylous, last Caturday.

The photos were taken by James Blilie, whose descriptions are indented:

Here are some non-wild life photos I took in Key West.  The cats at the Hemingway House.

 

And the cat paw prints in the concrete walkways at the house:

Also, one of the Red Jungle FowlGallus gallus, that roam Key West:

2 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted July 22, 2019 at 8:09 am | Permalink

    Nice photos. You have to get a high speed camera for those pictures.

    Reply
  2. jblilie
    Posted July 22, 2019 at 8:37 am | Permalink

    All photos taken with an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II (micro 4/3, mirrorless). Lenses:

    Mainly:
    LUMIX G X VARIO LENS, 12-35MM, F2.8 ASPH

    And also:
    LUMIX G X VARIO LENS, 35-100MM, F2.8 ASPH.
    LUMIX G VARIO LENS, 7-14MM, F4.0 ASPH.

    Reply

