Here we have Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, member of the “Sq**D” (I can’t bear to write it), speaking at the Netroots Nation conference on July 13, and making what I take to be a call for ideological uniformity based on race, sexuality, or religion. That uniformity, of course, must align with Pressley’s own ideology.

I may be wrong, but have a listen and tell me what you think. The transcript of the relevant part of her remarks comes from RealClear Politics:

“I don’t want to bring a chair to an old table. This is the time to shake the table. This is the time to redefine that table. Because if you’re going to come to this table, all of you who have aspirations of running for office. If you’re not prepared to come to that table and represent that voice, don’t come, because we don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice. We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice. If you’re worried about being marginalized and stereotyped, please don’t even show up because we need you to represent that voice.”

Listen:

You could interpret Pressley’s remarks in two ways.

1.) If you’re going to engage in political discussion, you have to discuss your identity as the paramount topic, or at least take a point of view that derives from your identity. 2.) If you’re going to engage in political discussion, you have to take the ideologically approved Leftist viewpoint considered appropriate for your race, ethnicity or religion. If you can’t do that, don’t bother to speak.

Knowing Pressley, I’m pretty sure she means #2, especially based on the last sentence. After all, if you espouse a position not approved by intersectionalist ideology, there’s no danger of you being marginalized or stereotyped. And “we need you to represent that voice” I take to mean, “We need you to represent the position appropriate to your race/sexuality/religion.”

If I’m right here, then people like Ayaan Hirsi Ali shouldn’t show up, because she’s critical of Islam, even though she’s a black woman. And Van Jones, despite being a liberal black commentator for CNN, shouldn’t show up because he made a particularly stirring and eloquent argument for free speech—for the right to offend (be sure to listen to it here; it’s a must-hear). Free speech, of course, is a non-starter for Leftists of Pressley’s stripe, because it opens up the floor to speech that doesn’t align with one’s identity.

In other words, Pressley is saying that unless people of a given identity say what she wants them to say, they should be ignored or demonized—or at the least certainly refrain from political activity. And this is my problem with both Pressley and her three colleagues, as well as with identity politics: it leaves no room for diversity of thought. If you don’t agree with the approved position down the line, you’re out of the game. This leaves no room for discussion and, especially, no room for compromise. And in Congress, compromise is the name of the game.