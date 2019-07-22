I’m getting a bit antsy about my waning tank of photos, so if you have some, please send them in. Today we have an unusual contribution: the cats of Key West, in particular those associated with Ernest Hemingway’s house. As you remember, I featured some of these cats, many of whom are polydactylous, last Caturday.
The photos were taken by James Blilie, whose descriptions are indented:
Here are some non-wild life photos I took in Key West. The cats at the Hemingway House.
Also, one of the Red Jungle Fowl, Gallus gallus, that roam Key West:
Nice photos. You have to get a high speed camera for those pictures.
All photos taken with an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II (micro 4/3, mirrorless). Lenses:
Mainly:
LUMIX G X VARIO LENS, 12-35MM, F2.8 ASPH
And also:
LUMIX G X VARIO LENS, 35-100MM, F2.8 ASPH.
LUMIX G VARIO LENS, 7-14MM, F4.0 ASPH.