I’m getting a bit antsy about my waning tank of photos, so if you have some, please send them in. Today we have an unusual contribution: the cats of Key West, in particular those associated with Ernest Hemingway’s house. As you remember, I featured some of these cats, many of whom are polydactylous, last Caturday.

The photos were taken by James Blilie, whose descriptions are indented:

Here are some non-wild life photos I took in Key West. The cats at the Hemingway House.

And the cat paw prints in the concrete walkways at the house:

Gallus gallus, that roam Key West: Also, one of the Red Jungle Fowl , that roam Key West: