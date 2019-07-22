Here we have Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, member of the “Sq**D” (I can’t bear to write it), speaking at the Netroots Nation conference on July 13, and making what I take to be a call for ideological uniformity based on race, sexuality, or religion. That uniformity, of course, must align with Pressley’s own ideology.
I may be wrong, but have a listen and tell me what you think. The transcript of the relevant part of her remarks comes from RealClear Politics:
“I don’t want to bring a chair to an old table. This is the time to shake the table. This is the time to redefine that table. Because if you’re going to come to this table, all of you who have aspirations of running for office. If you’re not prepared to come to that table and represent that voice, don’t come, because we don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice. If you’re worried about being marginalized and stereotyped, please don’t even show up because we need you to represent that voice.”
You could interpret Pressley’s remarks in two ways.
1.) If you’re going to engage in political discussion, you have to discuss your identity as the paramount topic, or at least take a point of view that derives from your identity.
2.) If you’re going to engage in political discussion, you have to take the ideologically approved Leftist viewpoint considered appropriate for your race, ethnicity or religion. If you can’t do that, don’t bother to speak.
Knowing Pressley, I’m pretty sure she means #2, especially based on the last sentence. After all, if you espouse a position not approved by intersectionalist ideology, there’s no danger of you being marginalized or stereotyped. And “we need you to represent that voice” I take to mean, “We need you to represent the position appropriate to your race/sexuality/religion.”
If I’m right here, then people like Ayaan Hirsi Ali shouldn’t show up, because she’s critical of Islam, even though she’s a black woman. And Van Jones, despite being a liberal black commentator for CNN, shouldn’t show up because he made a particularly stirring and eloquent argument for free speech—for the right to offend (be sure to listen to it here; it’s a must-hear). Free speech, of course, is a non-starter for Leftists of Pressley’s stripe, because it opens up the floor to speech that doesn’t align with one’s identity.
In other words, Pressley is saying that unless people of a given identity say what she wants them to say, they should be ignored or demonized—or at the least certainly refrain from political activity. And this is my problem with both Pressley and her three colleagues, as well as with identity politics: it leaves no room for diversity of thought. If you don’t agree with the approved position down the line, you’re out of the game. This leaves no room for discussion and, especially, no room for compromise. And in Congress, compromise is the name of the game.
What the hell happened to “people of good will can and should work together despite differences of worldview”?
When did that become “people of any will can and should work together if and only if they share the same worldview”?
The former allows for compromise, the latter prohibits it. The former mends divisions, the latter creates them.
Today’s politicians have taken being morons to a new order of magnitude.
All she brings is divisive idiocy, of which Trump is the master.
I like Pete Buttigieg precisely because he articulates our common problems instead of whining about his particular minority group.
Go Pete!
I like Buttigieg a lot, despite many of his policy positions that I don’t (reparations, court packing, gun control, anti-electoral college, path to single payer, to name some).
I may be typical of political independents who look at the other leading Democrat contenders with dismay (Biden), if not disgust (Harris, Sanders, Warren). I fear they will ruin the Democratic Party as Trump has done with the Republican.
It would be so nice to have an intelligent, articulate, thoughtful President replace his exact opposite. A Buttigieg-Trump debate would be a beautiful and gratifying thing to watch.
Just out of curiosity, Carl, what’s your argument for keeping the electoral college — that we should vote by the acre instead of by the head?
Why should presidential votes in Wyoming count for 3.6 times as much as they do in California?
Seems a relic inimical to the all-American principle of “one person, one vote,” and a helluva way to run a democracy, you ask me.
We don’t have voting by acre. That would be the case if an Alaskan’s vote counted more than 53 Californian’s. We have a compromise designed precisely to check urban majorities wielding excessive power over rural minorities. Like all compromises it is has drawbacks – a prime example being the current President.
The constitution was not intended to create a perfect democracy. The constitution limits majority power in several ways, as I’m sure we are all glad.
I saw a map recently about what the US vote would look like if the Electoral College was eliminated; if you didn’t live on either coast, your vote wouldn’t matter.
So, yeah, the benefits of eliminating the EC are not so clear.
Sorry, Edward, but that makes no sense; in a popular election every vote counts exactly the same. That’s inherent to the definition of “popular election.”
The electoral college is what weights some people’s votes differently. And there’s no good reason why votes should be weighted according to the relative area a voter occupies.
I saw the map your talking about, too. It was put out as a piece of propaganda by the “One America News Network,” a right-wing pay-tv station, meant to frighten people in the middle of the country who weren’t paying close attention into believing their vote wouldn’t matter anymore if the electoral college were abolished. Don’t fall for it.
“you’re” — I hate that.
No worries, Ken, I’m not falling for it. I get it that each vote counts the same. But that’s not how the people in the fly-over states will see it when they realize their votes won’t matter.
This is politics were talking about, not reason. Or fairness. Or logic.
@EdwardM:
Ok, but it’d be nice if the latter three would inform the first, once in a while at least. 🙂
You in favor of letting the electors cast their ballot according to their own conscience, rather than having them bound by the vote of the people who elected them — are you opposed, that is, to state laws prohibiting “fathless electors” (as they’re known)? ‘Cause that was also the way the framers of the constitution envisioned it would work.
How about we do something to “check” the rural minorities from “wielding excessive power” over urban majorities — you know, the people who generate most of this nation’s gross national product and cultural output?
I think we need a better justification to keep an anachronism like the electoral college in the modern US than that it was set in amber by an expedient political compromise reached in a nation of 13 states and fewer than 4 million people in 1787.
Yes Ken, I agree that the initial setup of the electoral college was much better. If I recall correctly, electors would be well known and respected men (yes back then) elected by district and who voted their conscience. It was not winner take all by state. Electors could not be political office holders. This was a better system, which was yet another check on impulsive majorities that let (one hopes) a wise head render the decision. I would bet under this less democratic incarnation of electoral college that Trump would not be president.
Your arguments for getting rid of the electoral college are based on the axiom “democratic is better.” I don’t accept that. I prefer the system we have and agree with the founders who put in lots of anti-democratic checks that restrain the majority.
Your argument might make sense to you but it has no historical fact to it. To check urban majorities power? In 1786 there was no such thing and it had nothing to do with the compromise. It was big states against small states and the small states won. If you recall there were only 13 states at the time and none of them were particularly big at the time, population wise. So the compromise made gave each state 2 senators regardless of population. This loss at the convention caused James Madison to consider the whole summer a loss. He may have changed his mind later but he was right. Representation in the Senate was a joke then and a much larger joke now. The other large compromise that was a loser then and a much bigger problem now was the shared power. I should not have to explain that one and will not waste my time.
Senators were not elected by popular vote until 1912 and the EC has nothing to do with their elections today.
Did I say the Senators were elected by popular vote. No I didn’t. Was I talking about the EC. No. So what. They still had 2 Senators per state. That is what needs changing. They call it Amending the constitution.
@Ken Kukec
Oregon might finally join the popular-vote movement for presidential elections, which I would applaud. As an Independent voter* I could be dangerous if my vote actually mattered.
*”Independent voter”: Yes, despite rumors to the contrary, we actually do exist. I voted for Kennedy, Carter, and Obama, but also for Reagan, Dubya, and Trump. If that ain’t “independent” voting, I don’t know what is.
Hope there’s one mistake in there you don’t plan to repeat, Gary. 🙂
(And I ain’t sayin’ you’re old or anything, but glad you didn’t list a Roosevelt, so I don’t have to ask which one. 🙂 )
Also, just noticed: Did you sit out ’64, ’68, ’72, ’88, ’92, & ’96?
@Ken Kukec
If memory serves, which is always questionable at my age, I voted as follows in those years: ’64 Johnson; ’68 Humphrey; ’72 McGovern; ’88 G. Bush; ’92 G. Bush; ’96 Dole. So a 50-50 split all around.
Though there have been years when I wished I could (e.g., the Dole and Trump years), I could never in good conscience “sit out” an election. I was a pre-World War II baby and had impressed on my psyche at an early age the sacrifices made by others so that I could vote.
How do we get people such as this in Congress. The same way we get lots of republicans that are also extreme. It is called gerrymandering. Take a look at the 7th district in Boston:
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/members/MA/7
Unbelievable, but then the very word
“Gerrymandering” was created to describe redistricting in Massachusetts.
At some point — sooner rather than later, I hope — the American people are going to wake up to the damage being done by gerrymandering, especially as it’s accomplished now with the aid of computers that can draw district lines nearly voter by voter.
Way it is now, officeholders choose their voters, rather than the other way round. This is a primary factor driving this nation’s growing political divide, since officeholders in safe districts have much more to fear from a primary challenge coming from their own party’s extremes than they do from from the opposing party’s candidate in a general election. They are, thus, constantly driven to their Right or Left, away from the center and from compromise, for fear of being labelled a RINO or DINO by the party faithful who vote in primary elections.
The sane way to rectify this is to have nonpartisan commissions draw neutral redistricting lines. That goal seems evermore distant now that the Roberts Court recently upheld the constitutionality of rank partisan gerrymandering.
And why didn’t Roberts’ court not realize that partisan gerrymandering is racial gerrymandering. They voted on a distinction that didn’t exist.
Primaries too are a problem in the same (or at least a similar) vein; a race to the extremes. Of course, that’s not a public policy issue as it is up to the parties to decide how to choose a candidate. Still, it accomplishes much the same as gerrymandering by making it much easier for candidates at ideological extremes to succeed. Personally, I’m not sure the backroom was any better for the parties, but primaries can bring out the crazies and sometimes they win.
Capuano, the veteran congressman that Comrade Ayanna defeated, had been redistricted into the 7th.
That district was intentionally adjusted to make it ‘majority minority’.
Yes, clearly a case of not thinking that viewpoints different from her own are valid.
The current spasm of identity politics that is now convulsing the American system is a result of demographic change that threatens the hegemony of the biggest identity group of all – a subset of white people. This group, almost all of whom are Trump supporters, feel that American culture is race based and, therefore, by definition, other races have no place in it. In other words, it is impossible for these other groups to be “true” Americans. For this group, massive resistance to this change is their last, desperate attempt to roll back what is actually inevitable. This mindset is essentially the same as the segregationists of the Jim Crow era. This situation has fostered, in turn, the rise of extremism in certain members of minority groups whom have adopted the primacy of racial identity in their way of thinking. Thus, we see the emergence of a vicious cycle that can only exacerbate the polarization of American society.
Identity politics has roiled American society several time in the past. In the 1790s, there was an outburst of anti-immigration sentiment. In the early 1850s, Protestants were very worried about Catholic immigration, resulting in the rise of the Know-Nothing Party, which had an impressive degree of political success until undone by the slavery issue. In the 1920s, the Ku Klux Klan gained a large membership and had a lot of influence in the Democratic Party. Anti-immigration legislation was passed during that era. Then in the 1950s and 1960s, there was in the South resistance to integration.
As any student of American history should know, much of the country’s politics, since its founding, has revolved around the issues of slavery and race. There has always been a significant proportion of white people who could never accept the notion of black people deserving an equal place at the table. Now the white fear has expanded to brown people and Muslims. Until this segment of white people accepts the idea that race or ethnicity is not what defines what being an American is, social peace will be but a dream. If and until this happens, identity politics will reign. Fewer and fewer people will consider the “greater good” in their political calculations. In my view, the problem is intractable and we cannot expect a solution any time soon.
You are perfectly correct here Jerry.
I was inspired by MLK’s dream that we’d be judged by the content of our character. But in 2019, your race/gender is the most important thing about you, apparently.
Could always be worst. You could be in Puerto Rico right now or maybe Hong Kong. Although it is likely Trump is what caused the problem currently happening in Puerto Rico we really do not see that much public protest here on the mainland. Not yet.
I think you are correct in this case Jerry. It has always struck me as highly ironic how this new SJW movement so righteously claims to be heroes of diversity yet demands such strict conformity. I have an instinctive disgust reaction to any pressure to conform. A quirk that has often cost me.
Yet, I see all of this as an inevitable backlash from bona fide mistreatment in the past. We will have to deal with it as gracefully as we can. I can’t condemn SJWs that are honestly trying to fight the good fight, though I will oppose them on those issues that I disagree with them about. But there are also people in the movement that I don’t believe are honestly trying to fight the good fight. People that are taking advantage of the movement for less savory reasons. Those people I’ve got no problem condemning.
An ‘SJW’ by definition is neither honest nor good, and shames others for lack of purity rather than actually fighting for social justice.
Identity Politics is age-old American Know-Nothingism in its newest and most virulent guise.
There’s no quicker and more effective way to annihilate a living culture than to belligerently force it to conform to externally created stereotypes of itself.
The Democratic party is committing suicide with this stupidity. Trump is going to win if things don’t change in 2020.
Yes, certainly a call for ideological conformity in the flavor of number 2 (hehe). She’s saying that black voices that disagree with their politics aren’t black voices, queer voices that disagree with their politics aren’t queer voices, etc.
Talk about marginalizing!
Once again, Titania McGrath said it best:
“The only way to guarantee inclusivity is by limiting the free speech of those with the wrong opinions.”
Brilliant, I must remember that one!
Ms. Pressley’s demand that Black, Brown, Muslim and etc. “voices” speak exclusively in her intersectional language has an obvious corollary. It is that those whose “voices” intone correctly in Wokespeak should never, ever have to suffer the indignity of listening to anyone else. In Washington state, a new State Senator, Mona Das, recently complained of a shocking example of microaggression “from people you would not expect”, as she put it, namely the Democratic Party. At Democratic party caucus meetings, freshman state legislators were given the customary advice to listen more than speak in their first year, so as to learn the ropes. Ms. Das conceded that this advice was given to all new state legislators impartially. However, as a Woman Of Color, she takes any such advice addressed to her to be a “coded” form of “racism, sexism, and misogyny”.
I think you read Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley extremely uncharitably. I would have read her to be saying: “Don’t run for office on a platform a large part of which is that you are going to be a voice for those holding a particular point of view unless you are going to be such a voice.”
It’s fine for Ayaan Hirsi Ali to show up in the public square. It’s not so fine to view her as a proxy for the views of Black immigrant women…
Yours,
Brad DeLong
These so called “woke people have either by omission or commission omitted any mention of peoples of the First Nations. So much for their purity. Also their exclusivity and puritan attitudes if transferred to a religious platform would make Cotton Mather proud.
Make no mistake: Pressley is a radical and a revolutionary, intent on razing our current society and institutions, and building her dystopian vision on the rubble.
Her campaign slogan was “Change Can’t Wait”, and during the primary she proclaimed, “it’s necessary that we are disruptive right now and making people uncomfortable.”
The Justice Democrats seek to hijack the Democratic Party to promulgate their revolution and impose their extremist agenda on an unwilling America. If the JD are not quickly and forcefully neutralized, they will tear the Democratic Party apart, causing lasting damage to the party and the nation for decades to come.
“Make no mistake: Pressley is a radical and a revolutionary, intent on razing our current society and institutions, and building her dystopian vision on the rubble.”
At first, I read this sentence quickly and I thought you wrote Trump. But, that was my mistake. I now see that Pressley and her small group of supporters are the real threat to our current society and institutions since they are doing just fine under the current administration. I feel enlightened.
That’s some heavy-handed and unnecessary snark.
The immediate danger of these radicals is the huge boost they give to trump’s reelection chances.
But do not be so naive as to think the radical left poses any less of a threat to our free society than does the radical right. For us in the center (which may or may not include you), this is a two-front war.
A more generous interpretation might be, she doesn’t want marginalized people to feel afraid to be who they are. Not necessarily to adopt her political ideology. She’s giving encouragement to the marginalized to stand up and be counted. To be proud of who they are, and expect to get treated fairly and equally. I’m sure she has a lot more on her mind about how that should play out, but if you take it minimally, she may simply be encouraging minorities to participate.
Uh, she was quite explicit about what agenda PoCs need to forward if they participate.
Don’t forget, the JD plan on primary runs to unseat 60-odd ‘Uncle Toms’.
Does that mean that rich white men should preferentially represent the agenda of rich white men?
There’s a novel idea; why hasn’t anyone ever come up with it before? 🙂